The Big Story: Moscow Expands Naturalization Overture Beyond Occupied Territories

What happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree today extending a simplified Russian naturalization process to all citizens of Ukraine, Reuters reports. The move has fueled fears that Russia intends a long-term occupation of Ukraine.

More context: Russia introduced a simplified naturalization process for residents of eastern Ukraine’s separatist-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions in 2019, and a decree in May offered the same opportunity to those living in Russian-controlled areas in the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions. At the time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protested the “illegal issuing of passports,” calling it “a flagrant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as norms and principles of international humanitarian law,” RFE/RL writes.

Worth noting: Parents and educators in the Russian-occupied areas of southern Ukraine say the occupation authorities are setting up pro-Moscow schools in time for the academic year starting this fall, RFE/RL reports. Some parents have complained that the authorities are threatening them with the loss of parental rights unless they obtain Russian passports and enroll their children in the schools.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech police have filed charges against 30 people suspected of public approval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a criminal offense, iDnes.cz reports. Most cases involve the expression “of some kind of hatred related to Russia’s war,” police spokesman Ondrej Moravcik said, adding that “We are shelving many cases because they do not rise to the level of posing a danger to society.” Pro-Russian demonstrators in central Prague Friday gave speeches attacking the European Union and refugees from Ukraine, Romea reports.

A month of political turmoil ended in Estonia as Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ liberal Reform Party announced on Friday that it had formed a new majority coalition with the conservative Isamaa Party and the center-left Social Democratic Party, Reuters reports. The previous government fell apart after Kallas booted the junior partner, the Center Party, at the beginning of June, over long-term arguments about spending and domestic policy. As The Associated Press notes, the new government won’t last long – a general election takes place in March 2023 – but must act quickly to deal with inflation, at 22% in June the highest in the eurozone.

Southeastern Europe

After years of protests, Bosnian environmental activists won a key victory last week with the passage of a new electricity law that could save some of Europe’s last wild rivers, AP reports. The law, passed Thursday in the Bosniak- and Croat-dominated Federation entity, bans additional construction of small hydroelectric power plants, which have been the focus of drawn-out battles between construction companies and local communities worried about the destruction of natural habitats. However, as AP notes, the law still gives concession holders three years to gain needed permits and the consent of locals.

Serbia and Kosovo will soon sign several high-level agreements, according to the EU’s special envoy for the Balkans, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reports. Speaking on Saturday at the international Dubrovnik Forum, Miroslav Lajcak, who serves as a mediator between the two countries, did not specify the topics of the agreements, but observers assume they will address the question of energy payments by consumers in Serb-majority towns in northern Kosovo.

Eastern Europe and Russia

An apparently conscientious band of thieves has helped archaeologists in Ukraine learn more about the local influence of Celtic culture from two millennia ago, the website Ancient Origins reports. In 2019, antiquities thieves handed over a load of burial goods to the Regional Historical Museum in Vynnyky, Ukraine, saying an earlier group of tomb raiders had unearthed the cache. The graveyard has been connected to the Przeworsk people, who inhabited part of modern-day Poland and western Ukraine between the third century BC and the fifth century AD, writes Ancient Origins.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s investment into Russian-born tennis players paid off in spades on Saturday when23-year-old Elena Rybakina won the women’s final at Wimbledon, ESPN reports. Born in Moscow, Rybakina is a product of the Russian tennis system, but began playing for Kazakhstan in 2018 in return for financial sponsorship – a lucky move given that Wimbledon banned Russian players from participating this year. “The oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation has a long tradition of homegrown success in sports like boxing and cycling but has often relied on recruiting talented tennis players from Russia,” ESPN notes. While the Russian Tennis Federation was quick to claim Rybakina as one of their own, she has tried to avoid comments on the war in Ukraine, saying recently: “I just want the war to end as soon as possible. Peace, yeah.”

The Caucasus

The Armenian parliament’s vote last week to amend the country’s defense law was “an apparent attempt to increase government control over the military,” writes Eurasianet. The law now states that the head of the armed forces is also the deputy defense minister and places decisions over military purchases under the ministry rather than with the armed forces. Reining in the army became a priority for the government in the wake of widespread calls from the military leadership for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign after the country’s defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan, Eurasianet adds.

