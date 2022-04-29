Plus: Erdogan’s decree ruled illegal, European Commission versus Hungary, Israel warns visitors to Moldova, and more.

The Big Story: Zelenskiy Says Russian Attack Aimed ‘To Humiliate the UN’

What happened: Russia bombed Kyiv while the UN chief was in the city yesterday, killing an RFE/RL journalist, AP reports. The body of reporter Vira Hyrych, who lived in a building destroyed in the attack, was found in the rubble today. The Russian missile strikes came one hour after a news conference by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Guterres said he was “shocked” by the attack, while Zelenskiy said “This says a lot about Russia’s true attitude towards global institutions, about attempts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the U.N.”

More context: Guterres’ discussions in Moscow and Kyiv this week involved attempts to organize a civilian evacuation from the devastated city of Mariupol, which has been almost entirely destroyed in Russia’s war on Ukraine. A massive Russian bombing by air and by sea overnight hit a field hospital in Mariupol’s Azovtol steelworks, where Ukrainian troops are holding out and up to 2,000 civilians are sheltering, according to an NV report citing Ukrainian forces.

Worth noting: Bosnian war crimes victims are urging Ukrainian women to document their stories of rape by Russian soldiers, RFE/RL reports. Ukrainian authorities released the names of 10 Russian soldiers suspected in the Bucha atrocities, including civilian massacres, according to The Guardian.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech President Milos Zeman is refusing to promote the head of the counterintelligence service to the rank of general, despite the nomination by the prime minister’s office, Czech Radio reports. Zeman is known for his pro-Russia stance and “has been highly critical of the work of the counterintelligence service in highlighting the activities of Russian and Chinese agents on Czech territory,” Czech Radio says. Meanwhile, Czech authorities tasked with sanctioning Russian oligarchs say Cyprus is not providing needed information about who owns companies, according to a report on Euractiv citing Czech media. The website of Czech Television was offline for several hours yesterday due to a cyber attack in apparently the latest case of pro-Russia hackers targeting official institutions in the Czech Republic, CTK reports.

The European Commission has moved against Hungary over fraud and corruption concerns in the use of EU funds, Politico reports. It is the first time the EC has ever activated the rule-of-law mechanism, which is “an important tool but will only be able to address one small part of the democratic backsliding in Hungary,” a French member of the European Parliament, Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield said, adding “Fidesz [Hungary’s ruling party] has maintained their hold on power by strangling independent media and locking up the electoral system.”

Ukrainian Romani refugees in Poland are suffering racist discrimination while trying to find housing, according to an article on Romea based on a CNN video report. Even housing that they can pay for is being denied due to “open, unconcealed racism,” Joanna Talewicz, the head of a Romani nonprofit organization, told CNN, adding that the large size of many Romani families is also one of the challenges. Warsaw authorities say they have not received any complaints from the Romani community to investigate, while EU officials reported finding no discrimination or racism during a visit to border areas of Poland and other countries in early March.

Southeastern Europe

A Bosnian army wartime commander was sentenced to eight years in prison yesterday for failing to stop the murder of captured Serb troops and civilians by Middle Eastern soldiers during the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s, BIRN reports. The Bosnian state court found Sakib Mahmuljin to be responsible for the crimes of the El Mujahideen unit under his command who killed – and sometimes decapitated – at least 55 captured Bosnian Serb soldiers from July to September 1995, according to the court.

Pro-Russia media outlets in Serbia are turning against Russian leader Vladimir Putin over his perceived abandonment of his position against Kosovo’s independence, according to bne Intellinews. After Putin cited an International Court of Justice ruling on Kosovo to support his claim of independence for separatist republics in Ukraine, articles with frontpage headlines such as “Putin stuck a knife in Serbia’s back: he traded Kosovo for Donbas” and “Putin’s statement protects Russia’s interests … without taking into account Serbia’s position in Kosovo” ran in previously pro-Putin news outlets, according to bne.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for the Transdniester breakaway region in Moldova yesterday following a series of explosions amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, The Times of Israel reports. The ministry called on Israelis in the self-proclaimed, Russian-backed republic to depart immediately and urged other Israelis not to travel there. Commenting on the explosions, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told the media that “Our primary duty is to maintain peace in Moldova. Moldova should not be drawn into any type of military scenario.” Israeli Ambassador Joel Lion tweeted “Moldova has Israel’s full solidarity in this challenging situation.”

A Ukrainian orphan featured in a Russian propaganda video has been reunited with her grandfather, CNN reports. Kira Obedinsky, 12, was orphaned when Russian forces bombed Mariupol on 17 March, killing her father; her mother had died when she was an infant. Kira was then injured by a landmine while trying to flee the city and ended up in a hospital in Russian-controlled Donetsk; over the telephone, the hospital told her grandfather in Kyiv that Kira would be sent to a Russian orphanage. Russian state media broadcast an interview with Kira in Donetsk showing her talking happily as “proof” that she wasn’t abducted, according to a Russian TV presenter cited by CNN. After Ukrainian authorities organized Kira’s release, her grandfather had to travel by train to Poland, by plane to Turkey and then Moscow, and then by train to southern Russia and finally by car to Donetsk, where he and Kira finally had their reunion. They are now back in Kyiv.

Central Asia

Russia could invade Kazakhstan over Nur-Sultan’s cancellation of World War II Victory Day celebrations, a prominent Russian television anchor said last weekend, Eurasianet reports. Tigran Keosayan, who has anchored several shows in Russian media, said on his YouTube channel: “Kazakhs … Look carefully at what is happening in Ukraine… If you think that you can get away with trying to be so cunning, and imagine that nothing will happen to you, you are mistaken.” The Kazakh Foreign Ministry called the comments “offensive and biased” and said Keosayan might be barred from the country. Keosayan’s wife Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin media outlets RT and Sputnik, commented on the war on Ukraine yesterday via social media, saying “What choice do you leave us, idiots? The total annihilation of what remains of Ukraine? A nuclear strike?”

Borderlands

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decree withdrawing Turkey from the Istanbul Convention was illegal and should be annulled, the State Council Prosecutor ruled yesterday, BIRN reports. Turkey was the first country to ratify the Council of Europe’s Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention, in May 2011, but Erdogan withdrew from the treaty last year.

