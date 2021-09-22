Plus, Chinese phones in Lithuania, Turkey singled out in Freedom House report, and more.

The Big Story: Perm Students in Shock After 6 Killed, Dozens Wounded at Local University

What happened: Students at the Perm State National Research University are in mourning after a shooting rampage on Monday left six of their peers dead and dozens more wounded, AFP reports. The deans of all the universities in the city of Perm, located near the Ural Mountains, laid flowers at the gates of the campus to express their solidarity. “We feel support from the whole of Russia and that really helps,” politics lecturer Ksenia Punina said.

More context: Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin said Russia should tighten gun ownership rules after nine people died, including seven eighth-grade students, in a school shooting that took place in May in the city of Kazan. A bill that Putin subsequently signed into law in June created new restrictions on owning weapons and also raised the minimum age for buying hunting rifles and long-barreled guns from 18 to 21, RFE/RL notes.

Worth noting: Every September, Russia marks the anniversary of the 2004 Beslan school siege when terrorists took 1,100 people hostage. The incident left 334 people dead, over half of them children, making it the deadliest school siege in history, The Moscow Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A forensic analysis of the phones of a Budapest-based photojournalist who documents the lavish lives of Hungary’s elites revealed traces of spyware, The Guardian reports. Daniel Nemeth had his phones analyzed by experts at Amnesty Tech, the security lab of Amnesty International. The findings come after a collaborative investigation published in July headed by French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories alleged that Budapest used military-grade spyware from the Israeli tech firm NSO Group to infiltrate the digital devices of a range of targets that included at least 10 lawyers, one opposition politician, and at least five journalists.

Lithuania is advising people to get rid of their Chinese phones which the government says have built-in censorship features that can be activated remotely, Politico reports. “Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as fast as reasonably possible,” Lithuanian Defense Deputy Minister Margiris Abukevicius said. According to a report from the Lithuanian Defense Ministry’s National Cyber Security Center, phones sold across Europe by the Chinese electronics company Xiaomi have built-in capabilities to discover and censor phrases in Chinese characters such as “Free Tibet,” “long live Taiwan independence,” and “democracy movement.”

Southeastern Europe

Belgrade will rename a road in honor of late British actor John Challis to mark his impact on the Serbian public, the BBC reports. Challis starred in the long-running BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses which became a smashing success throughout former Yugoslavia; his legacy endured even after the country’s disintegration. One of the reasons for the show’s popularity might have to do with the architectural similarities between the Balkans and the London suburb of Peckham, physiotherapist Zeljko Djekic says. Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic said that renaming the road “is the only way to repay a man who loved our country and loved our city.”

The Croatian police are still trying to establish the identity of a woman with memory loss found on a Croatian island, AP reports. The woman, who was discovered earlier this month on the island of Krk in a remote area inhabited by bears, spoke fluent English and had no recollection of how she got there. According to Croatian rescue services, she had spent the night by the seashore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.” Croatian police told AP that “a number of tips received from citizens in Croatia and from abroad about the identity of the person are being checked and investigated.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Russia was responsible for the death of former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko, the BBC reports. Litvinenko died in 2006 when he drank poisoned tea containing radioactive polonium at a bar in central London. A UK inquiry from 2016 concluded that the Russian dissident who became a British citizen was killed by two Russian agents, Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun, probably at the behest of the Russian FSB secret service. “The court found in particular that there was a strong prima facie case that, in poisoning Mr. Litvinenko, Mr. Lugovoi and Mr. Kovtun had been acting as agents of the Russian state,” the ECHR ruled.

The U.S. Treasury Department yesterday announced sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange allegedly facilitating illegal payments from ransomware attacks, RFE/RL reports. U.S. officials say the sanctions against SUEX are the first leveled against a cryptocurrency exchange laundering money for cybercriminals. Although it is registered in the Czech Republic, SUEX has no physical presence there and instead operates from Russia. According to U.S. officials, 40% of SUEX’s known transaction history is associated with illicit transactions. The sanctions include blocking access to all U.S. property and prohibiting U.S. citizens from transacting with SUEX.

Central Asia

Turkmenistan has been reaching out to regional allies and the policy seems to be paying off in the energy sector, Eurasianet reports. Last week, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov attended a summit in Tajikistan of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a defense alliance dominated by China and Russia, and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. The meeting with Raisi could be a sign of an attempt to mend business ties and also to resume gas supplies which ground to a halt in 2017 due to payment issues. China remains the main buyer of Turkmen gas, paying a higher price per cubic meter than it pays for gas from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, or Russia, according to data extrapolated by Moscow-based business news website Finmarket.ru.

Borderlands