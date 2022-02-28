Plus, worldwide protests against ‘Putin’s war,’ nuclear referendum in Belarus, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Cut From SWIFT Payment System, European Air Space

What happened: The Russian economy went into shock after the United States, the EU, and the United Kingdom announced that they would cut a number of Russian banks from the international SWIFT payment system and also prohibited transactions with the central bank of Russia, state-owned investment funds, and the finance ministry, the BBC reports. The ruble fell by 30% against the dollar following the sanctions.

More context: European leaders are showing a united front against Russia, imposing a flight ban that closed almost the entire European airspace to Russian planes, Politico reports. The ban originated with the United Kingdom, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, and the Baltic states, quickly followed yesterday by Austria, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Ireland, and Iceland. Certain major airlines including German Lufthansa, Dutch KLM, and Polish LOT canceled their flights to Russia.

Worth noting: Marking a major shift in Germany’s foreign policy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced yesterday that Germany will be sending weapons to Ukraine, the BBC reports. Scholz also announced an additional $113 billion for the armed forces and plans to put NATO’s military spending target of 2% of GDP into the German constitution. Several other countries have committed to military help for Ukraine; the United States said it would send $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to the country, according to Al Jazeera.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Central Europeans are mobilizing to help Ukrainians fleeing the war at home, Reuters reports. According to the UN refugee agency, as of Sunday about 368,000 Ukrainian people had left the country. Almost half of them have gone to Poland, while the rest crossed into Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Most of them are women and children, given that men between 18 and 60 are currently prohibited from leaving the country. In a speech at the country’s border with Ukraine, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova renewed calls to allow Ukraine to join the EU.

Singing the national anthems of both Ukraine and Estonia, around 30,000 people gathered in Tallinn on Saturday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ERR reports. Other rallies took place in major cities across the world, Deutsche Welle reports. The largest, attended by 100,000 people, was on Sunday in Berlin. Around 30,000 people also took part in a rally in the capital of Georgia, with one protester saying “We have compassion for Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we have experienced Russia’s barbaric aggression on our soil.”

Southeastern Europe

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said today that he plans to sack Defense Minister Stefan Yanev over Yanev’s reluctance to describe Russia’s attack on Ukraine as war, Reuters reports. Petkov said the government will have a meeting later today to vote on Yanev’s dismissal, adding that all members of the ruling coalition are in agreement on the matter. The prime minister also slammed Yanev’s statement saying Bulgarian ministers had neither the right for “their own foreign policy, especially on Facebook,” nor to believe that the stability of the government is necessarily connected to the ministers remaining in office.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Around 800 people were arrested in Belarus after protesting a referendum to ditch the country’s non-nuclear status, according to Reuters. The referendum to change the constitution, which passed with 65% of votes according to official figures, could see the return of nuclear weapons in Belarus for the first time in its post-Soviet history. Speaking yesterday at a polling station, Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that he might ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to Belarus. “If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions,” Lukashenka said.

Over 5,500 people have been detained at anti-war protests in Russia since Thursday, according to the OVD-Info human rights group cited by Reuters. The number includes more than 2,000 people detained at demonstrations yesterday in 48 cities across Russia. Local authorities are also protesting; an open letter urging Russians not to take part in the conflict was signed by more than 100 municipal deputies from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Ryazan, and other cities, Al Jazeera reports. “We, the deputies elected by the people, unreservedly condemn the attack of the Russian army on Ukraine,” the letter read. “This is an unparalleled atrocity for which there is no and cannot be justification.”

Moldova is seeking international help to deal with refugees from neighboring Ukraine, BIRN reports. Around 70,000 Ukrainians have entered Moldova since Russia’s invasion, according to Moldovan Border Police figures released today. Meanwhile, Chisinau is keeping a wary eye on the breakaway region of Transdniester, although authorities in Tiraspol said they had no plan to attack Ukraine or Moldova. “We are peaceful. We have never had aggressive intentions towards our neighbors, nor will we,” the separatist leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, wrote on social media.

Central Asia

Central Asian countries have been reluctant to take sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Moscow seems to be manufacturing such support, Eurasianet reports. The Kremlin claimed that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov “expressed support for the decisive actions undertaken by the Russian side to protect civilians in Donbas” during a call on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but a press release from the Kyrgyz side didn’t mention that support at all. A similar attempt to portray Uzbekistan as supportive of Russia led to a rebuttal from the press secretary of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. “I would like to emphasize that Uzbekistan takes a balanced, neutral position on this matter,” Sherzod Asadov wrote on Facebook.

