Plus: Uzbekistan monitors religion, Croatian doctors deny abortions, former Belarusian leader dies, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow Conducts Nuclear Missile Drills as Belarus Readies Military

What happened: Russia said its forces practiced simulated nuclear-capable missile strikes from military vessels on the Baltic Sea off the Russia territory of Kaliningrad, located between EU members Poland and Lithuania, AFP reports. The Defense Ministry announcement yesterday came on the 70th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Over the weekend, the most-watched Russian television channel depicted a simulated nuclear attack on the British Isles in response to UK support for Ukraine, according to the Irish Post.

More context: Belarus is conducting large-scale quick-response military drills for “possible crises” but claims the exercise does not “pose any threat to the European community as a whole or to neighboring countries,” the Defense Ministry announced, according to The Washington Post. Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has allowed Russian forces to cross Belarus into Ukraine.

Worth noting: Ukrainian parents are naming their newborns Javelin and Javelina in honor of the U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles being used against Russian forces, Ansa reports, citing Ukrinform. Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill will be blacklisted by the EU and further sanctions will be put on Russia’s oil exports, according to EUobserver. A report from Euronews says the Kremlin is planning to hold World War II Victory Day celebrations 9 May in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, where the mayor says up to 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian invasion.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungary announced it would veto a Russian oil embargo by the EU in its current proposed form, bne Intellinews reports, while the Czech Republic and Slovakia are asking for an exemption to any such embargo. The three countries along with Serbia are considered to be the most reliant on Russian oil in the region. Meanwhile, for the first time since the start of Moscow’s war on Ukraine, the Transcarpathian region on the border of Hungary was bombarded by Russian forces on Tuesday, hitting the town of Volovets, according to Hungary Today, citing local media.

Ukrainian refugees in Poland took part in an annual Holocaust commemoration at the sites of former Nazi death camps last week, The Times of Israel reports. About 2,500 people marched from the Auschwitz I camp to Auschwitz-Birkenau for the event. Polish President Andrzej Duda also participated, walking alongside a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor. The event for Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Czech Republic is ending the coronavirus state of emergency as of today, meaning that face masks will no longer be mandatory at all health care and social care facilities, Czech Radio reports, citing CTK. The vote in parliament was unanimous.

Southeastern Europe

Hospitals in the Croatian capital of Zagreb are refusing to perform an abortion on a pregnant woman whose fetus was diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor, Euractiv reports, citing local media. Doctors in four Zagreb hospitals told the 39-year-old woman that an abortion would be illegal, even though the fetus could not survive after birth, and advised her to seek help in Slovenia. Abortion is legal in Croatia up to the 10th week after conception, and later if the fetus is severely malformed. The woman’s lawyer said her case met all conditions for the late-term exception. Many doctors in the heavily Roman Catholic country refuse to perform the medical procedure, Euractiv notes.

A cyber attack likely originating in Russia has disrupted Bulgarian post offices since 16 April, blocking bill payments and mail delivery and preventing the elderly from receiving their pensions, news agency BTA reported this week. Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova called for the head of the postal services to resign, while adding that the cyber attack “bears the signature of Russian services.” Some but not all of the post office’s functions have been restored, according to BTA. Bulgaria has largely supported Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of that country.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The former leader of Belarus has died from complications from a coronavirus infection, his wife said yesterday, AFP reports. Stanislav Shushkevich, the first head of state of independent Belarus after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was 87. As chairman of the Belarus Supreme Soviet in 1991, Shushkevich joined Russian leader Boris Yeltsin and Ukrainian leader Leonid Kravchuk in signing the declaration that dissolved the USSR. Shushkevich lost a 1994 election to Belarus’ current strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Russia is restarting train and bus connections between Russian-annexed Crimea in Ukraine and areas in southern Ukraine recently occupied by its forces, The Moscow Times reports. The Ukrainian government suspended transportation links with Crimea after Russia occupied the territory eight years ago. Russia’s military has taken control over significant parts of southern Ukraine during the war, installing new local governments, as part of creating a land corridor to Crimea, the article notes.

Central Asia

The Interior Ministry in Uzbekistan ordered non-Muslim state-registered religious communities to install government-monitored surveillance cameras inside and around their places of worship earlier this year, following up on mandatory cameras in state-registered mosques in 2018, religious news site Forum 18 reports. Uzbekistan is “an authoritarian state with few signs of democratization,” according to the U.S.-based think tank Freedom House.

Borderlands

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has announced a massive project to build housing for 1 million people in Syria in an effort to entice Syrian refugees in Turkey to return, The New York Times reports. The project would build housing near the Turkish border along with schools and hospitals, but experts say it is unlikely that many Syrian refugees would be willing to go back. Since the civil war in Syria began in 2011, 3.7 million refugees have relocated to Turkey, and anti-refugee sentiment is growing amid Turkey’s increasingly stressed economy.

