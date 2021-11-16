Plus, EU court slams Hungary’s ‘Stop Soros’ law, euro referendum fails in Croatia, and more.

The Big Story: U.S. Criticizes Russian Space Missile Test

What happened: Russia reacted to criticism from NASA and the U.S. State Department about a space missile strike by saying that Washington was testing its own space missiles, The Moscow Times reports. “[The U.S. Defense Department] is actively developing and testing, without any notification, various types of advanced strike and combat weapons in orbit,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

More context: The missile strike forced crew members on the International Space Station to take shelter in their spacecraft, CNN reports. It was “a reckless and dangerous act,” NASA said, while the U.S. State Department said it “won’t tolerate” behavior that puts international interests at risk. The Russian military denied that the space debris threatened the ISS space crew, which consists of four Americans, one German, and two Russians.

Worth noting: The destroyed target was probably a Soviet signals intelligence satellite defunct for several decades, according to the space data company Seradata. U.S. Space Command commander Gen. James Dickinson said the debris resulting from the strike “will continue to pose a threat to activities in outer space for years to come, putting satellites and space missions at risk, as well as forcing more collision avoidance maneuvers.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The European Court of Justice ruled today that a 2018 Hungarian law dubbed “Stop Soros” was in violation of EU law, Deutsche Welle reports. Named after the Hungarian-born U.S.-based billionaire George Soros, the law targeted NGOs helping migrants and threatened individuals helping migrants with up to a year in prison. A statement from the court said “Criminalizing such activities impinges on the exercise of the rights safeguarded by the EU legislature in respect of the assistance of applicants for international protection.” The ruling was hailed as a victory for Brussels over Budapest and its migrant policies. “From now on, we can again serve our clients without the threat of prison,” said Marta Pardavi, co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Committee.

Polish border forces used tear gas and a water cannon against migrants trying to cross into the country from Belarus, the BBC reports. The Polish Ministry of Defense tweeted that the move came in response to migrants attacking a border fence and that its forces “used tear gas to quell the migrants’ aggression … the migrants attacked our soldiers and officers with stones and are trying to destroy the fence and get to Poland.” Polish police said Belarusian border forces supplied the migrants with stun grenades and stood by without intervening during the incident. The Polish border agency said there have been over 5,000 attempts to cross into Poland from Belarus this month so far, compared to 88 during all of 2020.

Southeastern Europe

Two previously-classified international feasibility studies published today by Montenegro’s Ministry of Capital Investments show that costs were inflated for the first phase of the Bar-Boljare highway, BIRN reports. The Montenegrin leg of a highway connecting the Adriatic coast to the Serbian capital Belgrade, due to be finished by the end of this month, has an official cost of $944 million. A 2009 feasibility study by URS Infrastructure and Environment, a British engineering consultancy, said that this first phase of the highway should cost $803 million, whereas a 2012 study by the British firm Scott Wilson Group put its price at $570 million. The results of the two studies were classified as confidential by the previous government, which launched the highway project.

The Sovereignist Party failed in its bid to launch a referendum on Croatia’s euro adoption, Reuters reports. Marijan Pavlicek, a leading member of the right-wing party, told a news conference that the initiative was 34,000 signatures short of the 370,000, representing 10% of the electorate, required. “Still, this is a respectable figure and the government should not ignore it,” Pavlicek said. The party argued that Croatia is not ready to adopt the EU currency due to the current coronavirus crisis and rising inflation. An opinion poll released in July showed more than 60% of voters were in favor of adopting the euro, which Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said will happen in January 2023, pending eurozone approval.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The energy regulator in Germany announced today that it has suspended the approval process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, The Moscow Times reports. The pipeline was completed earlier this year but still needs approval before starting operations. According to the German regulator, the pipeline’s certification is not currently possible because its owner, the company Nord Stream 2 AG, is registered in Switzerland, not Germany. The process will be on hold until the company, which is owned by Russian state-owned Gazprom, sets up a German subsidiary in charge of the German segment. The pipeline will transport Russian gas to Germany underneath the Baltic Sea, circumventing Ukraine, which objects to the project because it deprives Kyiv of gas transit fees.

Ukraine slammed Russia over a presidential decree allowing goods produced in separatist-held eastern Ukraine to be sold in Russia, RFE/RL reports. Calling it a “gross interference” in the country’s internal affairs and a violation of international law, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that the decree violated Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreement designed to put an end to the conflict in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin, made public yesterday, “clearly demonstrates Russia’s purposeful policy to pull the temporarily occupied territories of our state to its economic, political, electoral, and information space,” the statement said. A “note of protest” was sent to its Russian counterpart, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The Caucasus

Armenian opposition parties today announced their boycott of a session in parliament amid an escalating conflict at the border with Azerbaijan, RFE/RL reports. The Hayastan and Pativ Unem political factions accused the pro-government majority of blocking discussion of the conflict and requested hearings in the National Assembly about the situation. Azerbaijan has denied allegations that its troops entered Armenian territory last weekend during repeated ceasefire violations. Also today, Armenia officially requested Russian assistance in the defense of its territorial integrity following the clashes, according to Russia’s TASS news agency cited by Reuters. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also acknowledged the tense situation on the border with Armenia and said that a military operation was underway to repel large-scale “provocations,” Reuters notes.

Borderlands