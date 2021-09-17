Plus, Slovaks fleeing nursing, Bulgarians chided as the “idiots of Europe,” and more.

The Big Story: Russia Votes While Google and Apple Get Embroiled

What’s Happening: Polling stations opened across Russia for three-day parliamentary elections. All 450 seats in the lower house of parliament, or State Duma, are at stake, as well as those in dozens of regions, including regional assemblies and gubernatorial elections, RFE/RL reports. The first results should start flowing in on Sunday evening. Despite anger over the economy, the government’s handling of the pandemic, and a stifling of dissent, the ruling United Russia party is probably heading for a landslide, the Guardian writes.

More context: Disgust with United Russia has translated into near-historic lows in opinion polls and rising support for the Communist Party, but a lack of independent monitors at many polling stations and online voting leave a window wide open for ballot-stuffing. Foreign Policy also notes an apparent effort by the Kremlin to discourage voting among non-loyal parts of the electorate, writing that “signs of the coming election are so scant the authorities seem to be doing their utmost to ensure it passes unnoticed.”

Worth noting: Right before polling began, Apple and Google appeared to have caved in to Russian demands to remove from their online stores an app created by allies of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, AP reports. The Smart Voting app singles out candidates who are more likely to beat those aligned with the Kremlin, even if they aren’t connected to Navalny. “This is, of course, a tremendous act of censorship,” tweeted Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, as cited by RFE/RL. “It’s a pity that at the moment of standoff between honest people and the corrupt regime, these companies played into the latter’s hands.”

Poland is again on the hot seat over the ruling conservative government’s policies concerning media independence , the rule of law, and women’s rights, Reuters reports. The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly yesterday to endorse a resolution that expressed worries about the state of media freedom, specifically pointing to a draft law that clearly targets the popular news channel TVN which has not shied away from criticizing the Law and Justice (PiS)-led government. The resolution also called on Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to cancel a legal case in which he asked the Polish constitutional court to rule whether EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution, AP writes. In addition, the Council of Europe, the continent’s top rights watchdog, issued a report yesterday that highlighted promising initiatives in Poland against domestic violence but urged greater steps to stop sexual violence, rape, and sexual harassment, including changing the definition of rape itself to one covering all non-consensual sexual acts.





The flow of Slovak nurses leaving their jobs has accelerated over the past year, contributing to an already dire shortage, The Slovak Spectator reports. Nearly 800 nurses and birthing assistants have quit Slovak healthcare since the beginning of the year, a 20% increase over 2020, according to the Slovak Chamber of Nurses and Midwives (SKSaPA). The Spectator cites an EU average of 8.4 nurses per 1,000 people, but says Slovakia has only 5.7, representing a shortage of around 15,000 nurses. The pandemic and an aging workforce is not the only reason for the trend, as SKSaPA also blames bad working conditions and low wages. A Kafakadesk analysis of Slovakia's healthcare system last year pointed to chronic underfunding, and reported that the sector has been "arguably one of the most impacted" by emigration of qualified workers, especially to countries such as neighboring Austria where they can double or triple their normal wages.

Although Bulgaria’s vaccination rate is the lowest in Europe, the country has been donating or selling hundreds of thousands of doses due to people’s lack of interest, EURACTIV reports. Bulgaria has the highest overall mortality rates in the world, but only around 18% have been fully vaccinated. On Wednesday, the country donated 320,000 doses, with approaching expiration dates, to Bangladesh and Bosnia, and has also sold 100,000 doses to Norway. “If we continue to behave like the idiots of Europe, we will deal a terrible blow to our economy and tourism,” said Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev, as quoted by EURACTIV. The country’s caretaker government did institute more strict measures two weeks ago, but has not gone as far as the measures Kunchev recommends, such as mandatory vaccination of medical staff.

The art installation “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped” will officially open this weekend in Paris, with the iconic French landmark covered in recyclable silver-blue fabric according to the vision of the late, Bulgarian-born Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude. “This is the achievement of a 60-year-old dream, a crazy dream come true,” French President Emmanuel Macron said today, reports Balkan Insight. As Transitions columnist Boyko Vassilev recounted last year, soon after the artist’s death: “Few outside Bulgaria knew that his real name was Hristo Vladimirov Javacheff; that he was Bulgarian; that Communists confiscated his father’s factory in the town of Gabrovo; that he studied at the Sofia Academy of Fine Arts – and that at the age of 21 he decided to escape because he was not allowed to create the kind of art he wanted.”

Human Rights Watch called on the Belarusian authorities today to immediately release human rights defenders who have been imprisoned on what HRW called “bogus, politically motivated charges.” Together with 22 other human rights groups, HRW launched the #FreeViasna campaign to free seven imprisoned members of Viasna, a leading Belarusian human rights group, and publicize the plight of other political prisoners. The International Federation of Human Rights has catalogued 28 cases of human rights defenders arrested or charged with crimes, four of whom have received prison sentences so far, as well as 23 lawyers disbarred for defending activists and political opposition leaders. Earlier this month, a U.N. envoy said that the crackdown on Viasna was inhibiting the ability of the United Nations to document further abuses, Reuters reported at the time.

