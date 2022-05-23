Plus: Strike at Slovenian TV, coffee grounds as fertilizer in Albania, beer for Ukraine, and more.

The Big Story: First War Crimes Trial in Ukraine Ends with Life Sentence

What happened: The Russian soldier who admitted killing a civilian in Ukraine was sentenced by a court in Kyiv to life in prison today after the first trial of its kind since the start of the invasion, AP reports. The Ukrainian government is investigating thousands of other potential war crimes amid Russia’s ongoing attack, which is now in its 89th day. The death toll of Russian soldiers is likely on par with the number killed during the Soviet Union’s nine-year war in Afghanistan, Britain’s Defense Intelligence agency announced today, Newsweek reports.

More context: Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war is intensifying in eastern Ukraine, with “round-the-clock” bombardment on the city of Severodonetsk, which Russian troops are trying to surround, AFP reports. Despite Moscow’s claims of “denazifying” its neighbor, at least two neo-Nazi groups are fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported over the weekend.

Worth noting: The UN announced that Putin’s war has caused global refugee numbers to reach 100 million for the first time on record, according to NPR. After the head of the UN food agency told Putin that Russia’s shutdown of Ukrainian ports could kill millions of people via the looming worldwide food shortage, the Kremlin blamed sanctions against Russia for the continuing blockade, Euronews reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A new report details brutal treatment by the Polish and Belarusian governments of migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan. The in-depth investigation by BIRN says tens of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants “suffered a deeply traumatic experience” while trying to enter the EU in late 2021 and early 2022 via the Belarusian border with Poland. At least 20 migrants died, including an infant and a pregnant woman, and several pregnant women miscarried in the forests, according to the report. Migrants were beaten, forced back across the border multiple times, and left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures. Though “an overwhelming number of them were likely eligible candidates for asylum,” they were not allowed to register for international protection, according to the report.

The EU’s new policies for more electric vehicles are meeting obstacles in the Czech Republic due to the government’s failure to prepare, Politico reports. The Czech auto industry makes up almost 10% of GDP and employs around 500,000 people, but the government isn’t investing the time and money to prepare for the EU’s Green Deal – which would ban gasoline-powered cars by 2035 – and seems preoccupied with playing populist politics with Brussels instead. The “transition to electric vehicles could deal a heavy blow to the industry if it doesn’t adapt in time,” writes Politico. Soon after coming into office in December, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the Green Deal an “existential threat.”

Southeastern Europe

Journalists at Slovenian public broadcaster RTV Slovenia are staging a one-day strike today over what they say are politically motivated staffing and programming changes, Euractiv reports. Tensions between RTV and the government have existed for years but came to a head earlier this month after the host of a popular current affairs program was removed. The strikers are calling for full editorial independence and for the cancellation of a plan to create two separate news programs that RTV staff see as an attempt to create a pro-government show and a pro-opposition show.

The European Commission is suing the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ireland, Romania, and Spain for failure to enforce EU rules regarding video content, Czech Radio reports. The regulations involve protection of child viewers, promotion of cultural diversity on television, and the definition of illegal and harmful content on the internet. Last week, the commission requested the EU Court of Justice to impose fines on the five countries.

Albanian farmers are turning to used coffee grounds to grow their crops amid a rise in the cost of fertilizers, Euronews reports, citing AP. One farmer in northwestern Albania started making mulch from coffee grounds, which he collects from local restaurants, after the price of fertilizer increased by 50%. Local coffee bars provide up to 10 kilograms of ground to the farmer every day, and other farmers in the area are also taking advantage of the idea.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Breweries around the world are making a special beer to support Ukraine. The brewing and sale of a beer called Resist, described as an Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout, is part of a global relief project by the Drinkers For Ukraine campaign led by industry professionals and enthusiasts including Lana Svitankova, Ukraine’s first certified beer sommelier. Dozens of breweries around the world, from one of the largest U.S. craft breweries in the United States to smaller operations in South Africa, South America, Australia, and across Europe, have brewed batches of the special recipe and donated the proceeds to humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

Central Asia

A local leader in Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) has reportedly been killed by government troops during ongoing clashes with protesters, Eurasianet reports. Local residents told the news outlet that Pamiri leader Mamadbokir Mamadbokirov, who for months has been accused by the government of being the head of a criminal gang, was killed by sniper fire yesterday. The GBAO has been in a state of turmoil since 18 May, after the government launched an “anti-terror operation” against residents calling for greater autonomy. The Pamiris are an Eastern Iranian ethnic group native to the GBAO. The Interior Ministry claims that Mamadbokirov died in a dispute with his own men.

The Caucasus

The gig economy of food couriers in Azerbaijan is suffering as customer demand decreases amid the lowering of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurasianet reports. The delivery companies Wolt and Bolt have both lowered pay since the end of the heyday of food delivery during the pandemic, leaving many gig workers with less options. Though the gig economy provides a lot of flexibility for workers, the lower regulations on the industry also mean that workers have no legal right to a minimum wage, health care, holidays, or other benefits.

…