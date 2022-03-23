Plus: U.S. fugitive in Belarus, Serbia sentences a war criminal, Nicolas Cage’s Mongolian dinosaur skull, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow Keeps Nuclear Option as Radioactive Fires Burn Around Chernobyl

What happened: Moscow’s recent rhetoric about nuclear weapons was “dangerous” and “not the way a responsible nuclear power should act,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said today, CNBC reports. In an interview about Russia’s war on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov yesterday repeatedly refused to say that Russia would not use nuclear weapons and said an “existential threat” would make Russia consider using them. Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russian nuclear forces on high alert at the beginning of the war, AP reported.

More context: U.S. President Joe Biden is traveling to Europe today for a four-day visit that will include Poland on Friday, PBS reports. The White House said Biden will coordinate with allies on military assistance for Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia, aid for refugees, and increased security for Eastern Europe. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Putin regime’s references to nuclear weapons are “something that we do have to be concerned about,” adding that Biden will talk with allies about “potential responses.”

Worth noting: Forest fires are burning around Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant and could spread radioactive ash, the Guardian reports. At least seven fires are burning in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone, a closed region of radioactive contamination from the nuclear disaster at the plant in 1986. Efforts to control the fires or measure the radioactivity are hampered by Russian troop presence in the area; a 2020 forest fire in the area raised radiation levels 16 times above normal. Ukraine’s parliament said fires like these within ten kilometers of the plant are “particularly dangerous.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is worried about NATO activity outside the territory of its member states in response to Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine, according to Hungary’s MTI news agency. “Dangerous proposals” are on NATO’s table, Orban said after meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel on Monday. “NATO is a defense alliance … but it is not NATO’s job to get involved in a military operation outside its territory,” Orban said. “Hungary’s position is clear: we do not want to send soldiers or weapons beyond NATO territory,” he added.

A Czech social media influencer who was found guilty of spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines is asking her followers to pay for her trip to Ukraine to “uncover the truth,” eXtra.cz reports. Peterkova, a former journalist, was sued for defamation and ordered by a court to pay 250,000 crowns (about $11,000) to a nursing home in January for spreading false reports that vaccines were killing elderly residents there, CNN Prima reported. She also asked her followers to pay her fine, according to eXtra.cz.

Southeastern Europe

The Belgrade Higher Court in Serbia on Friday sentenced a Bosnian citizen for abusing civilians and prisoners of war in 1992 during the war in the former Yugoslavia, Balkan Insight reports. Osman Osmanovic, a wartime official at the Rasadnik camp in Brcko, Bosnia, was sentenced to five years in prison for mistreating prisoners at the detention facility. The court found he was working for the Interior Ministry of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the time. Osmanovic’s lawyer Djordje Dozet said he would appeal the court’s ruling, calling it “unfair and illegal.”

Ships routinely dump oily water – causing small-scale oil spills – in European waters including the Mediterranean, the Baltic Sea, and the Black Sea, according to an investigation cited by Balkan Insight. The European Maritime Safety Agency runs a service called CleanSeaNet (CSN) “using satellite images to monitor potential spills and identify ships in the area, alerting authorities in the relevant states within minutes,” Balkan Insight says. Croatia receives around 40 CSN alerts per month, while Romanian authorities received 420 between 2012 and 2021. However, only a tiny percentage of suspected spills are actually checked by state authorities, or checked in due time. Ships commonly dump oil with impunity and logbooks are often falsified, the investigation found.

Eastern Europe and Russia

for his alleged assault on police officers during the of 6 January 2021 has been granted asylum in , The Independent reports. Californian Evan Neumann, 48, is suspected of taking part when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to protest Joe Biden’s election as president. Belarus’s state-owned news agency BelTA tweeted yesterday that Neumann has received in Belarus. Hit with 14 charges in July, Neumann sold his house and fled first to Ukraine before crossing the border into Belarus on foot in August. “I feel safe in Belarus,” BelTA quoted him as saying, according to the Daily Beast. On the same day Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s prison sentence was extended by nine years, his foundation reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin owns a $700 million superyacht, bne Intellinews reports. Navalny was sentenced yesterday for allegedly embezzling from his own fund and insulting a judge; he is already in prison for parole violations. Navalny’s investigative team from his Anti-Corruption Foundation released a video yesterday claiming that the luxury yacht Scheherezade is owned by Putin; the investigation also found that almost half of the 23 crew had connections to Russia’s Federal Protective Service, which is responsible for the president’s security.

Central Asia

Billions of dollars disappear at Kazakhstan’s and Kyrgyzstan’s borders with China via smuggled goods and undeclared items, Eurasianet reports. Customs officials from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Russia examined data during a meeting last month on the tidal wave of smuggled Chinese products flowing into the Eurasian Economic Union trading bloc. Publicly available figures suggest that $60 billion of goods had crossed the borders without being declared over the last 20 years, Eurasianet cites the Kyrgyz news outlet Kaktus as reporting. This equals eight years of Kyrgyzstan’s entire gross domestic product of around $8 billion. “Real chaos [is] being wreaked” by smuggling at the border, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in January.

Borderlands