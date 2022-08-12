Plus: Malkovich’s Skopje Hollywood, Romanian woman fined after beating, Sweden extradition to Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: ‘Grave Hour’ at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant as Russian Ex-Prez Issues Veiled Threat

What happened: Commenting on multiple attacks yesterday on Ukraine’s Zaporizhihia nuclear power plant, Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev warned European leaders today that “incidents” are “possible” at nuclear power plants in their own countries, The Moscow Times reports.

More context: Up to 10 strikes were reported yesterday – adding to the attacks over the weekend – on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant complex, which is occupied by Russian forces, The Guardian reports. Russia and Ukraine again blamed each other for the shelling. “Kyiv scumbags and their Western patrons are ready to orchestrate a new Chernobyl,” Medvedev said in a post online, adding: “Don’t forget that there are nuclear sites in the European Union … incidents are possible there as well.”

Worth noting: “This is a serious hour, a grave hour,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said while calling for officials to be allowed to visit the site as soon as possible.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Dozens of leading figures in the Czech Republic have signed on to a call for former Prime Minister Andrej Babis to retire from public life after he called his opponents “fascists and Nazis,” Romea.cz reports. The signers of the open letter include relatives of Holocaust survivors, dissidents from the communist era, the directors of the Vaclav Havel Library and the Museum of Roma Culture, plus renowned writers, journalists, and theater directors.

Latvia and Estonia have pulled out of the exclusive diplomatic club that China created in 2012, joining Lithuania which exited last year, Politico reports. China’s chummy relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are repugnant to Baltic nations, which see Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a part of a piecemeal attempt by Moscow to regain its Soviet empire, Politico notes. Meanwhile, Tallinn has announced its intention to ban Russians with Estonian-issued Schengen visas from entering Estonia, according to ERR.

Southeastern Europe

U.S. film star John Malkovich plans to create facilities for Hollywood-quality film production in North Macedonia, according to bne Intellinews. Speaking from Serbia, where he is currently staying for a performance, Malkovich said his Stonebridge Studios project – named after a bridge on the Vardar River in Skopje – is awaiting government approval.

A Roma woman in Romania who was brutally attacked in 2019 while holding a baby in her arms – with the beating going viral in online videos – has been found guilty of disturbing the peace and public order, the European Roma Rights Centre (ERRC) reports. The bus driver – and ex-policeman – who assaulted her with a mop handle was given a suspended sentence. The verdict against the woman is “a damning indictment of a criminal justice system that is racist to its core,” the ERRC writes.

The glamor and glitz of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival opening today is balanced out by sobering reminders of how the event was founded amid the city’s 1995 siege during the Bosnian War, BIRN writes. The festival’s “Dealing With the Past” program – featuring presentations on history, reconciliation, and how different societies deal with conflict and its consequences, includes a special project aimed at the young people who may not be aware of the traumas of previous generations.

UK conservatives are using reports that Albanians make up almost 40% of the immigrants illegally entering Britain by boat to argue that most immigrants are not fleeing war or seeking asylum, Exit News reports. Meanwhile, a BBC investigation found that, since 2018, Albanians have been involved in 146 out of the 365 “sham marriages” to fraudulently obtain rights to remain in the UK.

Eastern Europe and Russia

After reportedly being fined earlier this week for a Facebook post, Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova is now under house arrest and facing up to 10 years in prison, The Moscow Times reports. Ovsyannikova, who became famous in March for her live-on-television protest against Russia’s war on Ukraine, was charged with spreading false information about the Russian armed forces over a separate incident in July.

Ukraine’s football (soccer) season is going ahead despite the Russian invasion, EUobserver writes. The Ukrainian Premier League is starting up on 23 August, though martial law in the country means that matches will be held without fans, and stadiums will be equipped with shelters to be used during air-raid alerts.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s sugar shortage, caused by the Russian ban on its export, has led to black-market trading facilitated by bribes to government officials, anti-corruption officers told the Tengri News site cited by Eurasianet.

The Caucasus

The recent escalation of armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has led Karabakh Armenians to utter unprecedented amounts of criticism of Russian peacekeepingefforts, according to RFE/RL and Eurasianet. Local residents increasingly doubt the effectiveness of the Russian forces, and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has charged that Russian peacekeepers stood by as Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire.

Borderlands

Sweden has announced that it will extradite a man to Turkey, Reuters reports, in the first case since Ankara demanded such extraditions in exchange for its approval of Sweden’s NATO bid, according to Euractiv.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s central role at the recent Russia-Turkey talks in Sochi indicates a thawing in relations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chechnya, probably at the behest of Vladimir Putin, Al Monitor reports. Erdogan’s pursuit of closer ties to Russia led him to publicly accept Kadyrov in Sochi despite a long history of conflict, including Kadyrov’s links to the murders of Chechen exiles in Turkey and a Chechen troop presence in both Ukraine and Syria that clashes with Erdogan’s policies.

