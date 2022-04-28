Plus: Saving Roman mosaics in Albania, rare metal smuggling in Georgia, Belarusian cattle for Mongolia, and more.

The Big Story: New Accusations of Rape, Executions by Russian Soldiers in Ukraine

What happened: Russian forces fired stun grenades and tear gas at Ukrainian demonstrators in the city of Kherson, injuring four people, as a pro-Moscow mayor was installed there yesterday, Reuters reports, citing Ukraine’s prosecutor general and local officials. The demonstrators were protesting against reported Russian plans to stage a referendum on turning the region into a Russian-controlled republic, according to Ukrinform.

More context: A drunk Russian soldier raped a 16-year-old pregnant girl in Kherson, according to a CNN interview with the girl. A recent OSCE report cited “instances of conflict-related gender-based violence, such as rape, sexual violence or sexual harassment” as part of international humanitarian law violations by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Worth noting: Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s use of a UN court precedent as justification for recognizing Ukraine’s breakaway regions means that Moscow has recognized the sovereignty of Kosovo, according to Srecko Djukic, Serbia’s former ambassador in Belarus, N1 reports, citing local media. In a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, Putin said the self-proclaimed, Russian-controlled republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have the same right to independence that Kosovo received in an International Court of Justice ruling in 2010. Russia does not formally recognize Kosovo as an independent nation.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The governments in Slovakia and the Czech Republic plan to stop subsidizing natural gas heating systems in homes, Euractiv reports, in order to reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies. Natural gas was previously favored as a greener alternative to burning coal, and the previous transition to natural gas was funded by a European Commission program, so any changes would have to be approved by the commission. Heat pumps and renewables are now the option, but a shortage of equipment means months of delay for anyone wanting to install heat pumps in their home, the report says.

Czech education officials are investigating four cases of teachers justifying or supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine, Czech Radio reported, citing iRozhlas.cz. Meanwhile, alleged cyber attacks by pro-Russian hackers against Czech government institutions are continuing, blocking access to Interior Ministry websites, a ministry spokesperson told the CTK news agency yesterday.

Southeastern Europe

Local residents in the Albanian city of Durres are trying to save ancient Roman mosaics from rampant development in the city, Balkan Insight reports. The construction of new buildings often reveals the subterranean artwork, but developers sometimes try to hide the discoveries, even discarding them in dumpsters, so that construction will not be halted for preservation of the finds. Other mosaics have been found in building foundations and even basements, and local artists and intellectuals are trying to draw attention to the problem by staging events at the places where mosaics were discovered.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Disposable income is on the decline in Russia and inflation is at its highest point since 1999, The Moscow Times reports, citing the Rosstat statistics agency and Russian media. The paper also cites Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying oil production is set to plummet to its lowest level in 18 years. Western sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine are doing lasting damage to the Russian economy, the chief economist for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said during a videoconference on Tuesday cited by bne Intellinews.

Ukrainian forces still control the Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol, Reuters reports. “As long as we’re here and holding the defense … the city is not theirs,” a Ukrainian deputy commander said. A Ukrainian man and an elderly woman interviewed by RFE/RL describe Russian soldiers conducting both mock and real executions in the village of Novy Bykov.

Central Asia

The president of Kyrgyzstan has intervened in the trial of an investigative journalist by making new public accusations against the reporter, according to Eurasianet. Journalist Bolot Temirov, whose media reports often cover corruption in government contracts, was already facing criminal charges before President Sadyr Japarov, in an interview on a state-run news agency cited by Eurasianet, accused him of fraudulently obtaining Kyrgyz citizenship. Temirov is facing drug charges after police raided his office and claimed to find drugs earlier this year.

The Caucasus

An Armenian has been arrested in Georgia for smuggling a rare metal, according to Agenda.ge. The suspect is accused of illegally importing 631 grams of palladium products worth about $36,000 across the border at Sadakhlo, the Georgian Ministry of Finance announced today.

Borderlands

Mongolia is aiming for more economic ties to Belarus, according to state news agency BelTA. Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Igor Brylo met recently with the Mongolian ambassador to Minsk, Batsukh Bayarsaikhan, to discuss sending Belarusian cattle and farm equipment to Mongolia and increasing cooperation in agricultural education and international forums. Trade in food products and agricultural raw materials between the two countries totaled $14.1 million in 2021, the report says.

