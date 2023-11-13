A trans woman tells how the Kremlin’s ban on gender-reassignment operations will push trans people further into the shadows.

Elle Solomina is 36, but she says her life truly began in 2021, when she changed her gender to female in her official Russian identification documents.

The IT worker is now watching the path she took to self-acceptance crumble. In July, Russia outlawed sex-change operations and made it impossible to change a person’s gender in official documents.

“This is, in its purest form, a fascist law,” Solomina told Reuters from the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, where she fled after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Speaking in June before President Vladimir Putin signed the law, she said, “I have not found any explanation for it, except that in a totalitarian system, the population must live in fear.”

The legislation is the latest phase in a widespread crackdown on LGBT rights, which Putin seeks to portray as evidence of moral decay in Western countries.

News of the ban raised alarm among transgender advocates, who warn of dangers to psychological and physical health and long-term problems posed by a potential illicit hormone drug market.

Nef Cellarius, program coordinator of rights group Vykhod (“Coming Out”), told Reuters that requests for support sessions soared from a dozen in a normal month to 45 in June as news of the law broke.

“I’ve received many letters with phrases like, ‘I don’t want to live anymore,’ ‘I don’t know what to do,’ Cellarius said, speaking from an undisclosed location. “Trans people in Russia are scared, and they are desperate.”

Advocates say the ban has been over a decade in the making.

Last December, Putin signed a law expanding restrictions on the promotion of “LGBT propaganda,” effectively banning any public expression of their lifestyle by lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people in Russia.

Earlier legislation has been used for years to stop gay pride marches, detain activists, and, many LGBT Russians say, instill a culture of fear among those who live what the Kremlin calls “non-traditional lifestyles.”

“We are preserving Russia for posterity, with its cultural and family values, traditional foundations, and putting up a barrier to the penetration of Western anti-family ideology,” Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the State Duma, said during the bill’s first reading in June.

Observers believe the draft law’s broad language could also outlaw hormone therapies.

Richard Volkov, a 26-year-old musician from Moscow, says fellow transgender men he knows are scrambling to change their IDs and start hormone regimes.

“This is the worst thing my country could do, he told Reuters from Sarajevo, where he moved after the war began. “It seems that if I simply tell myself that I exist, I am already violating the law.”

…

Video and story by Reuters. Video post-production by Transitions editorial intern Isabel Ames,a journalism and environmental studies student at New York University.