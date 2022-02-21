Plus, Baltics sending weapons to Ukraine, Russian troops remain in Belarus, and more.

The Big Story: EU Refuses to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Invasion Fears

What happened: In an interview about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC that “All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun.” Intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion that will encircle the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Johnson said, adding “People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail.”

More context: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said today that the EU will not yet impose sanctions on Russia over the situation, despite Kyiv’s call for such moves in order to help prevent a war, Reuters reports. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there are “good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions” to show that the EU “is not only talking the talk about sanctions, but is also walking the walk.”

Worth noting: Lithuania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Lansbergis said the EU “should look for more than just an invasion” as the trigger for sanctions, given that Ukraine is already paying an economic price and is facing other consequences due to the Russian military buildup on its borders. “There are certain things that have already begun, they already carry a price, and they should warrant an answer,” he told reporters in Brussels.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Despite the exodus of some Ukrainians due to the fear of a Russian invasion, the situation at Ukraine’s border with Poland remains calm and many locals are defiant, AP reports. “Russia expected everyone to panic and flee to Europe, to just buy buckwheat and pasta, food, but we all bought machine guns and weapons and cartridges,” said Volodymyr Halyk, who lives in Medyka, a town located on the Polish side of the border. “No one is afraid, no one will abandon their homes, no one will flee,” he said. Medyka town council head Mariusz Gumienny said the presence of U.S. troops in the area adds to the locals’ sense of security.

Estonia delivered U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine last week, Reuters reports. Lieutenant General Martin Herem, head of the Estonian Defense Forces, said “This is a small step by Estonia in support of Ukraine, but it is a real and tangible contribution to defense against Russian aggression.” The medium-range missiles guide themselves after launching, a feature that allows the shooter to take cover, the Estonian Defense Ministry said. Lithuania also sent a consignment of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition to Ukraine yesterday.

Southeastern Europe

Bulgaria’s plans to build a second nuclear power plant at Belene is causing political divisions, Euractiv reports. Prime Minister Kirill Petkov has repeatedly spoken out against the Belene project, despite two Russian reactors for it having been already purchased and delivered. The on-again, off-again Belene project has been criticized for cementing the hold of Russia over the Bulgarian energy sector. In 2016, officials in Sofia agreed to compensate a Russian company for their nixing of the Belene plant after hiring the firm to do the construction. Two years later, the project was revived.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic criticized the arrest of Construction Minister Darko Horvat on Saturday, which he said was meant to undermine the achievements of his government, BIRN reports. Although Plenkovic sacked Horvat the same day, he said the arrest was timed to mitigate the success of his government’s adoption of measures last week to address a recent energy price hike. Horvat is charged with using his position in 2018 as Minister of Economy to authorize his aide, Ana Mandac, to distribute government subsidies to firms that were ineligible for them.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Russia and Belarus would extend joint military exercises initially scheduled to end yesterday and so the Russian troops will be staying, Reuters reports. According to a statement released by the ministry, the extension is due to increased military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus and an escalation of the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. The statement did not say how long the Russian troops would stay in Belarus. Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department warned American citizens against travel to Belarus due to the “unusual and concerning Russian military buildup.”

Russians are rallying around skater Kamila Valieva, who placed fourth at the Beijing Olympics after igniting a controversy when she was allowed to compete despite previously testing positive for a banned substance, USA Today reports. Alexander Gorshkov, president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, told state-owned TASS that he found it “extremely perplexing” that the International Olympic Committee “did everything to morally crush Kamila” but then later criticized her coach Eteri Tutberidze for not supporting Valieva. A survey from the state-run Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed that 62% of Russians believed the investigation into her case was “biased,” while 57% believe “that our athletes do not use illegal drugs or do it less often than others.”

The Caucasus

Journalists and media experts in Azerbaijan are criticizing a newly-approved media law that could lead to a worsening of press freedom, RFE/RL reports. The legislative proposal approved on 8 February by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev places new restrictions on local journalists, who now have to register with the authorities and abide by an “objective” interpretation of facts and events, among other requirements. Jeanne Cavelier, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk of Reporters Without Borders, said “We’re indeed very concerned with the application of this law we publicly denounced several times.”

Borderlands