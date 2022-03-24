An economist’s take on the strength of sanctions, government propaganda, and the responsibility of Russians for the war against Ukraine. From Respekt.

A former professor and rector at the New Economic School in Moscow, Sergei Guriev left his native Russia in 2013. Now an economics professor at Sciences Po in Paris, he is the co-author of the soon-to-be-released book Spin Dictators.

Respekt: When were you in Russia last?

Sergei Guriev: I left the country in 2013. But between 2016 and 2019 I worked as the head economist for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and thanks to that I had diplomatic immunity in Russia and was there three times. Not since that time.

When you visited Russia for work, it was after the Russian annexation of Crimea. Was the country different than you remembered it?

I only traveled to Moscow, and there it was nicer and cleaner than before, paradoxically. I think my team and I contributed a little – I worked as an adviser to opposition figure Alexei Navalny when he ran for mayor of Moscow in 2014, and the government adopted a number of steps that we proposed. Public transport and infrastructure have improved, for example.

Thousands of people are leaving Russia today. Do you see any differences between the current wave of emigration and when people left the country after the invasion of Crimea and Donbas in 2014?

You can’t compare those. Everyone I know is getting out of Russia today. Everyone. Of course, some people can’t leave because they don’t have money or visas. It’s practically impossible to get a visa now. For example, the American embassy in Russia is de facto closed, so if you want to emigrate to America, you have to go to some other country to arrange it. According to the estimates, 200,000 people have left Russia since the beginning of the war in Ukraine; that’s a huge number. But it’s difficult to leave; Europe is practically closed [to Russians], so you have to pass through several intermediate destinations. Armenia, Georgia, Istanbul, or a channel through Helsinki. The middle class has the best conditions for leaving the country, because the poorer people don’t have the money, and the richest are hit by sanctions. Many IT specialists who don’t have to physically be in Russia to work are leaving, as are journalists, academics – everyone who’s afraid that the already suppressed freedom will suffer even more.

Does Putin want such people to leave Russia now?

I think so. It’s terrifying; many things have changed. There have always been some independent media in Russia, but during the first few days of the war, Putin saw that they were helping to shift public opinion against the war, so he intervened. There is speculation that martial law will be introduced in the country and people won’t be able to leave, for example. That hasn’t happened yet. Putin has always said Russia is a free country and whoever wants to leave can do so. The reason for this is simple. The Soviet Union didn’t allow people to leave, so they stayed and fought against the government. Putin said, “Go ahead and go to Europe, but I’m staying put.”

You and several other Russians have set up an online campaign to raise money to help Ukraine. You call it “The Real Russia.” Why?

We want to say that we are the real Russia, not Putin. That this is Putin’s war, not Russia’s. Russia has a rich tradition of humanism based on its literature, emphasizing compassion, justice. … Putin isn’t doing anything like that, so we are saying “Come with us, let’s help Ukrainian refugees who are suffering because of our failure to build a proper political system in Russia. We have failed to stop Putin, and Ukraine is suffering terribly because of this.” I never voted for Putin, and neither have many others. But it’s still our responsibility that people in Ukraine are suffering, because we haven’t known how to stop him.

Do you also see Russian society as responsible for the war?

Yes. I think many parallels can be drawn with the German debate after 1945 and the denazification process. Ordinary Russians are not killing Ukrainians; that’s Putin’s responsibility. He’s a war criminal. But ordinary Russians – including me – have not stopped Putin, and that’s something we must not forget. We didn’t save the lives of the Ukrainians because we failed to build a peaceful Russia. That’s our responsibility. Not culpability, but responsibility; those are different things. I know the debates about whether sanctions should be imposed on Russia that will hit ordinary Russians hard. I think that as long as Putin is in power, he’ll always find ways to take from ordinary Russians so that he can give to his friends. So even if you were to impose sanctions on just Putin, society would suffer anyway. And what’s more, the current sanctions won’t deter Putin from the war; they are meant to destroy his ability to continue it. If you pay Putin for oil, you help him finance the war; if you stop, ordinary Russians will suffer, but at least the war will end sooner.

The current sanctions package is being described as unprecedentedly harsh. Do you agree?

It is unprecedented in its harshness as well as in the fact that the West is so united regarding the sanctions. Of course, it’s still being debated whether Europe will join the United States in the embargo on Russian oil and gas imports. I have a feeling that the public would support it, so maybe it will happen. The toughest step so far is sanctions targeting Russia’s central bank and its financial reserves. Something similar was done in the cases of Syria, Venezuela, and Afghanistan, but it used to be inconceivable that it would be done in the case of Russia as well. That has completely changed the game and destroyed the Russian economy.

So do you think sanctions in their current form are enough? Or would the West need to cut itself off from Russian raw materials so the Russian economy would not be able to finance wars like in Ukraine?

This is a good question, because many sanctions today are not government sanctions. They’re the result of decisions by private companies to boycott Russian oil. This in and of itself is disrupting the flow of Russian revenues from the sale of raw materials. Even so, I, like many others, believe that without a complete European embargo, Putin will manage the situation. But if the USA and Europe are united in boycotting Russian raw materials, it will be much easier to ensure that other players don’t buy oil and gas from Russia. Even now Putin and Russia are suffering. It might be enough, but I don’t think so. The economy is seriously crippled, but Putin doesn’t care about the economy; he cares about holding on to power. And for that he needs money, to pay soldiers, propagandists, and police who beat up protesters in the streets. If there were an embargo, he wouldn’t have enough money for it.

Russia receives hundreds of millions of euros a day from Europe for its oil and gas. What exactly is happening with this money? Can Putin use it directly to pay soldiers and buy weapons?

Yes, this money theoretically can be used, for example, to pay for the Syrian mercenaries about whom there is speculation that they’ll come to fight in Ukraine.

How important are the European and American markets for Russia? Is it not possible to find buyers for Russian oil and gas elsewhere?

Russia will certainly try, but the Western market is too big. Half of Russian oil and three quarters of Russian gas go to Europe. So it would be extremely difficult. Also, many shipping companies are boycotting Russia, so how would they deliver raw materials to other countries? In the case of oil, it would be easier, but for gas you need pipelines, and those currently lead only in the direction of Europe. Russia would have to buy infrastructure to liquefy the gas and then export it elsewhere on tankers. So if Germany says tomorrow that it’s joining the boycott, it will be extremely difficult for Russia.

Some German government officials argue that a complete and immediate cutoff from Russian raw materials would damage the German economy so much as to be counterproductive, and the country then would be unable to maintain existing sanctions. What is your view of this argument?

I don’t think that’s true. Studies by various economists suggest that the cost of this move for Germany and Europe would be moderate; not trivial, but acceptable. We’re talking about a decrease in GDP by one, maybe two percentage points. Plus winter is over now. Arguments that an embargo would lead to hyperinflation or something similar in Germany are not substantiated by any analyses.

Due to political tensions and the shortage of oil and gas on world markets, the price of both resources is rising. Russia is selling fewer raw materials but at higher prices, so to what extent do the more expensive energy exports help it compensate for the effects of sanctions?

This is very difficult to say at the moment, because we don’t yet have data on current Russian exports of raw materials. We know there are major fluctuations, but we don’t know how much oil Russia is not selling because of boycotts. America has imposed an embargo, but it wasn’t importing much Russian oil, so the overall effect is small. Decisions by private companies play a much bigger role. It was their boycott that led to a reduction in overall demand for Russian oil, but we don’t know by how much. What we do know is that Brent crude from Russia is now being sold at a 30% discount, something unprecedented. The boycott is forcing Russian dealers to accept lower prices, and this can be a problem for the Russian state coffers. We’ll have to wait for the data, because March is not over yet and most of February was peaceful. But without the proceeds from raw materials, Putin has no way to replenish the budget. And if there is a big shortfall, he’ll have to start printing rubles, and this will just boost inflation, which is already high. So the soldiers get rubles, but they can buy less and less with them. Russia’s central bank has raised its inflation forecast for this year from 4% to 20%. That probably is a very optimistic scenario, because it’s growing by 2.2% per week. And in my opinion, inflation will rise much faster if the central bank doesn’t raise interest rates. The bank already has taken such a step and raised them to 20%, but it can go even higher. So inflation is now a big problem, and it will affect all of society; people will see it in rising prices for food, medicine, etc.

Which companies are most important in the boycott of Russia you mentioned?

Oil giants BP and Shell have announced that they won’t buy Russian oil. E.ON, Germany’s largest energy company, won’t buy Russian gas. Maersk, the world’s largest shipping company, won’t work in Russia. So Russia can’t export or import many things. Boeing and Airbus won’t provide spare parts for Russian aircraft, so flights in Russia will soon become either impossible or dangerous. Boeing and Airbus operate about 90% of all aircraft seats in Russia – I don’t mean aircraft, I mean the seats. All this is hurting the Russian economy, both consumers and producers. There are, of course, Russian-built planes, but there are relatively few of them, they are not as safe, and most importantly, they use imported components, and those that come from the West won’t be arriving now.

Can China help Russia survive economically if it decides to do so?

China can provide Russia with hard currency and buy more goods from it. But China can’t compensate for everything – and, most importantly, we don’t know if it would be willing to do so, because it doesn’t want Western sanctions.

How do sanctions and Western isolation affect ordinary Russians today? You mentioned rising inflation; what else will be reflected in everyday life?

Apart from higher prices, some goods are gone from the shops, especially imports. Restaurants like McDonald’s and Burger King are closing, as is the Netflix streaming service. However, most Russians mainly will be dealing with basic survival issues. You earn 25,000 rubles [currently about $250], the average wage in Russia, and you’re used to being able to pay for ordinary consumer goods, food, and medicine. Food is more expensive today and medicines even more so. Suddenly your salary isn’t enough; and I don’t know how people will deal with that.

To what extent is Russian society used to drops in the standard of living? The economy collapsed after the Soviet Union fell apart, and then again in the late 1990s during the financial crisis; then came a period of growth; after the invasion of Crimea in 2014 there was another collapse, etc. Aren’t Russians used to this?

The Russians have experienced crises, but this is something completely different. It can perhaps be compared only to 1990 and 1991, when the Soviet Union fell apart. As for the economic downturns you mentioned, those all were crises, but at the same time it was clear that things would return to normal. The current crisis will turn Russia into North Korea. Russia’s stock market hasn’t worked since the beginning of the invasion. North Korea doesn’t have a stock market, although Iran does. That’s the direction Russia is going now, and many Russians see that the country has no future as long as it’s led by the current politicians. Today’s situation is truly unprecedented, and the degree of shock is huge. The Russian economy is predicted to fall by as much as 30%, which we haven’t seen since 1991.

The independent media in Russia cannot work today. How can ordinary Russians grasp the full scale of the calamity you think the country is rushing into if they have nothing more than their own consumer experience from which to judge?

Yes, the situation will probably persist because propaganda is completely unlimited today. If you turn on the TV in Russia, life is great, but if you open the refrigerator, not so much. And in time, the fridge will beat out the TV. This hasn’t yet happened because there are no independent media in the country, as you rightly point out, and ordinary Russians don’t grasp all the consequences the crisis will have for them. When Russians call their relatives in Ukraine today, they often don’t believe what they hear, because TV gives them the impression that nothing special is happening in Ukraine. But that will change when people suddenly lose their jobs, their savings, etc.

Won’t they blame the West for their suffering, as Russian propaganda has been trying to explain to them since the post-Crimean sanctions – that this is a Western conspiracy to steel themselves against?

The Russian government will try to do exactly that. But I think that over time life will become so miserable that it won’t matter who’s to blame. People will say “Sanctions or no sanctions, something needs to change so we can take care of our children.” I’m sure it will happen. But it might take time, because Putin is an extremely talented dictator.

Barbora Chaloupkova works for the Fokus section of Respekt weekly in Prague, where this interview originally appeared. Translated by Gwendolyn Albert. Edited for clarity and concision.