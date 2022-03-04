Plus, Hungary displeased with Russian sanctions, radio station Ekho Moskvy taken off air, and more.

The Big Story: World Leaders Accuse Russia of Endangering Europe After Shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

What happened: A fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant caused by a bombardment by Russian forces invading Ukraine could have led to a nuclear catastrophe, the BBC reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack could have caused destruction six times worse than the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which in 1986 was the world’s worst nuclear accident; Chernobyl is also located in Ukraine and is currently under Russian control. “If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything. The end of Europe,” he said. The fire has since been extinguished.

More context: International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said safety systems at the plant were not affected by the fire and that there has been no release of radioactive material. Gross described the situation at Zaporizhzhia as “normal abnormality,” meaning operations are normal but nothing else is. Ukraine’s nuclear power agency Energoatom wrote on social media that the “administrative building and the checkpoint at the station are under occupiers’ control,” adding “Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the Ukrainian defenders of the station,” according to CNN.

Worth noting: The only progress so far of talks between Russia and Ukraine was an agreement on humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations in Ukraine, according to the BBC. Speaking about the recent talks, which were the second this week, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said “To our great regret, we did not get the results we were counting on.” More than 2,000 civilians have died in Ukraine since the invasion started this week, according to Ukrainian authorities.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that sanctions against Russia were a “double-edged weapon” that will also impact the Hungarian economy, Reuters reports. Orban said that the Hungarian economy felt the effect of the sanctions against Russia for the first time this week when Sberbank closed down its European operations and many of their clients, including companies, lost their money. “This is only the beginning of this crisis,” he added. Orban added that while almost 80% of the approximately 140,000 Ukrainian refugees who came to Hungary have since left for other countries, those who stayed would need jobs. Orban said Hungary could offer the refugees accommodation and cover the costs of their stay for three months.

In Lithuania, the major of Vilnius, Remigijus Simasius, announced yesterday that the name of the road where the Russian embassy is located will be changed to Heroes of Ukraine street, according to Reuters. “Everyone who writes to the embassy will have to give a thought to the victims of the Russian aggression, and about the heroes of Ukraine,” Simasius wrote on his Facebook page. In related news from the Baltics, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said yesterday that Britain will join its Baltic allies in moving from “deterrence to defense” on its borders amid the Russian war on Ukraine, iNews reports. “We also need practical means for that and they are needed for all three Baltic states, so that if Putin decides to test NATO resistance in this region it would be responded to the right way,” Truss said.

Southeastern Europe

Russia summoned Croatia’s defense attache to the Russian Defense Ministry yesterday after reports of Croatian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine, BIRN reports. “We have brought to [the attaché’s] attention that we know of about 200 Croatian mercenaries who are coming to Ukraine,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. Last week, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said he had no information about volunteers or mercenaries going to fight in Ukraine, saying he only knew about the subject from media reports. Plenkovic added that the government was not involved in such actions, adding “Every departure to Ukraine is a personal act and a personal responsibility.”

Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats accused of spying, Euronews reports. Earlier this week, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said evidence showed the diplomats were involved in “intelligence activities.” The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is spurring a reevaluation of Bulgaria’s Russian ties, BIRN reports. A case in point is Liberation Day, held on 3 March, that celebrates the Russian victory over the Ottoman Empire in 1878 and which paved the way for Bulgarian independence. Some Bulgarians want the celebration’s historical significance to be placed in a different context; ​​historian Plamen Pavlov suggested that the day be promoted as an occasion to remember all of the victims of the war, not just Bulgarian and Russian soldiers.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The radio station Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) was taken off the air for contradicting Russia’s state-sanctioned coverage of the war in Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. The board of directors of the liberal radio station, which has been broadcasting since 1990, voted this week to shut down the station after Roskomnadzor, the state media regulator, ordered the station’s website to be blocked for spreading “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian military personnel” as well as “information calling for extremist activity” and “violence.” Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers from the lower house of the Russian parliament voted yesterday to approve a draft law criminalizing the distribution of “false news” about military operations that would come with sentences of up to 10 years in prison, RFE/RL reports.

Washington yesterday approved humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States by making them eligible to stay for up to 18 months under the Temporary Protected Status program, AP reports. “Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence” that has forced Ukrainians “to seek refuge in other countries,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. The administration of President Joe Biden is also seeking an additional $10 billion for Ukraine in supplemental funding to a planned budget agreement, according to AP.

Central Asia

Tashkent denied reports that Uzbeks are fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, Eurasianet reports. Rumors about Uzbek combatants started circulating after a viral video on social media showed an Uzbek man saying he was driving a Russian army truck into Ukraine. The Uzbek Justice Ministry released a statement saying that any Uzbek national could face a prison term of up to five years for enlisting in the service of a foreign army or police service. Earlier this week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the creation of a legion of foreign volunteers against the Russian invasion which included “more than 1,000 volunteers from 16 countries.”

