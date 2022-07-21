Aleksandar Vucic tries to steer a course between the holy grail of EU membership and the friendly hand of Russia.

Five months into Russia’s war on Ukraine, Serbia, almost alone, has not joined European sanctions against Moscow. Serbia is a candidate for European Union membership, and one of the conditions for joining the union is the harmonization of its foreign policy with that of the EU. This has called the country’s European future into question.

Apart from the status of a candidate country, that “European future” implies a very concrete monetary gain: already 200 million euros in aid flow to Serbia from the EU annually, investments from European companies measure in the billions, and trade with the union accounts for 60% of Serbia’s total trade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic constantly drives these truths home. Again and again he asserts that “Serbia is on the European path,” that it cannot survive without European investment.

Bearing in mind that Serbia is surrounded by EU countries, that it is officially in the process of joining the union and that it would be difficult to survive without European money, the question thus arises: why doesn’t Serbia simply join the sanctions?

A Game of Four Chairs

Serbia’s relations with major foreign partners – the European Union, Russia, China, and the United States – operate according to what is often termed the “four-chair policy”: simultaneously fostering good relations with all of them.

Against this, policymakers need to balance the prevailing pro-Russian sentiment of the public: a decade of pro-government media spouting Russian narratives has given very good results, as opinion polls confirm.

According to one of the latest surveys, conducted by the quarterly New Serbian Political Thought in May, 49 percent of respondents said Russia was “more right” than Ukraine in the current conflict, while only 6 percent condemned Moscow. Asked who is most to blame for the current situation, 69 percent of respondents said NATO, and only 6 percent blamed it on Russia. No less than 82 percent of respondents said Serbia should not impose sanctions against Russia.

In today’s Serbia, though, in this and other aspects of politics, what really matters is the behavior of Aleksandar Vucic, a man who won 59 percent of the votes in the presidential elections on 3 April and thus began his second presidential term. Vucic independently makes practically all decisions in the country, but in this case, he found himself in a serious political and personal dilemma.

From a radical right-winger and a great opponent of the West in the 1990s, Vucic won power in 2012 wearing a “pro-European suit” and has been insisting on Serbia’s European integration ever since. At the same time, he maintains friendly, almost warm relations with Vladimir Putin: in the last 10 years, they have met 19 times, stood side-by-side at military parades in Moscow, and communicate with each other in Russian.

However, though Vucic describes them as “great friends,” the Russians are not nearly as important to Serbia as the European Union. Their only merit is that they do not recognize the independence of the former Serbian province of Kosovo, and their veto in the UN Security Council guarantees that Kosovo will not be declared an independent state.

From Vucic’s point of view, then, it would be best if the war ended as soon as possible, allowing him to continue his policy of playing both sides, and he is currently doing everything to buy time and postpone the inevitable decision. In his regular public appearances, he applies the method of blurring, uncertainty, and ambiguity on foreign policy questions. Even those who follow him closely struggle to comprehend what the president actually thinks.

Aleksandar Vucic swears the oath of office at the opening of his second term in office on 31 May. Photo via Serbian president’s website.

For all his talk of Serbia’s “European path,” he also repeatedly describes what he calls the pressure on Serbia to impose sanctions on Russia as “hysteria,” and every diplomatic visit to Serbia ends with the message that no one will blackmail Serbia, although it is “small and unimportant.”

In perhaps the best illustration of that political schizophrenia, during a 90-minute speech at his inauguration ceremony on 31 May, Vucic addressed the visiting European ambassadors in a raised voice, but highlighted the process of European integration as a priority of his mandate.

“I do not think that the EU is always fair to us, especially when it comes to political demands, nor are we fair to them. It is easy and nice for us to take taxpayers’ money from the European Union, and we feel very good if we don’t say thank you for that. It is easy, nice, for us to accept what suits us, what we like, but it is not easy and nice for us to hear words of criticism when we don’t like something,” the president declared in the pro-European part of the speech.

And if that weren’t dizzying enough, he added, “Every day we have to listen to pressure to satisfy your interests, without thinking for a second about our interests. We have a problem here and we don’t have anyone to talk to in the desire to reach a compromise, in the desire to seek a compromise.”

You Do Your Job

The messages Vucic gets from the big international players contribute to his wavering.

In early June, the Russian ambassador to Belgrade, Alexander Kharchenko, paid tribute to the Serbian people for their ability to resist all pressures. Only four days later, U.S. Ambassador Christopher Hill implied something completely different. The Serbs, he said, have already chosen the European path, and now it is just a question of “preparing for that journey.”

On the domestic scene, right-wing parties oppose the imposition of sanctions on Russia and just one leftist party openly backs sanctions, while the rest reiterate the importance of Europe, but recall that Serbia was under sanctions itself in the 1990s, and that the highest price was paid by ordinary people, not members of the political elite.

The already complex situation became even more tangled when Putin, explaining the right of parts of Ukraine under Russian control to self-determination, mentioned and implicitly acknowledged the example of Kosovo’s breakaway from Serbia. Pro-government media made a sudden editorial U-turn and blasted Putin’s “betrayal.” Vucic fulminated. Now, he said, “the whole West will ask Serbia to move quickly toward recognizing Kosovo’s independence, so that they can tell Putin that Kosovo is not like everything that is happening on the territory of Ukraine.”

Those requests were quick to arrive. First, in a report from the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, then again during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to the Balkans in June. Both called for “mutual recognition” of Serbia and Kosovo, while the foreign affairs experts added the condition of Serbian harmonization with EU foreign policy.

Reacting to that, Vucic approached something like clarity. “On the issue of Kosovo, we have Russia’s support in the Security Council, and not from others,” he said, emphasizing that sanctions on gas imports from Russia have not been imposed in Europe either.

He also referred to what he called threats: “If you think you are threatening us because we are trying to preserve the international order or because we are trying to reach a compromise solution, you do your job, and we will do ours.”

Vucic’s procrastination is also being enabled by domestic politics. Parliamentary elections were held in April, but the disputed results from one polling station have held up the formation of the new parliament, and thus the new government. This suits the president very well, because, as he himself said when he announced that a new government could finally be formed at the end of July, the matter of sanctions on Russia should rest with a new government now that one can finally be formed at the end of July.

No matter how all this ends, the damage has already been done. Serbia’s traditional friendship with the Russians has been disrupted by Putin’s claims about Kosovo, but also by Serbia’s reluctance to deliver a definitive “no” to sanctions. On the other hand, the damage to relations with Europe is much greater.

For now, the people of Serbia are paying the highest price for this indecision. Although the president promises pension and salary increases, and claims that Serbia is still economically strong, the very tangible impact of inflation has further intensified the already pronounced political polarization of society.

Serbs who experienced the 11-week NATO bombing in 1999, and lived under sanctions for most of the 1990s, know very well that they are facing a difficult winter and that in the undeclared war between the autocratic president and the great powers, the only essential task is to survive.

Tamara Skrozza is a journalist and video production editor with the Belgrade-based FoNet news agency.