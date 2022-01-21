Plus, Baltic support for Ukraine, cryptocurrency in Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: Belgrade Renounces Mining Project After Months of Protests

What happened: Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced yesterday that the government is scrapping plans to build a lithium mine in partnership with Anglo-Australian conglomerate Rio Tinto, Deutsche Welle reports. “We have fulfilled all the demands from the environmental protests and have put an end to Rio Tinto in the Republic of Serbia,” Brnabic said in a televised address. “We are listening to our people and it is our job to protect their interests even when we think differently,” she added.

More context: Although Rio Tinto vowed to comply with all domestic and EU environmental standards, environmentalists say the mine would pollute drinking water in the area of the mine. During a visit last month to the planned mine site in Gornje Nedeljice, President Aleksandar Vucic said that he wanted to hear all public concerns and promised to ask Rio Tinto to protect public health.

Worth noting: Rio Tinto reacted by saying it was “extremely concerned” by the prime minister’s statement, AFP reports. “Rio Tinto is reviewing the legal basis of this decision and the implications for our activities and our people in Serbia,” the company said. Environmentalists said they will keep pressuring the Serbian government until it bans all future lithium and borate mining projects in the country.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Baltic countries announced they will offer both military and cyber defense assistance to Ukraine in reaction to perceived Russian aggression, bne IntelliNews reports. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have received permission from the U.S. State Department to transfer American-made lethal weapons, including anti-armor and ground-to-air missiles, to Ukraine, according to an anonymous State Department spokesperson. Talking about recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas asked the United States to send additional forces to the region. “A step when the US will move additional forces to Europe is definitely awaiting us, because the situation requires it,” he told the media earlier this week.

Southeastern Europe

As it grows in popularity, Romania’s right-wing extremist party Alliance for Romanian Unity (AUR) is organizing violent actions targeting its perceived enemies, Deutsche Welle reports. A recent example came during last week’s attempted storming of the Timisoara city hall, during which protesters chanted slogans against Mayor Dominic Fritz, a German citizen who in 2020 became the first person with foreign citizenship to be elected mayor of a Romanian city. The country does not need “this kind of a foreigner,” AUR leader George Simion shouted during the protest; he also announced the formation of what he called an “anti-Fritz league.” The protesters only received minor fines for violating coronavirus requirements to wear masks indoors and for disturbing public order.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka ordered a referendum for next month that could increase his grip on power, AP reports. Scheduled for 27 February, the referendum, if passed, would bring back limits to presidential terms, but only once a “newly-elected president” takes office; grant substantial new power to the All-Belarus People’s Assembly, whose delegates are mostly Lukashenka supporters; remove clauses about Belarus’ “neutrality” and “non-nuclear status”; and allow it to deploy troops abroad. In order to pass, the referendum needs a turnout of at least 50% along with the support of a simple majority of voters.

Russia announced major naval exercises yesterday to take place later this month across the globe and involving most of its navy, according to AP. “The drills are intended to practice navy and air force action to protect Russian national interests in the world’s oceans and to counter military threats to the Russian Federation,” the Ministry of Defense said. The maneuvers will include over 140 warships and more than 60 aircraft. Locations will range from the seas off Russia to more distant “operationally important” areas including the Mediterranean, the northeastern Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean. Also yesterday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU “will respond with massive economic and financial sanctions” if Russia invades Ukraine, amid a massive military buildup near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The Caucasus

Armenians are divided over a trend in recent years to erect giant crosses across the country which has turned into a competition between local communities striving to break records, Eurasianet reports. Armenia’s cross-building fad “was started by some rich people, who thought that by doing this they would be making a great moral contribution to society,” ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan told Eurasianet. “But this has already gone beyond the level of individual ambition and has begun to spread at the community level.” Many urban Armenians consider the crosses tacky and a waste of resources, but thanks to the trend, Armenia now boasts what is reportedly the second largest cross in Europe, erected in 2017 near Stepanakert in neighboring Nagorno-Karabakh.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed income inequality for the deadly unrest that swept the country earlier this month, RFE/RL reports. “With corruption that is well-known, the differences in incomes played the role of an ignited match near a gunpowder barrel, and the situation was used by terrorists, armed individuals, and the masterminds behind them,” Tokayev said. Last week, the Kazakh leader took aim at his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, saying that the latter’s leadership fostered the very rich and luxury businesses, and that it was time for ordinary citizens to get the benefits they deserve.

Borderlands