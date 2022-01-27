Plus, Croatia apologizes for president’s Ukraine remarks, Mongolia reaches settlement with Rio Tinto, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Open to Conversation Despite Unwelcome Answer on Ukraine

What happened: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday that Moscow did not receive the answer it wanted on its demands concerning Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. One of the Kremlin’s main requests to Washington concerned guarantees about limiting NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

More context: Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the U.S. submitted a written response to Russia over the Ukraine crisis, CNN reports. The response, Blinken said, “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it.” While Lavrov mentioned the lack of “positive response to the main question” that Russia put forth, he added “there is a response which gives hope for the start of a serious conversation on secondary questions.”

Worth noting: Earlier this week, Ukrainian authorities sought to reassure citizens that a Russian invasion was not imminent, despite a recent buildup of Russian troops by the Ukrainian border, AP reports. The message was at odds with a statement from U.S. President Joe Biden, who said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin “continues to build forces along Ukraine’s border” and warned of an attack that “would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Latvia accused Russia of using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to cancel military inspections in the Russian regions of Smolensk and Briansk, Euractiv reports. “Russia canceled a preplanned OSCE arms control inspection by Latvian representatives under the pretext of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Latvian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday, adding that “Russia’s Defense Ministry has also issued a false statement on its webpage about the arrival of four Latvian inspectors on 24 January.” The visits were part of routine inspections between members of the OSCE.

Polish authorities on Tuesday announced that construction has started on a fence by the border with Belarus, Euronews reports. A border guard spokeswoman, Captain Krystyna Jakimik-Jarosz, said the location of the construction sites will not be disclosed because “the Belarusian services are just waiting for this to send groups of migrants there, so for security reasons we don’t indicate the precise locations.” At its completion, the fence will be five and a half meters high and will span over 186 kilometers of the 418-kilometer border, all for a cost of 350 million euros, according to the Polish Border Guard agency. Jakimik-Jarosz said that the fence will include cameras and motion detectors to help prevent smuggling.

Southeastern Europe

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has apologized to Kyiv for President Zoran Milanovic’s remarks about corruption in Ukraine and the threat from Russia, BIRN reports. Earlier this week, Milanovic said “Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world, it is economically stagnating and hasn’t gotten anything from the EU.” He added that Croatia “has nothing to do” with the escalating conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, and in the event of an escalation, Croatia will withdraw “every last soldier.” Plenkovic said that, to his knowledge, there are no Croatian soldiers in Ukraine; he dubbed Milanovic’s statement unreal and offensive, as if “it was said by a Russian official.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

A controversial video call yesterday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian business representatives was ill-received both in Rome and in Brussels, The Moscow Times reports. According to Italian media, authorities in Rome had pressured the companies not to attend the meeting, which was organized by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce. This led to a number of firms cancelling their participation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. Still, it was attended by around 16 people, including Russian executives as well as representatives of companies such as Enel, Pirelli, and Generali, according to Peskov. Italy previously opposed EU sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Russian soccer fans are planning to boycott games to protest a new surveillance law, The Moscow Times reports. Russian authorities say the Fan ID initiative, set to come into effect on 1 June, will enable the screening of people with criminal records or anyone deemed to have “the intention of committing unlawful acts.” Soccer enthusiasts reacted with skepticism; on social media, fans of FC Rostov wrote “We believe that the introduction of this measure will not improve the safety and comfort of spectators, but will become another tool for already pervasive and excessive control.” Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov urged fans to hold conversations with their clubs, and to find solutions to avert the boycotts.

The Caucasus

Tbilisi is striving to reduce Russia’s market share of Georgian wine exports, Euronews reports. Although the country’s wine exports increased significantly to the United States and the United Kingdom last year, and also entered new western markets such as Canada, Czechia, and Sweden, 55% of Georgian wine went to Russia. This could translate into political and economic leverage for Russia, which during 2006-2012 imposed a ban on the import of Georgian wine, pushing the industry to near collapse. Georgia’s wine tradition could be the oldest in the world, according to 2017 findings that pushed the date for humanity’s love affair with fermented grape juice back to as early as 6,000 B.C. and strengthened the case for the Caucasus being a center of prehistoric winemaking.

Central Asia

A Turkmen citizen wanted on extremism charges in his home country was released by Russian authorities in St. Petersburg, RFE/RL reports. According to his lawyer, Ahmet Jumadurdyev was detained earlier this month for a document check. His release came after Jumadurdyev filed an official request with Russian authorities for asylum and appealed a Federal Security Service decision that barred him from the country until 2055, according to Memorial Human Rights Center. After studying in Russia, Jumadurdyev found himself in conflict with Turkmen authorities after writing on social media about Turkmen citizens who receive lengthy prison terms upon return from Russia.

Borderlands