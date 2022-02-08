Plus, YouTube closes accounts of separatists in Ukraine, Greece and Turkey at odds over Orthodox monastery, and more.

The Big Story: Macron Shows Cautious Optimism After Meeting With Putin

What happened: After their meeting yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will look into the proposals on defusing the situation in Ukraine put forth by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, AFP reports. “A number of his ideas, proposals … are possible as a basis for further steps,” Putin said. “We will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone.”

More context: “President Putin assured me of his readiness to engage,” Macron said, while adding “There is no security for the Europeans if there is no security for Russia.” According to French officials, the proposals included both sides avoiding any new military action, the launch of a new strategic dialogue, and efforts to revive the peace process in Kyiv’s conflict with separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Worth noting: Also yesterday, Washington and Brussels said they will work to ensure gas supplies can respond to potential disruptions in pipeline gas flows, Reuters reports. “We’re working together right now to protect Europe’s energy supply against supply shocks, including those that could result from further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A court in Latvia has fined the owner of a company that broadcasts Russian television channels in the three Baltic states, the Baltic News Network reports. Baltic Media Alliance (BMA) was hit with a fine of 3.1 million euros last week due to the company’s non-compliance with EU sanctions on Russia. At issue is the company’s contract and financial arrangements with the co-owner and board chair at Rossiya Bank, Yuri Kovalchuk, who has been on the EU’s blacklist since 2014. The court also issued fines of 25,000 euros to BMA co-owner Oleg Solodov and BMA Estonia branch director Margus Merima; in addition, authorities seized BMA property worth 3 million euros. In 2019, the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council banned nine Russian television programs owned by Kovalchuk.

Southeastern Europe

Albania’s Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime sentenced a former interior minister to over three years in prison for abuse of office, Exit.al reports. According to a judge in the case, Saimir Tahiri “facilitated drug trafficking for a criminal group through his inaction and received gifts from its members during his term in office,” Exit.al writes. The case was a retrial; Tahiri was initially arrested in 2017 on drug trafficking charges, but was convicted in 2019 for abuse of office and sentenced only to community service. Tahiri is the second former minister of Edi Rama’s 2013-2017 government to receive a prison sentence, after former Environment Minister Lefter Koka.

Authorities in Bucharest are asking Moscow to return the treasure that Romania sent to Russia for safekeeping during World War I, BIRN reports. Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Sunday that Romania wants to reopen negotiations on the collection of valuables, which includes almost 94 tons of gold coins, jewels, and art objects, all currently estimated to be worth $5 billion. The then Soviet Union returned some of the collection in 1935 when it turned over 1,443 boxes – with broken seals – that contained old archives, documents, rare books, and religious objects, but no gold. The only body designated to manage the issue is the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Romania and Russia, formed in 2004.

Eastern Europe and Russia

YouTube has closed down several accounts linked to pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, Euronews reports. “YouTube complies with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws, including with respect to content created and uploaded by restricted entities,” a Google spokesperson said. “If we find that an account violates our Terms of Service or Community Guidelines, we disable it.” No information was provided about the specific guidelines that the accounts violated. One of the channels shut down last week was the Luhansk People’s Republic Information Center, the official news website of the self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine, which announced that its YouTube channel had been shut down “without explanation.”

A Siberian zoo in Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk scrapped the public vote for a new mascot after the poll took on political undertones, The Moscow Times reports. Input from voters turned political when exiled city deputy Sergei Boyko, a former coordinator for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, chose Batu the orangutan as his favorite, which led to an outpouring of support for the ape. Batu was later dethroned by Shilka the polar bear cub, and then by Sayan, the white snow leopard, in developments that some denounced as fraudulent. The zoo eventually canceled the voting altogether and said it will announce its mascot at a later date.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijani officials announced the release of eight Armenian prisoners of war on the basis of “humanist principles” yesterday, RFE/RL reports. The prisoners, who have since returned to Yerevan, were captured in November 2021 during border clashes between the neighboring countries. “The release by Azerbaijan and reparation to Armenia of eight Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments following the meeting with [French President] Emmanuel Macron, Azerbaijani President lham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” tweeted European Council President Charles Michel.

Central Asia

The trial of a man suspected of involvement in the murder of a Kyrgyz opposition politician started yesterday in Bishkek, RFE/RL reports. In December 2021, Kyrgyz authorities announced the arrest of Sanjar Saparbekov, a suspect in the murder of opposition politician Medet Sadyrkulov, who was found dead in a burned-out car along with two of his associates near Bishkek in 2009. The incident was initially ruled as a traffic accident; after former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev fled the country in 2010, the deaths were reclassified as assassinations. Saparbekov is charged with murder, kidnapping, the destruction of private property, vandalism, and the organization of a criminal group and taking part in its activities.

Borderlands