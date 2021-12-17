Plus, Fico arrested at protest over COVID restrictions, Denmark to rent jail cells in Kosovo, and more.

The Big Story: A ‘Power in Decline,’ Russia Still Poses Military Threat

What happened: Russia’s wish list of security guarantees from NATO is laid out in a document published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website today, The Moscow Times reports. Russia is asking NATO to abandon all military activities in Ukraine, Eastern Europe in general, the Caucasus region, and Central Asia; to establish no new military bases on the territory of former Soviet states; and to guarantee a block on future NATO membership for former Soviet republics.

More context: NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday that Russia was “a power in decline” due to its economy, adding that Russia’s GDP “is not keeping track with many other countries in the world,” according to CNBC. “But even … a power in economic decline can be a threat and a challenge,” the NATO leader said.

Worth noting: The EU yesterday rejected Russia’s attempt to block Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, and reiterated previous warnings that it will impose “massive consequences and severe costs” in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico was arrested by Slovakian police yesterday before the start of a rally protesting coronavirus restrictions, Deutsche Welle reports. Public gatherings of more than six people are currently banned in Slovakia under coronavirus-related restrictions; Fico claimed that the rally, a procession of honking cars through Bratislava, complied with the restrictions. Fico was arrested in front of live television cameras as he prepared to give a statement to the media to start the protest. “I was detained and accused of incitement. It is absurd. This is the end of democracy. I did not incite anything,” Fico said after his release.

Southeastern Europe

The European Parliament adopted a resolution yesterday expressing its concern over the conditions of workers at a tire factory in Serbia, BIRN reports. The resolution on “forced labor in the Chinese Linglong factory” urged Serbian authorities to “investigate the case carefully and ensure respect for fundamental human rights in the factory, especially labor rights, to provide the EU with the results of its investigations, and to hold the perpetrators to account.” Last month, hundreds of Vietnamese workers at a Chinese-run factory project in the Balkan country went on strike to protest working conditions. The strikers were working on a factory for the Chinese tire company Linglong, seen as a centerpiece of Beijing-backed investment in Serbia, in the northern city of Zrenjanin.

Authorities in Denmark announced plans earlier this week to rent 300 jail cells in Kosovo in order to ease overcrowding in Danish prisons, AFP reports. The cells will host foreign prisoners who are due to be deported after their sentence. Danish prisons are now at more than 100% of their capacity, while prisons in Kosovo are at 97%. “With the deal, it is agreed to rent 300 prison places in Kosovo and expand the prison capacity in Denmark by several hundred places,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said in a statement .





Despite widespread skepticism about coronavirus shots, the vaccination rate in Bosnia has been on the rise, AP reports. The increase is mostly due to pragmatic necessities, such as requirements for vaccination certificates to travel abroad. Many people are having a change of heart also because, as Sarajevo Mayor Haris Vranic says, "numbers don't lie … between 92% and 94% of our people who died in the third and the [current] fourth wave [of COVID-19] were not vaccinated." Despite the increase in vaccinations, the vaccination rate in Bosnia is still at less than 25%, one of the lowest in Europe. Further east, the vaccination rate in Romania surpassed 40% this month, driven in part by restrictions such as a nighttime curfew for the unvaccinated.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Russian businessman blacklisted by the United States claimed a court victory over Google yesterday, Reuters reports. Under a Russian court decision, Google has to pay a fine of 100,000 rubles ($1,358) for each day it refused to unblock the YouTube channel of Tsargrad TV, a Christian Orthodox channel owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev. Malofeev told Reuters before the court decision that Google could choose to either continue to break Russian law or to reinstate his channel at no cost. “Breaking the law is never part of the investment climate,” he said. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has appealed the court order. Malofeev became the target of U.S. and EU sanctions in 2014 due to allegations that he was funding pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine, which he denies.

The online details of a recent fraud conviction in Russia seems to confirm that Russian troops are deployed near the border with Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. The ruling from a Russian district court in the Rostov region near the Ukrainian border mentioned that the defendant, a deputy regional manager of military food supply in a local company, was in charge of buying, stocking, and selling food to Russian troops stationed in eastern Ukraine. “This food was intended to be sent to military units of the Russian Armed Forces stationed on the territory of the DNR and LNR,” the court’s verdict said on its website; the DNR and LNR refer to the self-proclaimed republics of Russian-backed separatists in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The court’s ruling suddenly disappeared from the website yesterday afternoon.

Central Asia

Authorities in Kazakhstan intensified their crackdown on dissenting voices ahead of its official celebration marking the country’s three decades of independence from the Soviet Union, RFE/RL reports. Kazakhstan’s Independence Day is observed on 16 December; in 2011 it coincided with a bloody repression of protests in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen, where police shot and killed at least 16 people. To prevent people from staging protest rallies on 16 December this year, authorities have been rounding up government critics along with previous protest organizers and participants. One of them, activist Saule Seidakhmetova, was arrested and sentenced earlier this month to 10 days of administrative arrest for her participation in unsanctioned rallies. A Facebook group set up by Kazakh activists described her arrest as politically-motivated.

Borderlands