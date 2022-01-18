Plus, Djokovic back in Serbia, Poroshenko on trial, and more.

The Big Story: Russia and Belarus Prepare for Military Drills Next Month

What happened: Belarusian authorities announced yesterday that Russian military forces and hardware began arriving on its territory for upcoming military drills, Reuters reports. Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that the “Allied Resolve” exercises will be held near Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

More context: Tensions have been running high between Russia and the West amid concerns of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last week, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Russia, which has moved tens of thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border, was “laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion,” AFP reports. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there is “information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine.”

Worth noting: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that recent shipments of British weapons to Ukraine was “extremely dangerous” and “not conducive to reducing tensions,” The Moscow Times reports. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said yesterday that the materials being sent “are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia,” describing them as “light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Slovakia blames European Commission rules for the low amount of money it is accessing to support its food industry, Euractiv reports. According to its draft strategic plan, the Ministry of Agric­­ulture plans to only spend 75 million euros, out of a total of 4.3 billion euros in subsidies available for 2023-2027 from the EU Common Agriculture Policy, to support Slovakia’s food industry. “The Commission assumes that we have completed building the foundations and we can now focus on making the process ecological,” the ministry said. “The reality in Slovakia is that the money invested in the food industry was not spent effectively, or disappeared in corruption schemes.” The ministry also said Slovakia cannot “rely on EU funds forever” and that it plans to set up a program of state-backed loans to support the industry.

International cybersecurity experts testified yesterday in front of a Polish Senate commission investigating whether Polish authorities spied on opposition figures, AP reports. John Scott-Railton and Bill Marczak, senior researchers with the Citizen Lab, a research group based at the University of Toronto, testified to the committee that data was stolen from the phone of Krzysztof Brejza, a member of parliament from the Civic Platform party. This supports Brejza’s claim last month that his smartphone had been hacked 33 times in 2019. During that time, as the campaigns for the 2010 elections were underway, Polish public broadcaster TVP used text messages that were stolen from Brejza’s phone — and then doctored — in a smear campaign against him.

Southeastern Europe

The head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption agency is resigning after being cut off from intelligence data, Reuters reports. The National Security Service revoked Sotir Tsatsarov’s access to classified information, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday; Petkov told private BTV television that he had a “strongly negative” assessment of the agency’s work. “The lack of really serious corruption cases against high level officials shows absolutely clearly that the agency has not done the job that all Bulgarians had hoped to be done,” Petkov said. Tsatsarov announced plans to step down on 1 March, and said the revocation of his classified access was the result of government pressure on the secret services.

Novak Djokovic was greeted by crowds of fans yesterday upon landing in Belgrade, one day after losing a court case against deportation from Australia, CNN reports. The Serbian tennis player had his visa to enter Australia revoked after an outcry over his exemption to coronavirus vaccine requirements. The Serbian Olympic Committee said it was “very disappointed” over Australia’s “scandalous decision” to deport Djokovic, calling it a “huge injustice.” Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic also condemned the visa cancellation, saying “I think it has shown how the rule of law functions in some other countries, i.e. how it doesn’t function.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko appeared in court yesterday to face treason charges that he says are politically motivated, The Guardian reports. Last month, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation said that Poroshenko is suspected of giving aid to the self-proclaimed republics in the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk – which have been under the control of Russian separatists since 2014 – by purchasing coal from the republics in 2014-2015. Ukrainian prosecutors asked him to post 1 billion hryvnia in bail (31 million euros) or be remanded in custody for two months pending investigation and trial. Poroshenko, whose assets have been frozen pending investigation, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The Caucasus

Cryptomining fever has taken hold of Georgia’s mountain region of Svaneti and is causing severe power outages, Eurasient reports. The energy company Energo Pro said that the situation was “untenable,” adding “No infrastructure can handle the kind of stress that we are seeing there.” Georgia was an early adopter of blockchain, the distributed data technology that underlies bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the country’s cheap energy and low regulation made it highly attractive to cryptocurrency miners. Even members of the Orthodox Church were involved in the practice, a leak last year from security services files revealed. “Since 2017, Bishop of Vani-Baghdati Diocese Anton Gulukhia owns up to 50 units of cryptocurrency production hardware,” one leaked file said, as cited by Georgian media.

Central Asia

The deadly unrest earlier this month in Kazakhstan placed a spotlight on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s connections to his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev, RFE/RL reports. A joint investigation by RFE/RL’s Russian Service along with Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, showed multiple financial connections between the two men. Also, the report found that Tokayev, his former wife Nadezhda Tokayeva, and his son Timur own real estate in Russia and Switzerland. Noting that Nazarbaev’s daughter Dinara also owns a massive villa in Switzerland, on the outskirts of Geneva, the Kazakh website Kz.expert wrote: “This city…has become a ‘home’ for both the family of first President Nursultan Nazarbaev and for the family of second President [Tokayev].”

Borderlands