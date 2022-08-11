Plus: Bulgarian gas protests, Turkmen dog killers, Serbian environmental patrol, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Mercenary Group Said to Lure Prisoners to Fight in Ukraine

What happened: Amid heavy losses to Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, Russia is looking to its prisons to find new soldiers, according to a CNN investigation. Hundreds of prisoners – including convicted murderers – are being recruited with offers of pardons and money, according to interviews with inmates and reports from human rights groups. The recruitment of prisoners has been going on for weeks in as many as seven Russian regions, AP writes.

More context: Sources said the recruitment is being done through mercenary organizations like the infamous Wagner group, which has been linked to atrocities in Ukraine.

Worth noting: The Kremlin has so far avoided a full-blown war mobilization, which could prove very unpopular, but the number of Russian troops in Ukraine is insufficient for the kind of large-scale war it’s waging, according to an analysis in The Kyiv Independent.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Slovak media outlets that were blocked by the government for spreading Russian disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine are now back online, SME reports. The National Security Authority (NBU) failed to extend its initial block even though parliament voted to extend it through September.

Southeastern Europe

In the latest in a series of large-scale protests, Bulgarians rallied in the capital Sofia yesterday against the government potentially making new deals with Russia’s oil giant Gazprom, according to The Sofia Globe and Euronews. The “#GAZwithme” protests are prompted by concerns that the previous, pro-Western government was toppled in June because of its opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its refusal to pay Russian energy giant Gazprom in rubles.

Serbian authorities plan to step up the fight against environmental crime, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs cited by bne Intellinews. Since the launch of a special unit earlier this year to combat trafficking in protected species, animal abuse, poaching, timber theft, and pollution, authorities have logged 291 cases of environmental crimes, according to the ministry.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor met with Turkish officials Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the war in Ukraine and increasing economic cooperation, The Slovenia Times reports. Pahor held talks with Turkish ministers including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and yesterday met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Newly released satellite photos from Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian military base in occupied Crimea show massive damage as well as evidence of a targeted attack, The Guardian reports. The images, showing that at least eight military planes were damaged or destroyed at the base some 160 kilometers from the front line, suggests the possibility of a targeted attack, something Kyiv has denied, the BBC says.

Central Asia

In “a brutal campaign of animal cruelty,” dogcatchers in Turkmenistan’s second largest city have been ordered to catch and kill at least seven stray dogs every day, RFE/RL writes. If no stray dogs can be found, the dog exterminators sometimes take away people’s pets to reach their daily quota, dog owners claimed. The authoritarian regime in Turkmenistan “has long been criticized for the systematic slaughter of stray animals using barbaric methods,” RFE/RL notes, and the public is generally too afraid of the government to complain.

