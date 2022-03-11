Plus, Dystopian Theater in London, Economic Woes in Central Asia, and more.

The Big Story: Kremlin Inviting Mercenaries from Syria to Join Russian Forces Attacking Ukraine

What happened: Russia is expanding its war to new cities in Ukraine and has bombed targets in western regions near the Polish border, according to AP. The bombing of airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk marked the first time Russia has attacked that far west since the invasion started on 24 February. The city of Lviv in Ukraine’s west, up to now a place for refugees to find sanctuary from Russian bombings, is preparing for a Russian attack, EUobserver reports. Meanwhile, 12 new evacuation corridors are supposed to open today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced, writes CNN.

More context: The Kremlin is soliciting foreign soldiers from the Middle East to come fight in the war against Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia should help the foreign combatants to “move to the combat zone” while denying that they would be foreign “mercenaries,” which he has alleged are involved in fighting for Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesman said yesterday that the Defense Ministry had “talked in particular about those who sent their requests from the Middle East countries and from Syria.” Russian forces intervened to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country’s civil war.

Worth noting: Leaked internal emails show that Facebook and Instagram will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to Reuters. In a temporary change to its hate speech policy, the social media platforms’ parent company Meta is also allowing posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka. In response, Russia opened a criminal case against Meta today and moved to designate it as an “extremist organization,” Bloomberg reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland’s Education Ministry has announced that the half a million Ukrainian children who have sought refuge so far will have a place in the education system, Notes From Poland reports. Around 24,000 have already signed up to attend classes, with children who can speak Polish able to join regular classes while special preparatory classes are being set up for those who cannot. Teachers will also have to adapt to the increased size of some classes. Meanwhile, though Poland has been praised for accepting 1.2 million refugees so far, aid workers are reporting a lack of money for food and medicine as well as dangerously bad hygienic conditions in the refugee centers, BIRN reports.

Southeastern Europe

Albania’s opposition center-right Democratic Party is in dire straits after a pummeling in mayoral by-elections last weekend, BIRN reports. Numerous party officials quit after the loss to the “Freedom House” coalition formed by their own party’s ex-leader Sali Berisha. Prime Minister Edi Rama’s ruling Socialists won five of the contested races, but a Freedom House candidate won the sixth in the important northern city of Shkodra. Democratic Party head Lulzim Basha accepted responsibility for the results but has so far refused calls for his resignation, saying yesterday that he is “deeply reflecting about the loss.”

Serbia, Russia, and China have been condemned by the European Parliament for selling weapons to the Myanmar regime, the N1 news outlet reports. The resolution passed yesterday said the countries are “directly responsible for the atrocities committed with those arms” and “the military junta is receiving fighter jets and armored vehicles from China and Russia … Serbia has authorized rockets and artillery for export to the Myanmar military,” writes BIRN. Meanwhile, the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee issued a report on Serbia yesterday saying “torture and other forms of ill-treatment” by the police are a “serious problem.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The founders of the Belarus Free Theater, now living in exile in Britain, are staging a new play in London that has suddenly become all too relevant, The New York Times reports. Long in the works, the dystopian play is set in 2049 where half of Europe is ruled by a Russian dictator leading a new empire that has taken over Belarus, Ukraine, the Baltic States, and elsewhere. Maryna Yakubovich, an actor in the production, said rehearsals sometimes seemed like omens of the future. “It’s, like, ‘Oh my God, it’s started to happen,’” she said. The play, Dogs of Europe, opened yesterday.

Russia’s official disinformation campaign to dispute the facts around this week’s bombing of a Ukrainian hospital targeted the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), the center announced. When the U.S.-based SWC tweeted “Same terror tactics used by Nazis” in a post about the bombing, the Russian Embassy in Israel tagged the SWC with a “Stop Fake News” hashtag and claimed the hospital was being used as a military base when it was bombed. The investigative journalism group Bellingcat quickly geolocated the embassy’s photo of the military base as being 10 kilometers away from the hospital, while others noted that the embassy’s tweet could be seen as admitting a war crime. Even before this attack, war crimes investigations were already underway, Newsweek reports.

Central Asia

Turkmenistan will have presidential elections on Saturday and the son of departing President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to beat the other eight candidates, according to an article in Foreign Policy. The continuing rule by the family dynasty all but ensures that “ordinary Turkmens will have to endure bad governance, repression, and a grim economy for a few more decades to come,” the report notes.

“Economic chaos” is a real possibility for Central Asian countries as the ripple effects of the sanctions on Russia continue to expand, Eurasianet reports. Kazakhstan immediately raised its baseline interest rate when the war began; the National Bank quickly intervened in the currency market; and the government announced an economic anti-crisis plan. In Uzbekistan, millions of Uzbek migrant workers who earn rubles in Russia have seen their wages cut in half due to the ruble’s decline. Turkmenistan’s economy is less reliant on Russia, but decreasing customers for Russian oil means Moscow will likely stop importing Turkmen oil. In Tajikistan, money transfers from migrant workers in Russia are the only major source of foreign currency, and a growing black market could also remove hard currency from the economy. That means paying off the sizable debt to China could become an issue, says Eurasianet.

The Caucasus