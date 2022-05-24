Plus: Eurovision vote rigging, Russian UN diplomat quits, Berisha back in Albania, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Forces Move to Formally Control Ukrainian City

What happened: The Moscow-installed leaders in the major city of Kherson, currently occupied by Russian forces, will “ask” the Kremlin to set up a military base there, Reuters reports. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of Russia’s “civil-military regional administration,” told Russian state media that “There should be a Russian military base in the Kherson region … We will ask for this and this is what the whole population wants.”

More context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called Russian moves to declare a separate republic in Kherson a “sham.” Russian forces recently attacked a demonstration by Kherson residents protesting Moscow’s attempts to formally create a quisling government in the area.

Worth noting: In a video address at this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Zelenskiy said Russian leader Vladimir Putin is waging a “total war” on Ukraine that involves killing as many people and destroying as much infrastructure as possible, according to the CBC. At the Davos forum, the Russia House, a building where Russian delegates used to stay and host parties during the conference, was converted into a “Russian War Crimes House,” The New York Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish citizens in Ukraine will be granted “special legal status” – the same rights that Ukrainian refugees in Poland fleeing Russia’s invasion are currently receiving, Zelenskiy said over the weekend, Euractiv reported, citing local media. During a visit to Kyiv by Polish President Andrzej Duda, Zelenskiy’s press secretary also commented on the proposal, saying “We have to look into the Polish law about the people temporarily displaced to Ukraine that in fact makes Ukrainian citizens equal to Polish citizens, except for the right to vote. On the president’s initiative, a similar bill [for Polish citizens] will now be adopted in Ukraine.”

The Czech Interior Minister has issued a statement of support and sympathy for Ukrainian Romani refugees in the Czech Republic, Romea reports. In a post on his blog, Vit Rakusan writes that the Romani escapees from Russia’s war on Ukraine who are forced to sleep in the main train station have been falsely accused of being dangerous or fraudsters. He adds that they are the “worst-affected victims of this crisis as a whole” who are also “victims of both the majority society’s latent racism and its open racism.” The country recently held a crisis meeting to discuss racism and other issues involving refugees.

Southeastern Europe

The controversial former president and prime minister of Albania, Sali Berisha, has been elected to lead the Democratic Party again after nine years of being an outsider, albeit an influential one, ABC News reports. Berisha, 77, was president from 1992 until his resignation in 1997 amid violent nationwide protests – sometimes called a civil war – after the economic turmoil caused by the collapse of pyramid investment schemes. In 2021, the United States declared Berisha persona non grata for “corrupt acts” that undermined democracy in Albania, especially during his time as prime minister from 2005 to 2013.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has condemned comments by Hungary’s new president that implied she represents not just Hungarian nationals but also Romania’s ethnic Hungarian community, Euractiv reports. In a post on social media during her recent private trip to Transylvania, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said she represents all Hungarians “as it makes no difference to me whether someone lives inside or across the borders … Hungarians are Hungarians. Period.” The government of the increasingly autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orban, has been working to expand its influence over ethnic Hungarian communities abroad for years.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A diplomat in Russia’s UN mission in Geneva has quit over the “aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine and in fact against the entire Western world,” The New York Times reports. In an email to fellow diplomats on Monday, Boris Bondarev said he was “ashamed of my country.” “Those who conceived this war want only one thing — to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity. To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes … It’s been already three months since my government launched a bloody assault on Ukraine and it’s been very hard to keep my mind more or less sane when all about were losing theirs.”

Elderly women in Ukraine living on miniscule state pensions and relying on support from social services are suffering increased hardships due to Russia’s war, The Guardian reports. Most of the elderly in Ukraine are women – 71% of people aged over 75 – many of whom live alone and are unable or unwilling to leave the country as refugees. The number of social workers has collapsed during Putin’s invasion: in one Kyiv district alone, the number of social workers in the local center has plummeted by over 75%, while 786 elderly people, 80% of them women, live alone in the area.

The Caucasus

Though the Eurovision song contest is over, several countries have been accused of vote-rigging in the recent competition, Romania Insider reports. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, and San Marino were all called out by the European Broadcasting Union after the end of the contest for allegedly exchanging points among themselves during a semifinal vote in order to guarantee their countries’ participants would make it to the final round. Georgia Public Broadcasting, which broadcasts the Eurovision event, issued a statement saying GPB did not manipulate the results.

Borderlands

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced this week that Turkey is preparing new military operations along its southern borders with Syria against the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG), which has connections with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Polish Television reports. Erdogan’s recent objections to the NATO bid by Sweden and Finland involve his claim that the two countries harbor members of the PKK. Turkey, the United States, and the EU have deemed the PKK a terrorist organization.

