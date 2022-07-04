Plus: Uzbek unrest, EU-related protests in Tbilisi & Skopje, Hungarian IVF, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Cosmonauts Celebrate in Space as Putin Declares Victory in Ukraine’s Luhansk

What happened: Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk today, AP reports. Russia claimed full control of Luhansk – one of the two areas making up the large Donbas region – after taking over the city of Lysychansk yesterday. Russian cosmonauts celebrated on board the International Space Station today by posing with the flag of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, Reuters reports.

More context: The Ukrainian military confirmed last night that its troops had been withdrawn from Lysychansk, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to retake control of the city, Reuters reports.

Worth noting: Ukrainian authorities say Turkish customs officials have detained a Russian cargo ship allegedly carrying grain stolen from a Russian-occupied area of Ukraine, according to VOA.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

As Hungary shutters its private clinics for in vitro fertilization (IVF), the Czech Republic has become a major destination for people from Hungary and other countries in the region looking for more affordable and higher-quality pregnancy services, BIRN reports. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration has nationalized the IVF industry, claiming the move was aimed at boosting the country’s fertility rate and declining population. Critics suggest the government just wanted control over a profitable sector to benefit relatives and supporters of the ruling party. The Human Reproduction Directorate, established earlier this year, is led by the sister-in-law of newly elected president – and Orban loyalist – Katalin Novak, BIRN notes. The Czech IVF industry features high medical standards, shorter waiting times, lower prices, and very limited government regulation.

One of Slovakia’s goals as it assumes the year-long presidency of the Visegrad Group is to de-emphasize the bloc’s role in foreign policy, according to The Slovak Spectator. The group’s four countries – Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia – have not managed to develop a common foreign policy during its 31 years of existence, the Spectator notes. Slovakia started its presidency on 1 July, taking over from Hungary.

Southeastern Europe

Tens of thousands protested in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje on Saturday against a proposed compromise agreement – brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron – to settle the dispute over Bulgaria’s veto of North Macedonia’s EU bid, Exit News reports. While details of the deal remain scarce, the demonstrators expressed anger that issues such as their ethnicity and language might be up for debate.

A draft law recently passed by the Romanian parliament that weakens protections for whistleblowers could violate the EU’s rule of law, European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi has warned, Romania Insider reports. Responding to the new law, a group of over 20 NGOs issued a joint statement last week saying “the protection of whistleblowers are diminished, constitutional provisions are violated, and Romania risks entering into an infringement procedure for the selective transposition of the relevant European Directive.” Rule-of-lawviolations can cause EU funds to be blocked, as Poland can attest.

The annual commemoration in the Bosnian city of Prijedor of civilian massacres during the Bosnian War will not be held after local authorities declined to issue a permit for the march because of online threats from right-wing nationalist groups, BIRN reports. White Armband Day had previously been held for the past decade in memory of crimes and killings committed by Bosnian Serb forces in the region.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarus plans to pay off its eurobond debts with Belarusian rubles after a recent payment in dollars experienced delays, bne Intellinews reports. Western sanctions have banned all Belarusian and Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system.

Intercepted phone calls involving Russian soldiers made public by Poland’s security agencies last week show frustration and low morale within Moscow’s forces, Radio Poland reported, citing Polish state news agency PAP. In one of the calls, an officer is heard trying to avoid returning to the front lines; in another, two soldiers are heard saying Russia’s intelligence services were “distorting reality” when they said Ukrainians would welcome the Russian invasion. “They were supposed to greet us with flowers,” the troops are heard saying, according to PAP.

The scientist in Russia’s Siberia whom police authorities forcibly removed from the hospital last week has died in custody, The Moscow Times reports, citing local media. Dmitry Kolker, who led the quantum optical technologies laboratory at Novosibirsk State University, had been undergoing late-stage cancer treatments when he was arrested on treason charges. “They took a sick man, who was practically dying and feeding through a tube in his vein, from a private hospital,” his son Maxim Kolker said, according to local media cited by the Times.

Central Asia

Authorities in Uzbekistan have maintained a total clampdown on information about the situation in the semi-autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan since police clashed with thousands of protesters on Friday, Eurasianet reports. Karakalpakstan has been experiencing unrest for several days following reports that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was considering constitutional changes that would remove autonomy from the region.

The Caucasus

Over 35,000 demonstrators rallied yesterday outside the Georgian parliament, blocking traffic through the main thoroughfare of Tbilisi, in a protest calling on the government to resign over its failure to gain official candidacy for EU membership, Euractiv reports. Mass protests have been ongoing since mid-June when EU leaders failed to approve Tbilisi’s EU candidacy bid; the demonstration on 20 June by 120,000 protesters was the biggest in decades, Euractiv notes.

Borderlands

Four members of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) have been detained at their general party congress for chanting slogans that prosecutors called “terrorist propaganda,” Turkish officials have announced, BIRN reports. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government accuses the HDP of having connections with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party; many HDP politicians are in prison over their alleged ties, according to BIRN.

