With the decaying state comes a decline in our trust in the future, and therefore also in democracy itself. From Dennik N.

After the recent fire in Banska Stiavnica [a historical town in central Slovakia], we learned that we ourselves had helped the flames spread, as there wasn’t enough water to fight the fire, and the firefighting equipment broke down. The town’s historical houses paid the price for our historical sloppiness.

A fire can be an accident, but how we put it down was a reflection of our weakness. We’re not protecting our monuments, because we’re not thinking about future fires. And we’re not properly maintaining our railroads, because we’re not thinking about a future accident.

Over a month ago, a train collision in Greece killed 57 people. After the tragedy, protests took place all over the country. The 19-year-old student Vasiliki Economaki was quoted in the Financial Times as saying something that could just as well apply to Slovakia: “I’m lucky to be alive in this country. We are all to blame, as we did nothing all these years.”

It was just a question of time when the train crash would happen, agreed Greek experts, and the former boss of the train company said Greek railways were “the worst version of the state.”

I’m convinced it is also just a question of time when a similar tragedy happens in Slovakia too, even though it might not be trains colliding. Everything the state is supposed to take care of has been slowly deteriorating, and is bound to give way sooner or later. Then we will realize with horror that the state has been robbing us of our safety all these years.

The Czech Question

When Czech railways complained to Slovak railways that it was their fault that a Czech train had derailed outside [the Slovak town of] Zilina, it wasn’t an expression of Czech arrogance. It was another way of saying “Why aren’t you taking care of your railways, like we are?”

Czechs could ask the same question in many different versions: Why aren’t you taking good care of your monuments, your towns, villages, hospitals, schools, roads, or sidewalks? Over recent months, I have traveled to Prague, Znojmo, Olomouc, and Ostrava [all in the Czech Republic], and I made an effort to choose minor roads for my travels, driving from village to village and paying attention to the differences. The details are unimportant – what matters is the overall impression: Slovakia is not only lagging behind, it is not even capable of maintaining what it already has.

If we were lazy or incapable, there would be nothing we could do. But when I go shopping in a supermarket in Bratislava, it is just as perfectly organized and impeccably maintained as one in Prague. The villas on the outskirts of Slovak villages are just as sumptuous as the ones in the Czech Republic, with equally well-maintained gardens. The only things that are rotting, rusting, and falling apart are those that belong to the state, or to the impersonal “public.”

This indifference toward the common space, as well as toward common history, is a state of mind that refuses to acknowledge that the physical world is subject to decay and that our memory is subject to forgetting. Both need to be permanently maintained, even though this is an arduous and boring task. Somehow, the Czechs naturally know how to do it, and we don’t.

For entire decades, Slovak politicians have been talking about constructing the new, never about renovating the old. They have refused to accept that the physical world is naturally heading toward chaos and decay, and that it is only through continuous renewal that we are able to counter this process. The end result is that they haven’t even been able to build a highway [connecting Bratislava to Kosice] in its entirety, as asphalt on roads that have been renovated only recently is already breaking up.

Return to the Past

Our surroundings in a state of disrepair, our dilapidated hospitals, and our delayed trains have an impact not only on our attitude toward the state, but also toward ourselves. We don’t have trust in the future. Who still believes that the highway from Bratislava to Kosice will one day really be built in its entirety?

Instead of looking forward, we prefer to look into the past. That is why fascists and Smer [a populist opposition party] are making gains in 9opinion polls. They are offering a vision of the past, when Slovakia wasn’t in NATO or the EU, where there was no war and no climate crisis, and nobody had the temerity to publicly state that they were gay.

The only buildings that are systematically maintained are churches. Those, however, do not belong to the state, but rather to the Church, which understands very well that the faithful have to have the certainty of an unchanging eternity, one whose plaster is not falling apart. And the votes of the faithful are being courted by Christian conservatives, who want us to return to the distant past, when abortions weren’t allowed, nobody could talk about sex education in schools, and the LGBTI+ acronym didn’t even exist.

Once a society stops believing in a better future, it stops caring about the present and submits to decay, which it calls “a return to a happier past.” There are many such nations, Russia being the most recent example, but far from the only one. Serbia, for example, has been teetering on the edge of Europe for years, papering over its decline with nationalism.

Decay, both visible and hidden, destroys hope for the future and saps our will toward repair. Society stops believing that change is possible and declines spiritually, alongside the decline of the state. That’s how it was also in the 1980s, under communism: plaster was falling off of walls everywhere and towns looked like the face of a wrinkled old man. Nobody believed that the regime was capable of reconstruction any longer.

That was one reason it collapsed. But a similar fate can also befall democracy, if people lose hope in its capacity for self-renovation.

…

Martin M. Simecka is a commentator and editor at the Slovak news site Dennik N, where this article originally appeared. Translated by Matus Nemeth.