Plus, bribes and discrimination at Ukrainian borders, bans for Russian and Belarusian athletes, and more.

The Big Story: One Million Ukrainian Refugees Since Russian Invasion, UN Says

What happened: Following a referral from 39 nations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced the launch of an investigation into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by Russia in Ukraine, the BBC reports. The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, said he would look into cases going back to 2013 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Around one million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict last week, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

More context: The mayor of the port city of Kherson on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine said Russian forces now control the city, making it the first urban center in Ukraine to fall under Russian occupation since the invasion started last week, according to the BBC. Igor Kolykhaev posted a message on Facebook asking residents to obey restrictions set by Russian forces, such as a strict curfew, in order to “keep the Ukrainian flag flying.” The city of Mariupol, also located on the Black Sea, is in a desperate situation after a relentless shelling, another BBC report says, with Deputy Mayor Sergiy Orlov reporting that the whole city was without power, water, or a functioning sanitation system.

Worth noting: Since its capture by Russian forces, the employees managing the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant have been forced to work more than 14 consecutive shifts, VOA reports. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine informed VOA that around 300 exhausted employees are trapped inside the facility, which is near Ukraine’s border with Belarus and was the site of the largest nuclear disaster in history in 1986. Also, radiation levels in the area were up to 15 times higher than the 2021 average, most likely due to military vehicles raising radioactive dust.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Non-Ukrainian refugees are speaking out against mistreatment by Ukrainian border guards, Al Jazeera reports. Adnan, a British national of Afghan descent who crossed the Ukrainian border into Poland, said the mistreatment doesn’t happen because of “race or skin color. All foreigners are treated this way. They prioritize Ukrainians.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian border police have been letting men between the ages of 18 and 60, who are prohibited from leaving Ukraine, cross into Moldova in exchange for 500 euros, according to the Romanian news site Libertatea. A Romanian official speaking anonymously said the bribe for a Ukrainian man wanting to cross into Romania can reach up to 1,000 euros.

Southeastern Europe

In a departure from its longstanding support for Moscow, Serbia voted yesterday in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine, BIRN reports. Serbia’s UN permanent representative, Nemanja Stevanovic, said Belgrade was “committed to observing the principles of territorial integrity and political independence of states.” Speaking after the vote, which ended with 141 countries in favor and five against with 35 abstentions, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia was “facing enormous pressure” and was in a difficult position given its experience of NATO bombings in 1999 during the war in Kosovo.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced today that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be banned from competing in the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympics “in order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants,” AFP reports. The ban reverses an earlier decision to let the athletes compete, which led to threats from multiple Paralympic committees, teams, and athletes not to compete if the Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed; the threatened boycott was “jeopardizing the viability” of the Games, the IPC said. Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee urged other global organizations to exclude the two countries’ athletes; international bodies for a wide range of sports – including soccer, hockey, and basketball – have already declared such bans.

Shares in Russian companies experienced a catastrophic collapse in value following Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, Business Insider reports. Sberbank, the largest Russian bank, saw its shares drop by 95% on the London stock exchange, reaching $0.01 yesterday morning, compared to $16.12 at the start of 2022. Energy giant Gazprom, oil company Lukoil, and gas producer Novatek also saw their shares drop by 95% or more. Meanwhile, hundreds of Russian companies are trying to switch to Chinese banks as a result of the sanctions, Reuters reports. “Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts,” an employee at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank told Reuters.

Moldova’s breakaway region of Transdniester might be next on Russia’s invasion list, former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Sturza told Romanian media outlets cited by bne IntelliNews. “In case Odessa and Tiraspol fall, the Russians will reach only 50 kilometers from Chisinau and only the Dniester [river] will separate us,” Sturza said. His comments are at odds with the official stance of Moldovan authorities; during a joint press conference yesterday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and European Commission High Representative Josep Borrell said there is no risk of the Ukraine conflict expanding to Moldova. According to Borrell, for Moldova “the biggest concern is the flow of refugees, so matters that are not related to military actions.”

The Caucasus

Georgia will submit its application for EU candidate status today, bne IntelliNews reports, citing Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Kobakhidze said the decision was made “taking into account the overall political context and the new reality” after consultations with the party’s political council and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. In other EU member news, the European Parliament yesterday announced its support for the EU membership of Ukraine, though no timeline for accession was specified. EU President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine is a part of the “European family,” that it shared EU values, and the country “belonged in the EU.”

Central Asia

The use of forced labor in Uzbekistan’s cotton fields has fallen to record low levels, Eurasianet reports, citing the findings of a mission by the International Labor Organization (ILO), which documented the use of forced labor during last fall’s harvest. “The eradication of forced labor accelerated in 2021 to the point where only 1% of cotton pickers experienced or perceived coercion,” the ILO’s representative in Uzbekistan, Jonas Astrup, said earlier this week. The ILO has been using members of civil society in Uzbekistan to monitor forced labor since 2017, when the amount of forced labor in Uzbek cotton fields was 13%, according to the ILO.

Borderlands