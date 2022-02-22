Plus, Swiss banks and their motley clients, Mongolian anti-China activist detained, and more.

The Big Story: Sanctions on Russia After Troop Deployment and Recognition of Donbas

What happened: Proclaiming eastern Ukraine as “ancient Russian lands,” Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized the self-declared republics in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and announced the deployment of Russian troops to the area for “peacekeeping” operations, the BBC reports. Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said the separatist areas in the Donbas region need to be defended against what he called Ukrainian aggression. “Allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbas is something we do not intend to do,” Nebenzya said.

More context: The United Kingdom was the first country to announce sanctions on Russia today following the developments, CNBC reports, while UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that “the invasion of Ukraine has begun.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said five Russian banks would now be subject to sanctions along with three Russian individuals who will have their assets frozen by the UK government.

Worth noting: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers Russia’s decision “to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” according to a UN statement cited by NPR. U.S. President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to “prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, referring to the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Slovenia and Hungary signed an agreement yesterday for the development of border areas that are home to each other’s ethnic minorities, Euractiv reports. Each of the two countries earmarked 5 million euros for the development of minority communities over the next five years in a deal that follows up on an agreement signed three decades ago. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the document was important to those living in the border area and also beneficial to “all Hungarians and all Slovenians.” His counterpart and political ally Janez Jansa said that bilateral trade had increased by almost 20% in the past year, and that the “potential is significantly higher and that in the future, we will gladly upgrade and exploit it.”

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said yesterday that Lithuania plans to increase military spending due to Russia’s military action towards Ukraine, Reuters reports. “As the situation in the region is getting worse … I have asked the Defense Minister and Chief of Defense to see possibilities to speed up planned defense purchases,” Simonyte said in a statement, adding that because of the current circumstances, “financing the defense of the country is the government’s priority.” Lithuania’s 2022 defense budget stands at 1.2 billion euros, or 2.05% of GDP, and any increase needs the approval of the cabinet and parliament.

Southeastern Europe

An international investigation led by the OCCRP consortium made public on Sunday showed that Switzerland’s second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, has been doing business for decades with dictators, human rights abusers, and individuals from the Balkans and former Soviet countries suspected of illegal activities. While noting there was “nothing inherently wrong with having a Swiss bank account,” OCCRP noted “banks are supposed to avoid clients who earned money illegally or were involved in crimes.” The list includes Balkan drug lord Rodoljub Radulovic, currently on the run, and Rza and Seymur Talibov – sons of the authoritarian leader of the Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan – who received more than $20 million in potentially questionable transfers to their accounts at Credit Suisse and other banks.



On Saturday, a fourth high-ranking Kosovo official was added to the list of those indicted earlier this month over a controversial highway project, BIRN reports. The Kosovo Special Prosecution announced the indictment last month of former Minister of Infrastructure Pal Lekaj and two other ministry officials; Besim Tahiri is now the fourth. According to the indictment, Lekaj, while serving as head of Inter-Ministerial Council for the construction of the motorway, had his adviser Eset Berisha negotiate extra costs with the construction firm, U.S.-Turkish consortium Bechtel & Enka. "By hiding and not presenting the real situation to the other members of the Council, Lekaj together with Berisha … pushed other members of the council, under fake facts … for extension of construction works" costing 53.1 million euros, the indictment says.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine’s Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters yesterday that Kyiv aims to set up a new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “We need to discuss a new program with the IMF now, there will be a very good platform – the spring meeting of the IMF in April,” Shevchenko said. Ukraine’s current $5 billion stand-by is set to expire in June; in the meantime, the country expects to receive the remaining $2.2 billion in the first half of 2022, including $700 million in March. The guarantee of a new IMF mission in the near future would “be a good signal for the markets” amid the turmoil expected to result from the current escalation of the conflict with Russia, Shevchenko said.

A key prosecution witness in the trial of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny refused to testify yesterday and called the trial “absurd,” RFE/RL reports. Fyodor Gorozhanko, a former member of Navalny’s team, said he was pressured and instructed what to say during the trial. “Although I am a witness called by the prosecution, I am actually making a statement now as a defense witness,” Gorozhanko said, adding that he considered “all Navalny’s actions legal and corresponding to the current legislation.” The new trial against Navalny opened last week at the penal colony where he is currently serving a sentence for parole violations. Navalny, who is charged with fraud and contempt of court, faces up to 15 years being added to the two-and-a-half-year sentence he is currently serving.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan has uncovered 13 cryptomining farms and taken them off the grid as part of a crackdown on cryptocurrency mining, Eurasianet reports. The mining farms were operating illegally in five regions of the countries as well as in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent. Earlier this month, Digital Development Minister Bagdat Musin said that such cryptomining operations “are doing a lot of harm to our power grid” and added “the energy costs of illegal mining are estimated to exceed 1 gigawatt.” According to the Energy Ministry, power consumption in January-October 2021 grew by 8% compared to the same period a year earlier, while the average was around 2% in previous years.

