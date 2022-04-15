Plus: Kyrgyz health minister blocks clinic, Tirana boots Helsinki Committee, Chinese arms to Serbia, and more.

The Big Story: Kremlin Threatens Nukes if Finland, Sweden Enter NATO

What happened: After Moscow admitted that its flagship cruiser Moskva was sunk in the Black Sea, Russia launched a new bombardment on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in apparent retaliation, Reuters reports.

More context: A Ukrainian missile strike was the “likely” cause of the Moskva’s sinking, an ISW analysis says. The sinking came two days after the Moskva was featured on a new Ukrainian postage stamp depicting a Ukrainian soldier greeting the ship with a vulgar hand gesture, The Washington Post reports.

Worth noting: Russia has threatened a nuclear escalation if Finland and Sweden join NATO, according to Reuters. Russian soldiers shot at evacuation buses near Kharkiv today, killing seven civilians, according to Ukrainian authorities cited by Euronews. And U.S. President Biden is considering sending a senior U.S. official to Kyiv, The New York Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

During a visit by the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to Kyiv this week, Latvia’s Egils Levits called for a special court or tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, while Estonia’s Alar Karis offered to send experts to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office and to The Hague for war crimes investigations, adding “President Putin decided to start the war … The way to peace now is only possible via progress on the battlefield.”

In the latest news of schools for Ukrainian refugees opening up around Europe, dozens of Ukrainian children started school in Tallinn this week at the only school in Estonia where so many Ukrainians will be able to study together in one place, public broadcaster ERR.ee reports. In Poland, three online learning centers equipped with computers and Internet access have opened in districts of Warsaw to help refugees pursue distance learning, according to TheMayor.eu.

Poland’s justice minister blamed the EU and especially Germany for years of appeasing Putin. “The European Union itself has weaned this imperialist monster, who uses Stalinist methods,” Zbigniew Ziobro said in an interview published today, according to the Polish Press Agency. “These killings and attacks must have been allowed by Putin. And though everyone knew he was an international bandit, they still did business with him,” he said. “The EU has come up with flimsy sanctions, and each day it provides Putin with a billion euros, mainly under German deals,” Ziobro added, while also mentioning Berlin’s blocking of heavy arms supplies to the Ukrainian army.

Southeastern Europe

Tirana has kicked out the Albanian Helsinki Committee (AHC) from the official commission for asylum requests, BIRN reports, after the AHC criticized the commission for refusing to grant asylum to Turkish citizens. The conflict centers on asylum requests by Turkish supporters of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara claims is a terrorist responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016. One Gulen movement member was extradited from Albania to Turkey in January 2020, and another was denied asylum by the council in September 2020, though the Albanian Administrative Court ruled that the commission’s decision was not legal.

The pro-Russian government in Serbia received a stealthy shipment of a Chinese anti-aircraft system last weekend, AP reports, causing fears of a Balkan arms race or even steps toward war in the region. Six Chinese Air Force transport planes arrived at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport Saturday, reportedly carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems, though the arrival was not announced by the Serbian Defense Ministry. Unlike the United States and most Western countries, Serbia, Russia, and China don’t recognize neighboring Kosovo’s status as an independent country, and the arms shipments have raised fear of escalating regional conflict.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Purges of Kremlin officials have been ongoing since Russia’s war faltered in March. Some 150 officers of the FSB intelligence agency have been removed since March with the colonel-general in charge of the Department for Operational Information and International Relations being held in the infamous Lefortovo prison, according to the independent Ukrainian news outlet NV, citing the Bellingcat investigative journalism group. Kremlin insider Vladislav Surkov has reportedly been placed under house arrest, according to Newsweek.

Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan’s health minister is harassing a medical clinic and tried to block its entrance with a pile of sand over a rent dispute, Eurasianet reports. Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev says the private clinic on government property in Bishkek is not paying high enough rent, and city hall terminated the clinic’s lease in February. When the clinic insisted on staying because it had prepaid its rent through June, Beishenaliyev brought a crew of workers to unload the sand in front of the clinic’s door, saying “Let them stay inside. People in Ukraine are going hungry, so let them go hungry too.” Eurasianet called this “classic Beishenaliyev,” saying he is known for an “aggressively confrontational style” and for recommending bizarre COVID cures.

