The Big Story: Prisoner Exchange for Ukrainian Soldiers Evacuating Mariupol, Kyiv Says

What happened: At least 260 Ukrainian fighters surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol on 16 May amid orders from Ukrainian authorities for the troops to evacuate, according to reports cited by Euronews. The evacuation of some of the last Ukrainian forces in the port city marks the apparent end – at least for now – of Europe’s fiercest battle in decades, which has destroyed the city and left 21,000 civilians dead by mid-April, according to the mayor.

More context: Kyiv announced that the soldiers would be a part of a prisoner exchange, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying “Ukraine needs its heroes alive,” RFE/RL reports. Russian leader Vladimir Putin guaranteed the fighters would be treated “in accordance with international standards,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, though the speaker of the Russian State Duma opposed any exchange for what he called the “Nazi criminals.”

Worth noting: NATO member Turkey continues to insist it will oppose Finland’s and Sweden’s membership bids, Le Monde reports. Turkey accuses the two countries of harboring groups that Ankara considers to be terrorists. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday, “I’m confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn’t delay the membership” of Finland and Sweden, Reuters reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech police raided the country’s Radioactive Waste Repository Authority yesterday as part of an investigation apparently focused on the director’s involvement in past contracts, Czech Radio reports, citing local media. The governmental body – part of the Ministry of Industry and Trade – is receiving renewed public attention amid the Czech government’s plans to construct a nuclear waste storage facility, the article notes.

Discrimination against non-Ukrainian refugees is a kind of “migratory apartheid,” the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor charged in a statement yesterday. Calling out Hungary’s use of force to push non-Ukrainian refugees back across its border with Serbia, the organization says that border “is completely locked and criminalized, while the Hungarian border with Ukraine is wide open for fleeing asylum seekers.” Hungarian authorities continued to push back migrants despite the European Court of Justice condemning the practice in 2020, the statement notes.

The Polish government is close to reaching agreement with the EU to receive funds that were blocked due to rule-of-law issues, according to media reports cited by Polish Radio. The European Commission has been withholding pandemic recovery funds over concerns about Polish reforms that it argued threatened judicial independence. “Poland’s National Recovery Plan should be formally approved in the next few days or so,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said Friday.

Southeastern Europe

More than 100 bomb threats paralyzed Serbia’s capital yesterday as police investigated the claims and many public areas were evacuated, AP reports. Police in Belgrade said schools, bridges, shopping centers, restaurants, the city zoo, and a soccer match were all targeted; close to 100 primary schools were evacuated. Local media reported that the Russian Embassy was also targeted, according to Euronews. Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said the country is “the target of a special warfare that comes from different European addresses.” Serbia is one of the few European countries not to have imposed sanctions against Russia, the AP notes.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Albania yesterday, where he met with Prime Minister Edi Rama and also with members of a little-known Iranian opposition group, according to reports in Exit News. The former Trump administration official also attended the signing of a gas diversification deal.

Kosovo’s foreign minister said she has no knowledge of any countries planning to withdraw their recognition of the country’s independence, Euractiv reports. Donika Gervalla was responding to claims by her counterpart in Serbia that four unspecified countries had such plans. Pristina has called such claims “fake news” in the past. Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry claims that 117 countries recognize it as a sovereign state.

NATO scrambled Hungarian fighter jets after a bomb threat to a Turkish passenger plane yesterday, according to Hungary Today, citing local reports. The Hungarian jets escorted the passenger aircraft, which originated in Poland, to Romania, the Hungarian Defense Ministry said.

Eastern Europe and Russia

It could take another two weeks before the EU agrees on sanctions against Russia’s oil industry, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said yesterday, Politico reports. Hungary is the main roadblock to the agreement, as the country considers such a move to be a danger to its economy.

Central Asia

Authorities say at least one person was killed during clashes between protesters and police yesterday in a mountainous region in eastern Tajikistan, Eurasianet reports. Government troops have surrounded Khorog – the capital of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region – according to activists cited in the article. Khorog has been in upheaval since a 14 May protest in opposition to the regional leader; the demonstration also called for an investigation into the police killing of a local resident late last year.

Kazakhstan will be the first country outside Turkey to manufacture Turkish ANKA military drones, Hurriyet Daily News reports. Turkish Aerospace Industries signed a memorandum of understanding with a state-owned Kazakh company for joint production last week. The Kremlin is expected to be displeased that NATO member Turkey is making such a deal with Kazakhstan, which has security agreements with Russia. Ukraine has deployed Turkish Bayraktar drones against Russian targets to devastating effect.

