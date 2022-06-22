Plus: Czech scandal suspect found dead, Slovenian TV strike, land border between Europe and Canada, and more.

The Big Story: Ukraine’s Eastern Regions At Risk of Total Russian Military Control

What happened: Russian forces are advancing on the city of Lysychansk and have gained ground throughout the eastern region of Donbas, Ukrainian authorities announced today, France 24 reports. Lysychansk is located across the river from Severodonetsk, which is now mostly under the control of Moscow’s military, CNN reports. Lysychansk and Severodonetsk were already “dead cities” weeks ago due to the intensity of Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, the BBC reported at the time. Capturing the two strategic locations would put the entire Luhansk region in Ukraine’s east under Russian control.

More context: Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv and the surrounding countryside were also bombarded with rockets overnight, killing at least 15 people, Reuters reports. Kyiv said the attack was an attempt by the Russian military to force Ukraine to divert military resources from the battle frontlines in order to protect civilians in Kharkiv from attack.

Worth noting: Ukraine has received only 10% of the weapons it needs to fight off the Russian military, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Anna Malyar, said in a nationally televised address last week, The New York Times reported. “Without the help of Western partners, we will not be able to win this war … We can’t wait very long,” Malyar said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A suspect in the crime scandal roiling Czech politics has been found dead, Czech Radio reports, citing local media. Petr Adam, one of the men charged in the corruption case connected to former Prague City Hall Councillor Petr Hlubucek and businessman Michal Redl, was found dead on Monday in a suspected case of suicide, though an autopsy is forthcoming, according to the report. Education Minister Petr Gazdík resigned over the weekend due to the growing scandal involving bribery, organized crime, and illegal drug use, which comes just as the country is preparing to take the leadership of the EU on 1 July, Politico reported.

Slovakia is working on deals with Poland, Czechia, and Germany involving the transfer of its MiG-29 fighter jets and Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, AeroTime Hub reports, citing Business Insider. Slovakia would exchange the jets for temporary airspace protection from Poland and Czechia, and would transfer the tanks in return for German-made Leopard 2 tanks. Though numerous weapons systems have been transferred from Slovakia to Ukraine, including S-300 air defense systems, the Ukrainian government said it has not received any combat aircraft from Slovakia, despite reports of such military aid, AeroTime Hub notes.

In protest of Czech President Milos Zeman, a well-known Romani musician has refused a nomination for national awards, Romea.cz reports. “Zeman, through his words and deeds, basically is against what I have been trying my best to achieve here in the Czech Republic for the last 25 years, which is that people should be able to show each other respect,” Ida Kelarova said. “His remarks about Romani people have been shameful too, but I essentially cannot identify with his attitudes or opinions about anything.” Zeman recently called Romani refugees from Ukraine “economic migrants.”

Southeastern Europe

Albanian President Ilir Meta is under investigation for corruption related to dealings with an U.S. lobbying firm, BIRN reports. Prosecutors yesterday announced the launching of two investigations following criminal complaints lodged by former parliamentarian Halit Valteri against Meta, officials from his Socialist Movement for Integration party – including Meta’s wife, and a Cyprus-based firm. Valteris’ accusations relate to a 2017 contract with the U.S.-based McKeon Group to improve Albania’s image and to secure invitations for party members to attend the U.S. presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Meta, whose term ends on 24 July, called the investigation “absurd news.”

Striking journalists and other media voices are crying foul after broadcaster RTV Slovenija radically shortened or outright canceled news programs, The Slovenia Times reports. “RTV Slovenija has been hijacked” and the management’s moves are “a crime against the public interest,” the daily newspaper Devo charged yesterday in a front page commentary. The striking journalists are protesting what they say are politically motivated staffing and programming changes in the wake of last month’s removal of a popular host.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The decision by Canada and Denmark to resolve a land dispute – which creates a land border between Europe and Canada – stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Euronews reports. For 49 years, Ottawa and Copenhagen have argued, albeit gently, over who owns the tiny island of Hans off northwest Greenland, and the two countries have formally agreed to split the sovereignty of the island in half and share the terrority. “Russia invaded Ukraine, and that created the right moment to tell the world that responsible countries were agreeing on their territorial disputes in a peaceful way,” Arctic expert Michael Byers said.

Ukrainian swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk, whose father is fighting in the war against the Russian invasion, won a bronze medal yesterday at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) competition in Hungary, Swimming World reports. Romanchuk issued a plea for global sports organizations to continue the ban on Russian competitors, adding he had considered joining the Ukrainian armed forces instead of participating in the competition. After a Russian swimmer was banned by FINA for appearing at a Moscow pro-war rally alongside Putin in April, Romanchuk said “Inside of me I was ready to go and to kill him [even though] before he was a good friend.” Romanchuk will be reunited with his father when his parents come to the competition in the next few days, according to the report.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a War Crimes Accountability team during an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Tuesday, CBS reports. Garland met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to discuss U.S. efforts to help Ukraine catch and prosecute suspects connected to war crimes in Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Justice Department announced.

Central Asia

Askar Akayev, the former president of Kyrgyzstan who now lives in Russia, blamed the United States for the 2005 revolution that toppled his leadership, Silkway News reports, citing Oorda.kz. Akayev mentioned former U.S. Ambassador Stephen Young by name while claiming that the United States staged the Tulip Revolution in 2005. Currently a professor at Moscow State University, Akayev made his comments during a lecture in the Kazakh city of Almaty.

The Caucasus

Georgian authorities have barred the reentry of a member of the Russian activist group Pussy Riot, causing concern for other Russian dissidents in Georgia, The Moscow Times reports. Olga Borisova was denied entry at the Tbilisi airport Monday on her return from Pussy Riot’s tour of Western Europe to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

