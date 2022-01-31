Plus, Hungary on trial over spying allegations, heads roll in Turkey over inflation data, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Mulls Retaliatory Measures to Planned UK Sanctions

What happened: Russia said that it would retaliate against proposed British sanctions against Russian oligarchs in the UK, The Moscow Times reports. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said yesterday that “any company of interest to the Kremlin” could be a target of the sanctions. “There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs,” Truss told Sky News, adding that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to Britain’s ability to seize property in London.

More context: President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Truss’ statements “extremely alarming,” saying they undermined the UK’s attractiveness as a destination for investments, and adding that “an attack by one particular country on Russian business of course implies retaliatory measures,” according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Worth noting: Truss made the remarks in connection with the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to The Guardian. Last week, the Center for American Progress, a U.S. think tank close to President Joe Biden, warned that “uprooting Kremlin-linked oligarchs will be a challenge given the close ties between Russian money and the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative party, the press, and its real estate and financial industry.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Six people illegally spied on by Hungarian authorities are taking Budapest to court, Deutsche Welle reports. A collaborative investigation headed by French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories that came out last July reported that Budapest used the military-grade Pegasus spyware from the Israeli company NSO Group to infiltrate the digital devices of a range of targets that included at least 10 lawyers, one opposition politician, and at least five journalists. The Budapest legal case is the first ever initiated by Pegasus victims against an EU state; the plaintiffs also plan to bring cases to Hungary’s data protection authority and to Israel’s attorney general.

Germany denied plans to increase its military presence in Lithuania, Reuters reports. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday that Vilnius was in talks with Berlin on increasing Germany’s military presence in Lithuania “in light of current events,” a reference to the Russian military buildup by the Ukrainian border. However, also on Friday, a German Defense Ministry spokesman said he was not aware of plans to increase the presence of German troops in Lithuania. In 2017, Germany was the leader of one of four NATO Enhanced Forward Presence missions sent to the Baltic states and Poland in response to Russia annexing Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

Southeastern Europe

Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selakovic said yesterday that Belgrade’s relationship with Pristina hit a snag after failed negotiations last year, RFE/RL reports. “It is obvious to us that since (Kosovo Prime Minister Albin) Kurti has been in Pristina…there has been no dialogue and there probably won’t be…so long as he is making the decisions,” Selakovic said. Talks last year between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic within an EU-facilitated dialogue failed to yield significant results. After a July meeting, Vucic said he was worried about the security of Serbs living in Kosovo, while Kurti said Serbia did not accept his proposed deal.

Bosnian environmentalists welcomed a decision from German development bank KfW to cancel plans to finance a controversial hydropower plant, BIRN reports. Members of the NGO Eko Forum Zenica said they were notified last Friday that “the procedure for terminating the loan agreement has been initiated.” On its website, Eko Forum Zenica said “Without these credit funds, [Bosnian utility company] JP Elektroprivreda will most likely not be able to build the Janjici hydroelectric power plant, which wins us one battle to save the Bosna River, the Janjicka [islands] and waterfalls.” Ulrich Eichelmann of RiverWatch said his organization will make sure the project doesn’t find any alternative financial backers.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A former employee of Belarusian Railways says that authorities downplayed the effects of a recent cyberattack on the company, RFE/RL reports. Last week, a group calling themselves Belarusian Cyber-Partisans carried out the ransomware cyberattack, which the Belarusian state railway network said merely slowed the issuance of electronic tickets. Syarhey Vaytsyakhovich, a former railway employee and a labor organizer, says the consequences were greater than that, and affected automated systems from payroll to cargo manifests and timetables. “The problem with electronic tickets is trivial by comparison,” Vaytsyakhovich said, adding that it resulted in serious slowdowns of railway operations.

A Russian photographer who worked as a volunteer for jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny is facing over 10 years in prison for comments criticizing Russian security forces, The Moscow Times reports. Alexander Strukov’s comments contained “the threat of violent destructive actions” and “justification to commit destructive terrorist acts” toward Russian law enforcement and political leaders, Russian authorities said. Strukov was taken into custody on Friday and faces criminal charges of “inciting hatred” and “public calls for extremist activity.” According to The Moscow Times, his comments criticized security officers for the alleged torture of detainees.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took the reins of the ruling Nur Otan party last week, Eurasianet reports. A unanimous vote of 400 delegates at an extraordinary congress named Tokayev as the party’s new chairman. Another change that highlighted the waning influence of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his family, in the wake of deadly unrest earlier this month, was an overhaul of the political council. Among those losing their place on the council were Nazarbaev’s eldest daughter Dariga, former Nur Otan deputy chairman Bauyrzhan Baybek, and the former prime minister, Askar Mamin, who left office in the aftermath of the protests.

Borderlands