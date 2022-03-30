Plus: Armenia accused of restricting religion, Poland arrests refugee aid workers, a Visegrad snub, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Doubted Russian Pledge not to Bomb

What happened: Hours after pledging to scale down attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russia launched a barrage on both cities today, AP reports. “The so-called reduction of activity in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy strikes … all night long they were shelling Chernihiv,” said the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus. “Civilian infrastructure facilities, libraries, shopping centers, many houses were destroyed.”

More context: Even before today’s bombing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy doubted Russia’s pledge to cut down on its attacks, Reuters reported. “Ukrainians are not naive people,” he said last night. “Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result.”

Worth noting: EU nations combined forces in a simultaneous expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats, according to The Moscow Times. Belgium kicked out 21 diplomats, the Netherlands got rid of 17, Ireland removed four, and the Czech Republic expelled one.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The political and cultural alliance of the Visegrad Four (V4) seems to be collapsing, according to a report in Telex. Hungary canceled the V4 meeting of defense ministers scheduled for today after the other members – Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia – previously announced that they wouldn’t show up. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s refusal to support tougher sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine has led to his increasing isolation from the rest of the V4. Orban couldn’t even convince V4 defense ministers to come for a photo op before the Hungarian elections this Sunday; given that “Visegrad” refers to the Hungarian castle town where the alliance was created in 1991, “V4 has become the V1 these days,” as bne Intellinews puts it.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) wants Ukrainian refugees in Poland to disperse into other EU member countries, EUobservers reports. Poland currently has about 1.5 million of the estimated 3.8 million refugees who have fled Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine. “It is important to incentivize Ukrainians to leave Poland to go to other members,” European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johanss said Monday; some 1 million refugees already have, she said. Meanwhile, Poland arrested four people last week on suspicion of human trafficking. The Grupa Granica aid organization said the four were activists who “saved [the refugees] by picking them up from the cold forest, the exact same way they had done in recent weeks,” a separate report in EUobserver notes.

Southeastern Europe

Albanian prosecutors can’t arrest a ruling Socialist Party member of parliament on corruption charges because he’s protected by parliamentary immunity, BIRN reports. Alqi Bllako is wanted by Tirana prosecutors for allegedly taking bribes of over 15 million leks (over 120,000 euros) in exchange for approval of a waste incinerator contract. Seven other people – all from a waste treatment plant in the city of Fieri – were arrested yesterday in connection to the case, but parliament would need to authorize Bllako’s arrest.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced the shutting down of its offices in Moscow and Minsk because of the attack on Ukraine, bne Intellinews reported. The EBRD once had $400 million of investment projects in Belarus, which were canceled after the rigged 2020 elections that kept President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power. Russia was once the main benefactor of EBRD investments in the European region until the EBRD canceled all of them following Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. “The decision to close the offices in Moscow and Minsk is the inevitable outcome of the actions taken by the Russian Federation with the help of Belarus. We continue to offer our unwavering support to Ukraine,” the EBRD said yesterday.

Over 20,000 Mariupol residents, including patients from a maternity hospital, have been forcibly evacuated to Russia, the mayor’s office in the besieged Ukrainian city said on social media, The Moscow Times reports today. “More than 70 people, women and medical personnel from maternity hospital No. 2 from the left bank district were taken by force by the occupiers,” the mayor’s office announced. Russian strikes destroyed a different Mariupol maternity hospital on 9 March. Russian forces are confiscating identity documents of the residents before kidnapping them and transporting them “to Russian cities far away,” the office said. The information could not be independently verified, The Moscow Times notes.

The Caucasus

According to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, Armenia is responsible for violating the freedom of religion in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Forum 18 news service reports. In a 22 March ruling, the ECHR found that Nagorno-Karabakh had violated the rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses by refusing to register them as a religion.The ECHR rejected Armenia’s argument that it had “no jurisdiction” over Nagorno-Karabakh and ordered the Armenia to pay compensation to the Jehovah’s Witness community. Some Protestant churches have also been denied registration, Forum18 notes.



Borderlands

The former chief economist of the IMF says Turkey’s economy could be cratering even worse than during the 2001 economic crisis, the Emirati-funded news site Ahval reports. Citing an interview with Harvard University economics professor Kenneth Rogoff on the Dunya website, the report says Turkey’s existing economic problems, largely caused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional management, might be tipped over the edge into catastrophe by the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Spiking energy prices, inflation, and the loss of millions of Russian and Ukrainian tourists this year could cause economic turmoil worse than 2001, when Turkey required an IMF bailout to survive, the article notes.

