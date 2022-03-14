Plus, Military Drone Flies Over NATO States and Lands in Croatia, Nuclear Plant Attack Worse Than Reported, and more.

The Big Story: Kyiv Holding Strong as Russia Attacks Other Cities; Peace Talks on Hold

What happened: Russia bombed an apartment building in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv today, killing at least one person, despite the plan for new peace talks, Reuters reports. The talks slated for today are now on “technical pause” until tomorrow, the Ukrainian negotiator announced, according to AP. Previous talks have failed to end the war.

More context: Russian forces around Kyiv have shown little movement in three days, with Russian troops’ only recent accomplishment the capture of towns north of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast yesterday, El Pais reported. However, intense battles are ongoing in the rest of Ukraine and refugees from the country now total 2.8 million, CNN says. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that 12,729 Ukrainians were successfully evacuated through humanitarian corridors Saturday, Ukrinform reported, and a third Russian general was killed in action on Friday, according to the Ukrainian military and media reports.

Worth noting: Hundreds of Ukrainian protesters faced off against Russian troops in occupied Kherson over the weekend, CNN reported. Meanwhile, the pregnant woman seen in photos from the aftermath of Russia’s bombing of the Mariupol maternity ward last week has died of injuries from the attack, AP reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

As Ukrainian war refugees spread throughout Europe, even countries not bordering Ukraine are having trouble dealing with the sudden influx. The Czech Interior Ministry said its refugee assistance efforts are at full capacity and announced that it was officially invoking the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in anticipation of a crisis situation, Czech Television reports. Meanwhile in Czechia, scientists have canceled working with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Russia after over six decades of cooperation, making it the first nation to leave the 19-member nuclear research institute organization, Czech Radio reported.

The United States said the two Patriot missile batteries recently deployed in Poland near the border of Ukraine are defensive in nature, according to Turkish news outlet Yeni Safak. “It is a purely defensive deployment being conducted proactively to counter any potential threat to U.S. and allied forces in NATO territory. It is 100% in keeping with the seriousness with which we take our [NATO] Article Five commitments,” an unnamed U.S. Defense Department official said last week (Article Five mandates that an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies). The surface-to-air missile system is reportedly deployed at the Rzeszow airport near the Polish border.

Southeastern Europe

An armed military drone that flew out of the war zone in Ukraine, traveled over three NATO countries, and finally crashed in Croatia on Friday is causing alarm and controversy, according to multiple AP reports. No one was injured when the drone, which first flew over Romania for a few minutes and then over Hungary for 40 minutes, exploded on impact in a field near Croatia’s capital Zagreb. Though NATO said it had tracked the Soviet-era drone’s flight path, NATO did not contact Croatian authorities and reacted only after media inquiries, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said. “We cannot tolerate this situation, nor should it have ever happened,” he said. Both Russia and Ukraine deny launching the drone.

Montenegro’s hopes of economic recovery after the pandemic slowed have been wrecked by Russia’s war on Ukraine, BIRN reports. The country used to attract many Russian investors as well as tourists from both Russia and Ukraine, but the war and sanctions on Russia don’t bode well for investment or expensive vacation plans. “Every year a significant percentage of guests are from Russia and Ukraine but this season we can hardly count on them,” said Marko Jovanovi, a holiday agent, in the capital Podgorica. “Bookings from Russia and Ukraine for early May are already canceled and we’re not sure what will happen during the summer season,” he said, as quoted by BIRN.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia’s attack last week on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine was much more dangerous than first reported, according to a video analysis from NPR. Heavy weapons were fired multiple times in the direction of the reactor buildings that house dangerous nuclear fuel, and an apparent Russian bomb landed less than 250 feet from another reactor building. Russian troops randomly shot rocket-propelled grenades into the plant and also hit a high-voltage line outside the plant. Ukrainian firetrucks that arrived at the plant were forced to leave. “This video is very disturbing,” said Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “It’s completely insane to subject a nuclear plant to this kind of an assault.”

Central Asia

Kyrgyzstanis living in Russia are abandoning the country in fear of a military draft and collapsing wages, according to Eurasianet. There are rumors of young men being mobilized for the war in Ukraine, and of Kyrgyz workers being offered fast-track citizenship in return for serving with Russian military forces – already confirmed in at least one case with an Uzbek living in Russia. Some predictions say as much as 70% of Kyrgyz expatriate workers will leave the country. “Quite a lot of people are leaving … at least hundreds, even thousands of people,” human rights activist Valentina Chupik said, “Women and children are being sent home first.”

The Caucasus

Russia is withdrawing forces from Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Russia’s far east to shore up its war effort in Ukraine, according to the latest analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank. The Ukrainian military reported yesterday that 800 personnel were pulled from Russia’s 102nd Base in Armenia, and Russian peacekeepers were removed from Nagorno-Karabakh, in preparation to go to Ukraine. The analysis says Russia is likely to pull additional forces out of Armenia, Tajikistan, and Syria to replace Russian casualties in Ukraine.

Georgia is a major destination for the 100,000 to 200,000 Russians who have left their country since the war began, according to renowned Russia expert Masha Gessen in an interview on NPR. Gessen, who was also in Georgia at the time of the interview after fleeing Moscow, said up to 25,000 new Russian emigres have arrived in Tbilisi and they have “gone from being wealthy Muscovites to being poor emigres who are not particularly welcome here right now, but who also feel like they don’t even have the right to feel bad about it.” Personal feelings and fear of imprisonment are among the motivations, she said. “They’re running from the fear of ending up behind the Iron Curtain as the Iron Curtain gets restored very rapidly. But also, they don’t want to be a part of an invading country … They don’t see themselves as belonging to it in any way.”



Borderlands