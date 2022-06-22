Do recent rhetorical shifts indicate that traditionally pro-Russian Serbia could be on the brink of a symbolic break with Moscow?

At the open-air markets in the center of Belgrade, tourists can find all the expected Serbian souvenirs – from licider (gingerbread) hearts to rakija (plum brandy). Less expected might be the merchandise emblazoned with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the letter “Z,” a shorthand symbol of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about the pro-Russian t-shirts and caps on offer among the traditional Serbian souvenirs, the stall operator said, “They’re selling like hotcakes.”

Support for Russia and Putin isn’t only found on t-shirts and caps in Serbia. Pro-Russian sentiment is evident in most media and social networks as well as in rallies organized by right-wing organizations. Some say Vladimir Putin is more popular than Serbia’s own president, Aleksandar Vucic.

Given this, it’s perhaps not surprising that Serbia is almost alone in Europe in not imposing sanctions on Russia, despite pressure from the European Union to harmonize its foreign policy with the West’s. Even as the war has dragged on toward the four-month mark with no end in sight, Serbia’s official position hasn’t changed.

However, shifting rhetoric around the issue has some experts wondering if the government may be trying to prepare the public for the imposition of sanctions on Moscow – and a symbolic break with Serbia’s traditional ally.

‘To Hide Under a Stone’

Opinion polls indicate that Serbian citizens generally favor Russia and China over NATO, the United States, and the EU. Longstanding historic ties between Serbia and Russia, Serbia’s dependence on Russian energy, and the long shadow of the 1999 NATO bombing campaign in Serbia during the war in Kosovo all play into these enduring sentiments.

Moreover, according to media monitoring conducted by the Serbian Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA), Serbian media coverage tends to present Russia and China in a positive light, unlike their reporting on Western countries and institutions.

When the war in Ukraine started, many pro-government media outlets framed Russia as a victim of American and NATO aggression and interference. Headlines in the traditionally pro-Russia and pro-government dailies Vecernje Novosti and Informer blared: “Nuclear war is planned against Russia,” and “War dogs are coming to Ukraine – 16,000 foreigners will fight against Russia.” The tabloid media went even further, spreading pro-Russian propaganda praising the supremacy of the Russian army and the cult of personality around Putin.

While the pro-government media unabashedly chose the Russian side, the Serbian government itself has tried to strike a more delicate balance. The official position in the run-up to the invasion was that Serbia should look after its own interests rather than taking sides. Vucic declared that Serbia’s best option would be to “hide under a stone.”

“We are on the European path, but we are also cooperating with Russia and China, and we will not give up traditional friendships,” Vucic said in February, two days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

When Russia did launch the war, Belgrade took more than 36 hours to react. The European Union expected that membership candidate Serbia would condemn Russian aggression and join European sanctions, but they did not. While Serbia supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Vucic said, it did not want to impose sanctions on Russia.

“The Republic of Serbia believes that it is not in its vital political and economic interest to impose sanctions on any country,” Vucic added.

Playing to the Home Crowd

Vucic may have been especially reluctant to impose sanctions on Russia with last April’s general elections looming. A CRTA analysis revealed that about half of Vucic’s supporters would prefer that Serbia give up European integration and enter into an alliance with Russia or China. Sanctions would have been political suicide for Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Instead, Vucic and SNS used the war in Ukraine to campaign as the guarantors of peace and stability. They spoke neutrally about Russia – even as their coalition partners from the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) expressed openly pro-Russian statements.

“Russia is our ally. Our Orthodox brothers are there, and we will hold the line, including maintaining our political support,” said Dusan Bajatovic, a high-ranking SPS official and director of the public energy company Srbijagas.

Right-wing parties including Dveri, Zavetnici, and the NADA coalition gathered around the Democratic Party of Serbia loudly and openly advocated turning toward Moscow. The leader of the Dveri movement, Bosko Obradovic, appeared together with Putin on billboards reading, “Serbs and Russians – brothers forever.”

Even the pro-European opposition did not dare to say that it favored imposing sanctions on Russia – although opposition leaders did condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine when it began.

Ultimately, right-wing groups carried the day in the April general elections. Vucic himself won nearly 60 percent of the vote, with SNS falling short of a majority but easily earning the right to form the next government with junior partners like SPS. Vucic said the impact of the Ukrainian crisis was “huge on the election results” because “Serbia has dramatically moved to the right.”

Who’s the big man in this relationship? Vladimir Putin greets his Serbian counterpart when they met in Sochi in November 2021. Kremlin photo.

Kosovo’s Long Shadow

How, then, did the Serbian president go from citing the importance of both the Ukrainian conflict and Serbia’s rightward lurch on his reelection to making statements that have led some experts to surmise that Serbia may be on the verge of imposing sanctions against its “forever brother?” The answer comes back, again, to Kosovo.

In late April, Putin made waves in Serbia when he cited the precedent of Kosovo to justify Russia’s recognition of the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in Ukraine. The statement provoked sharp reaction from even traditionally pro-Russian newspapers, which took his words as tantamount to a direct recognition of Kosovo – without considering Serbia’s position. Pro-government tabloids like Srpski Telegraf and Objektiv accused Putin of “stabbing Serbia in the back.”

Speaking on 6 May, Vucic said, “Our situation has changed for the worse after Putin’s statements, not because he wanted to harm Serbia, but because he used it to protect Russian interests.”

Vucic also said that Serbia “would not impose sanctions on Russia unless it is forced to do otherwise.” Pro-government media praised the president. Republika termed his remarks a “historic address,”

Ten days later, Vucic was even more explicit, saying that life in Serbia would be “10 times better” if Serbia imposed sanctions on Russia. When asked how imposing sanctions would play in a country where pro-Russia sentiment continues to run high, he replied, “What has that got to do with running the country? Nothing. We’ve resisted for 80 days. The price we’re paying is huge, and we have no access to capital markets.”

He continued, “I am not announcing the introduction of sanctions. We will fight as long as we can to keep our policy. But we are not pursuing that policy because we have something to gain from not imposing sanctions.”

Much less covered in the pro-government media is the fact that Serbia has already voted three times against Russia in the United Nations since the start of the war in Ukraine. Belgrade supported the resolutions condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanding that Russia immediately end the war. It also supported the exclusion of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

When Vucic delivered his inaugural address at the opening of his second term as president on 31 May, he restated his commitment to the country’s EU membership path and said that when the new government is formed, probably in July, it will have to take up the question of sanctions. “We will have to deal with new sanctions and stuff, which could damage us so we will ask our European partners to help us,” he said.

Russia’s Loss, China’s Gain?

If Vucic’s government is indeed on the verge of imposing sanctions, analysts agree that the biggest obstacle will be how to do that in fiercely pro-Russia Serbia. Vladimir Medjak, the vice president of the pro-EU European Movement in Serbia, attributes much of that public’s fervent sentiment to Vucic’s own actions.

“In Serbia, you have 10 years of anti-EU, anti-NATO, and anti-Western propaganda,” Medjak said. “This was also shown by the study on fake news in the Western Balkans conducted by the European Parliament in December 2020. The study also lists the media involved in the anti-Western campaign; all media are under Vucic’s control and do what he says.”

Even so, Medjak said he believes that the decision to introduce sanctions has already been made.

Vuk Vuksanovic, a senior researcher at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy, said Vucic must start distancing Serbia from Moscow.

“The only question is whether it will be in the form of sanctions or the removal of some pro-Russian government members,” Vuksanovic said. “Vucic is still most afraid that his popularity will suffer with the public, so he is trying to soften the attitude of public opinion a little with those stories that Putin is using Kosovo as an excuse for Donbas.”

Noting that Serbia’s exports to Russia have already fallen by 40 percent since the beginning of the war, former Serbian ambassador to Belarus Srecko Djukic said he believes any economic sanctions would not cause significant economic damage to Serbia. Some 65 percent of Serbian exports generally go to the EU anyway, compared to just 4 percent to Russia. The real shift would be symbolic, Djukic explains.

“Whatever sanctions Serbia imposes, they would have great symbolic significance. Serbia will be the last country in Europe to ‘break the spear’ [decide] about which ’empire’ it will side with – Russian or European,” the former diplomat said.

More broadly, the importance of the eternal question of Russia versus Europe for Serbia may be waning, according to Vuksanovic. While the eyes of Brussels are focused on Russia, the Serbian government is turning further east to deepen cooperation with China, he said. In the last two years, China has replaced Russia as the dominant eastern partner of Belgrade.

China is the biggest winner of the Ukrainian crisis everywhere, Vuksanovic concludes.

The Enemy of My Enemy

Meanwhile, since Russia invaded Ukraine, approximately 6,000 Ukrainian refugees and scores of emigrants from Russia have found refuge in Serbia. The first were escaping the devastation of the war, while the second – mostly IT workers or contractors for Western companies – were fleeing sanctions that made it impossible to do their jobs. While there is no official data on how many Russians have landed in Serbia, the BBC Serbian service reported that 480 Russian citizens registered as independent entrepreneurs and Russian citizens founded 194 companies in Serbia between 24 February and 5 May.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian newcomers have had to adjust to Serbia’s pro-Russia attitudes.

Denis, a civil engineer from Moscow, came to Belgrade in March to continue working for a Western company. Sanctions imposed on the Russian banking system meant he could not get money from abroad while in Russia.

He explains Putin’s popularity in Serbia with the phrase “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” saying, “Serbs have a bad experience with NATO because of the 1999 bombing, and someone who is an enemy of NATO is probably automatically supported in Serbia.”

But, he went on, “It is much easier to support Putin when he is not the president of your country or the president of a neighboring country. It is much easier to love Putin from outside than when you are a Russian in Russia. Why? Because he is leading the country to ruin and catastrophe.”

Whether the Serbian people will come to agree with Denis or hold firm to their pro-Russian views remains an open question as the war in Ukraine drags on. Although for the time being, the traditionally pro-Russian and pro-government newspapers have returned to their “old style” of reporting, dominated by anti-Western and pro-Russian narratives, even such a short-lived change in rhetoric, as well as Vucic’s hints of sanctions against Russia, indicate that change may be in the air.

…

Belgrade-based journalist Mihaela Sljukic Bandovic works for the fact-checking site Istinomer (Truth-o-Meter).