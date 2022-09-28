Plus: Tajik-Kyrgyz peace deal, Bulgaria prostitution laws overturned, terrorists in Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: EU Slams Fake Russian Referendums, Plans More Sanctions

What happened: Russian-installed election officials in several occupied Ukrainian regions announced that the staged referendums over the last several days produced results ranging from 87% to 99% of Ukrainians wanting to become a part of Russia, AP reports.

More context: The EU declared the voting in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia to be illegal while proposing a new round of sanctions in response, DW reports. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council – and ex-president – said “The results are obvious. Welcome home, to Russia!” in a social media post yesterday, Novinite reports.

Worth noting: Mongolia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Finland are among the border countries that have received almost 200,000 Russians fleeing in the aftermath of Putin’s war mobilization announcement last week, AP reports, while U.S. President Joe Biden publicly welcomed Russian asylum seekers. Amid the protests in Russian cities, civil unrest in Dagestan, and assaults on military conscription officers, one analysis notes that Putin’s draft call-up seriously undermines the Russian leader’s main source of public support – the implicit promise to maintain stability and stave off chaos.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czechia has closed the tent city for Ukrainian refugees in Prague and moved the approximately 150 inhabitants to hostels due to the cold weather, Radio Prague International reports, citing CTK. The refugees have been denied asylum and social benefits, the report notes. The tent city held mainly Romani refugees. Many Roma fleeing Ukraine have faced a pattern of racist discrimination by governments across Central and Eastern Europle.

Latvian officials declared a state of emergency yesterday in several regions to counter possible security threats following Putin’s war mobilization, BNN reports. The state of emergency is planned to last from today to 27 December.

Southeastern Europe

The Bulgarian Constitutional Court has effectively legalized prostitution and begging by annulling related parts of the penal code as unconstitutional, Novinvite reports.

Drought will cause the corn harvest in Serbia’s northern breadbasket region to be “exceptionally poor,” according to Dragan Kleut, president of a regional farmers’ association, Euractiv reports, citing local media. The yields, which could be up to 90% less than previous years, will barely cover domestic consumption and leave little to export.

About 1,000 demonstatrators gathered in front of Slovenia’s National Assembly yesterday to protest the expected vote to legalize marriage and adoptions for gay people, The Slovenia Times reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Over 60 phony websites posing as major news outlets such as Der Spiegel and The Guardian – widely promoted across the world via fake social media accounts – represent “the largest and most complex undercover effort to promote Russia’s interests on social media since the beginning of the war in Ukraine,” Politico reports. The campaign, which also involved a smaller China-based operation, was shut down by Facebook’s parent company Meta.

An EU proposal to ban diamonds from Russia would seriously damage Belgium’s position as a hub for the gemstones, potentially leading to the loss of thousands of jobs, Reuters reports.

Central Asia

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a peace deal that will demilitarize their disputed border, Euronews reports. Serious conflict broke out between the two countries earlier this month.

The son of Kazakhstan’s ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been sentenced to six years in prison on embezzlement charges in the latest blow to the power and influence of the former leader and his family, Eurasianet reports.

