Plus, elections in Estonia and Armenia, Turkey summons 10 ambassadors, and more.

The Big Story: Russia’s Decision to Shut NATO Mission ‘Regrettable’

What happened: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced yesterday that Russia will suspend its NATO mission, the BBC reports. The move came after NATO expelled eight Russian diplomats from its Brussels headquarters earlier this month, accusing them of spying. Lavrov confirmed to Russian media that the decision was “in response to NATO’s actions” and accused the alliance of not being “interested in equitable dialogue.”

More context: Lavrov also said staff at NATO’s military mission in Moscow will lose their accreditation as of 1 November and that NATO’s information office in Moscow will be closed, according to Reuters. “If NATO members have any urgent matters, they can contact our ambassador in Belgium on these questions,” Lavrov told a news conference.

Worth noting: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described Russia’s move as “troubling,” according to the BBC. “It’s more than just regrettable, this decision taken in Moscow will seriously damage the relationship,” Maas said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out his presidential duties due to health issues, according to a hospital report cited by the head of the Czech parliament’s upper house, Al Jazeera reports. Zeman’s hospitalization shortly after the parliamentary elections earlier this month has led to a political deadlock. Speaker of the Senate Milos Vystrcil told the media that Zeman’s return to work in the coming weeks was unlikely, which would mean Czech lawmakers might have to consider enacting a constitutional clause shifting presidential duties to other officials, according to the report. Zeman’s office has been refusing to disclose the president’s condition or diagnosis.

Both newcomers and established political parties made gains in Estonian local elections held on Sunday, Euractiv reports. The Center Party received the most votes nationwide at 24.4%, while Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ Reform Party received 17.3%; the two parties make up the current ruling coalition. The populist Estonian Conservative People’s Party almost doubled its support to 13.2%. The newcomer liberal party Estonia 200, founded in 2018, received 6% of the votes. Chaired by the director of Tartu University’s Narva College, Estonia 200 is proving popular with business professionals as well as the creative and intellectual community. The election’s overall turnout was 54.7% with electronic voting proving to be an increasingly popular option among voters.

Southeastern Europe

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa blamed protesters against coronavirus-related restrictions for an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, AP reports. Jansa made the remarks to parliament while addressing the violent clashes at the protests earlier this month. Jansa said that Slovenia could be forced to reintroduce a lockdown “as a result of irresponsible behavior that was certainly not caused by the police or the government.” He also defended the actions of the police and accused the demonstrators of attacking them. “Forty police officers were injured, and some rioters were slightly injured … It is quite clear who was inflicting violence,” Jansa said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has cited the dangers of the internet in remarks that his critics saw as potential justifications for curtailing media freedom, Deutsche Welle reports. “When you try to imagine what the Nazi propaganda machine would do to the world with this freedom of speech, it’s shocking,” Rama said. He went on to mention “the damage occurring in everyday life from sources of evil in this world — terrorism, fundamentalism, pedophilia, diseases of modern society” that could affect numerous people “through freedom of dissemination.” Rama made the remarks last week in Tirana during the annual OSCE South East Europe Media Conference which featured the theme “Journalism in times of crisis.” Albanian journalist Gjergj Erebara said Rama’s remarks were a “forced and not very convincing attempt to reiterate that he himself strongly believes that freedom is excessive.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine reached a deal with the IMF that could lead to the country receiving $700 million, according to an IMF press release. Last June, Kyiv made an agreement with the IMF for Ukraine to receive $5 billion to help deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. As Reuters notes, the disbursement of the loan stalled amid concerns over the independence of the Central Bank of Ukraine and also over the pace of reforms. According to the IMF, a completion of the first review of the $5 billion arrangement could enable the first disbursement of the funds. “This will allow Ukraine to receive about $700 million and once again confirm our close cooperation,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter, adding that he expected the IMF executive board to approve the agreement in November.

The Caucasus

Armenia’s ruling party suffered losses in local elections held on Sunday, Eurasianet reports. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party performed poorly in the city of Gyumri, the second largest after Yerevan, where incumbent Mayor Samvel Balasanyan’s party Balasanyan Alliance got the most votes; Civil Contract also fared badly in the southern city of Goris, where jailed incumbent Mayor Arush Arushanyan received almost half the votes. Overall turnout was 33% and the proportional voting system in some cities, including Gyumri, means that parties with enough votes to enter the city council are able to choose the mayor. “Obviously the ruling party cared about the results in these elections, they have been trying to remove people associated with the former government from every state structure,” electoral expert Harout Manougian said.

Central Asia

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reinstated an 11-year prison sentence for former President Almazbek Atambaev, despite the fact that it had canceled the conviction and prison sentence last December, RFE/RL reports. According to his lawyer Zamir Zhooshev, Atambaev’s defense team received the Supreme Court decision today, a week after the ruling was made. Back in August 2020, the Bishkek City Court upheld Atambaev’s sentence of 11 years and two months for his involvement in the illegal release of a notorious underworld figure in 2013. The former leader of Kyrgyzstan was arrested in August 2019 after a deadly standoff between his supporters and security forces.

Borderlands