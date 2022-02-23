Plus, Greek hackers target North Macedonian banks, Chechnya sentences LGBTQ siblings, and more.

The Big Story: EU and U.S. Among Countries Sanctioning Russian Banks, Oligarchs

What happened: Several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan as well as the EU announced plans yesterday to target banks and Russian politicians involved in Moscow’s declaration of the independence of Kremlin-back republics in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Al Jazeera reports. Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for transporting Russian gas to Germany would be placed on hold, Deutsche Welle reports.

More context: “The European Union, the UK and the U.S. aim to closely coordinate their sanctions for maximum leverage,” said DW’s Brussels correspondent Bernd Riegert. “The aim is to simultaneously target Russian oligarchs … hitting them where it hurts” in locations such as Cyprus, London, and in U.S. tax havens, he said.

Worth noting: U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions yesterday on Russia’s sovereign debt along and also on two large Russian banks, according to Al Jazeera. “That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either,” Biden said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Concerns remain over the rule of law in Poland despite the country’s plans to transform a disputed disciplinary chamber for judges, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said yesterday, AP reports. Polish President Andrzej Duda recently submitted a proposal for the replacement of the so-called Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court that is the object of criticism in Brussels. While noting that Duda’s plan is a “positive step,” Jourova insisted it will be “the scope and content” of the adopted legislation that will matter and that the issue was “crucial.” She also noted that, so far, “none of the judges who have been subject to a decision of the Disciplinary Chamber have been reinstated to work.”

The Hungarian diaspora is likely to play a greater role than ever before in the upcoming elections in April, RFE/RL reports. Hungary’s historical diaspora of around 2 million people – located in neighboring countries such as Romania, Slovakia, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Ukraine – is an aging population seen as loyal to Prime Minister Viktor Orban. A newer community of emigrants who left Hungary in recent decades, estimated to number between 300,000 and 400,000, may be less devoted to Orban. According to a 2022 report from the 21 Research Center based on a poll of over 5,000 Hungarians living around the world, only 11% of Hungarian emigrants would vote for Orban’s ruling Fidesz party.

Southeastern Europe

A group of hackers believed to be Greek nationals claimed to have conducted a cyberattack on the websites of several banks in North Macedonia yesterday evening, BIRN reports. The group calling itself “Powerful Greek Army” announced on Monday its intentions to target a wide variety of banks. “ALL banks licensed by the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia/All Banks of North Macedonia will be downed … soon,” the group tweeted, and a day later claimed their attempt was successful. However, only one bank confirmed that its web page was the target of a hacker attack, which was unsuccessful. In May 2020, the same group leaked dozens of email addresses and passwords from people working for North Macedonia’s Ministry of Economy and Finance as well as people from the municipality of Strumica.

A report published yesterday by the International Press Institute and cited by Exit.al said that press freedom in Albania deteriorated in 2021. The report noted 14 alerts which affected 24 individuals or media entities and included several cases of police violence against media workers last year, a trend that had been on the rise previously. The report also said that online harassment of journalists remained a concern, with women often “facing the brunt of such attacks” and that “journalists in Albania continue to operate in an extremely difficult climate,” particularly when trying to access information.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine announced a nationwide emergency following Russia’s recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in Donbas earlier this week, The Moscow Times reports. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also asked the estimated 2.5 million Ukrainian citizens currently in Russia to leave the country “due to increased Russian aggression against Ukraine which, among other things, may lead to a significant restriction of the ability to provide consular assistance.” The 30-day state of emergency applies to the entire territory of Ukraine, except the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukraine’s military also launched a call for reservists aged 18-60 to report for duty for up to one year.

The Caucasus

Chechen authorities sentenced two LGBTQ siblings to several years in prison yesterday on charges that some criticized as bogus, Pink News reports. Salekh Magamadov received an eight-year sentence – one in prison and seven in what is being described as a strict-regime colony – while Ismail Isayev was sentenced to six years in a common-regime colony. Authorities convicted the pair of “complicity with illegal armed formations by providing products,” saying they gave “groceries” to an alleged militant. Human rights activists say that their sexual orientation was likely the reason for their imprisonment. Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director Marie Struthers called for their immediate release, saying “they should never have been charged in the first place” and adding “belonging to the LGBTQ community in Chechnya – or anywhere else for that matter – is not a crime.”

Central Asia

Two flagship state-owned companies in Kazakhstan will go public later this year as part of a drive to increase the competitiveness of the local economy, Eurasianet reports. The two companies are the national carrier Air Astana, which is 49% owned by Britain’s BAE Systems aerospace company, and the oil and gas company KazMunaiGaz, which both plan to sell an undisclosed amount of stake in their companies via an international public offering, according to Yernar Zhanadil, the director for privatization at the fund that controls state-owned assets. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously announced plans to “reduce the excessive presence of the state in the economy” in order to quell the socioeconomic discontent that erupted into nationwide protests last month.

