Plus, Bulgarian MEP condemned for Nazi salute, Erdogan announces energy subsidies, and more.

The Big Story: More, Not Less Russian Deployment by Ukrainian Border, Western Officials Say

What happened: Despite Russia’s claims that it had reduced its military presence by the border with Ukraine, several countries said yesterday that its troops actually grew in number, Reuters reports. Estonia said battlegroups were being positioned for a likely attack to occupy “key terrain,” while Britain’s defense intelligence chief said that more armored vehicles and helicopters as well as a field hospital have been observed on site.

More context: The United States also warned that Russia had deployed an additional 7,000 troops near Ukraine, AP reports. “We haven’t seen a pullback,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine.”

Worth noting: Even Ukraine’s senior citizens are getting ready for a potential conflict, Al Jazeera reports. Some of them took part in training, organized by the far-right Azov Battalion in the southeastern city of Mariupol, featuring basic lessons about survival and evacuation, weapons safety, and how to shoot a gun. “I’ve been dreaming since 2014 [when Russia annexed Crimea] to learn to use a gun,” said 79-year-old Valentyna Konstantinovska, “but was told ‘babushka, you are too old for that. You will be knocked off your feet with the recoil.’”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

UN human rights experts are urging Poland to investigate reports of harassment targeting media workers and interpreters trying to help migrants in the area bordering Belarus, according to OHCHR. Mary Lawlor, the UN’s independent expert on human rights defenders, said earlier this week she was “deeply concerned” after “receiving several reports of harassment from human rights defenders who assist migrants and document human rights violations against them at the Polish-Belarusian border.” Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression, said reports that “journalists are being persecuted for documenting such human rights violations are appalling.”

The current tensions between Russia and Ukraine raise questions about Central Europe’s reliance on Russian gas, bne IntelliNews reports. According to Statista, in 2020 the Baltic states showed the highest reliance on Russian gas, with Latvia being 93% reliant, followed by Estonia at 79%. Lithuania reduced its dependence to 41% through the opening of the Klapeida Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal. Slovakia stood at 70%, followed by Czechia at 66%. Poland has reduced its dependence to 40%, partly thanks to the Swinoujscie LNG terminal, while Hungary, located at the intersection of east-west and north-south pipelines, is also 40% dependent on Russian gas.

Southeastern Europe

Albania’s Constitutional Court ruled yesterday that the impeachment of President Ilir Meta was unconstitutional, AP reports. The ruling said that evidence against Meta did not amount to “a grave violation of the Constitution,” which is the legal threshold for impeaching a sitting president. Accusing Meta of violations during the election campaign in April last year, members of Albania’s ruling Socialist Party started an impeachment process against him in May which was upheld in a parliamentary vote the following month. Meta, a longtime foe of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, accused Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating power in his hands.

A Bulgarian member of the European Parliament caused a stir there yesterday by giving the Nazi raised-arm salute, BIRN reports. Angel Dzhambazki, vice-chairman of the right-wing IMRO Bulgarian National Movement who recently attended a far-right summit in Madrid, claimed the gesture was actually a Roman salute. Dzambazki tweeted: “I apologize if my innocent wave … has insulted anyone but this is a serious case of ‘Reductio ad absurdum.’” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola criticized Dzambazki, tweeting “A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me, always and everywhere.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The United Kingdom plans to scrap the program offering visas to people who invest large amounts of money in the country, the BBC reports. The Tier 1 (investor) visa, frequently called a “golden visa,” offers residency in exchange for investments of £2 million (2.39 million euros) or more, and allows their families to join them while fast-tracking their permanent residency applications depending on the amount they invest. The UK Home Office has issued 14,516 investor visas to Russian citizens since the program started in 2008. In a 2020 report on Russian influence in the country, a parliamentary intelligence and security committee spoke in favor of a “more robust” approach to approving Tier 1 visas.

The Caucasus

An exiled Chechen human rights lawyer said he planned to continue his activities from abroad, RFE/RL reports. Abubakar Yangulbayev, who previously worked as a lawyer for the Committee Against Torture human rights group and now lives in an unspecified country, said his current activities “are important” for the Chechen people. “I want to continue rights-defending activities in Chechnya, I want a civil society [to] be established in my republic,” Yangulbayev said. As an example of the lawlessness in his native Chechnya, the lawyer said his mother Zarema Musayeva was abducted last month from her apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia as part of the “enormous pressure” imposed on his family.

Central Asia

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered a number of measures intended to help the country’s ailing automotive industry, Eurasianet reports. Earlier this week, Mirziyoyev set 1 May as the deadline for state-owned manufacturer UzAuto Motors to deliver vehicles already paid for by customers. Hit by the global supply chain crisis, UzAuto Motors announced in December that it would not accept new orders until 1 February, a hiatus that seems still in place. Mirziyoyev also asked UzAuto Motors to give all customers firm delivery deadlines for their cars and to decrease prepayments from 85% of the final cost of the car to 50%.

Borderlands