The tale of a once-powerful minister and close presidential ally once again reveals the incestuous links between Serbian politicians and media moguls.

Just about every media outlet in Serbia covered Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic’s press conference on 9 October. It wasn’t because that many newsrooms cover defense matters in detail. Rather, everyone was champing at the bit to hear the minister’s reaction to the many stories in pro-government tabloids in recent weeks trying to link him to a criminal group.

Thanks to this coverage, the minister, who used to be very close to President Aleksandar Vucic, is now widely seen as someone who, among other things, ordered the bugging of Vucic’s mobile phoneand provided cover for a vicious criminal gang.

Pressure was also being applied on Stefanovic from within the government. The following day, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blamed “parallel police channels” for spreading the allegation that Vucic’s brother was a big-time marijuana grower as a way of taking the president down. She named no names, but her real target was obvious, since it was Stefanovic who headed the Police Ministry and also acted as the coordinator of national security policies from 2014 to 2020, before his move to the Defense Ministry in what was widely seen as a demotion.

Tabloid Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

Readers might at this point ask why Stefanovic is not under investigation and why he remains in his post if there is reason to suspect him of mischief. Or, if he is not guilty, why doesn’t the president put in a good word to his tabloid backers? These are the million-dollar questions of the moment, both in relation to the Stefanovic affair and broader issues of media control, editorial policy, and the role of media in Serbia.

Although during his almost-daily press conferences or TV interviews, Vucic rarely holds back from criticizing any politician, journalist, or activist who dares to speak freely, he never mentions the accusations against Stefanovic. When asked why, he says it is a matter for prosecutors and an official investigation, and as for Stefanovic’s position in the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, “party issues will be handled within the party.”

Nonetheless, the signs of Stefanovic’s fall from favor with his superiors have been plain to see for some time. In the wake of stories in the main pro-government tabloids – Informer, Kurir, Objektiv, Alo, and Srpski telegraf – about his supposed plotting with criminals, he resigned in May as head of the ruling party’s Belgrade office. Last year, when he was transferred from the Police Ministry to the less influential defense post, Vucic said the move was at his own suggestion and that it was not a downward career move. “To those who think it is, let them think about it,” he said. Since then, compared to his previous high-profile media appearances, Stefanovic has practically disappeared from the airwaves and tabloid columns.

“Stefanovic stabbed Vucic in the back”

Not that the tabloids ignore him. In fact, at least one tabloid seems to dedicate its front page to the minister nearly every day. These articles are usually very unprofessional, often breaching the Serbian Press Council’s ethics code, not to mention basic standards of public decency. Typically offering no concrete evidence, these gossipy stories rely on anonymous sources, not facts.

One of the most bizarre stories concerns the alleged love affair between Stefanovic and Dijana Hrkalovic, former general secretary at the Police Ministry, whom the tabloids also link to criminal circles. These allegations culminated in a front-page claim that Hrkalovic had taken to wearing contact lenses the same color as Stefanovic’s eyes. Headlines screamed, “Dijana put on Nebojsa’s eyes” and “Dijana’s secret signals to Nebojsa.”

Many stories paint Stefanovic as a thief, liar, even traitor. On 12 October, Srpski telegraf ran a story headlined “Biggest betrayal of all: Vucic is the godfather of Nebojsa’s kids, and he set up Vucic’s fall.”

This was merely a polite version of the story in the Objektiv daily that began: “Nebojsa Stefanovic, who owes everything to Aleksandar Vucic, and Vucic alone, has the morality of a sea cucumber.”

All the President’s Men

My subject, however, is not Nebojsa Stefanovic. The government in Belgrade is a never-ending source of never-ending affairs, even without him. The real question is why and how media outlets turned into courtrooms, active participants in the political arena, a sort of “megaphone” for political elites.

One part of the answer emerges from a statement by Stefanovic himself at that Saturday press conference. The tabloids have linked the minister to accused mob don Veljko Belivuk, suspected of a string of horrific crimes. Stefanovic claimed to be the victim of a group of people who wanted to frame him in order to cover their own tracks and connections to Belivuk’s criminal clan. He named one of these plotters as Aleksandar Papic, the co-owner of Objektiv – the paper most active in digging up dirt on Stefanovic.

Just hours after the press conference, Papic dismissed Stefanovic’s claims and said that on 28 September he had engaged a lawyer to start eviction proceedings against “Stefanovic’s close family members who illegally live in a house I own.”

Murky though the details may be, we have here a clear example of private links between media owners and politicians and a very vivid illustration of a conflict of interest in journalism. In some newsrooms around the world, it is forbidden for a reporter to be present at a political rally or a protest as a citizen. In Serbia, however, it is quite normal for a journalist or a media owner to be close to the people the media are supposed to keep watch over, or at least portray objectively. This is not possible if a cabinet minister, president, a prime minister is your buddy.

“People from the Defense Ministry wanted to destroy Vucic!”

Another illustration: In August, some of the state’s highest officials, including the president, were guests at a family celebration for Dragan J. Vucicevic, the owner of Informer, the tabloid that is the leader in defamation campaigns against opposition leaders, intellectuals, artists, and journalists who criticize the regime. Another: One of the editors at TV Pink – a station very close to the government – is the president’s ex-wife and active defender on TV and social networks.

The list goes on and on. Such backstage cozy ties help explain the Serbian media scene: discrimination against independent media, favorites among pro-regime media and journalists, targeting political enemies. All of this is done among friends and partners.

The Stefanovic affair might seem impossible to untangle. Media that are used to target the enemies of their masters are now tasked with attacking a cabinet minister, a politician once very chummy with the president. A closer look reveals the positives for the political-media cabal: the papers, transparently biased though they are, can now prove they are capable of criticizing a member of the government. Meanwhile, the president comes out looking like a very tolerant man, brushing aside what the “nasty” papers say, cherishing his friend until the end. He could profit from the affair, politically. Parliamentary and presidential elections will take place in 2022. If the media hounding of Stefanovic continues, chances are that fingers will point at him as the culprit in a number of affairs that could potentially harm Vucic.

If Stefanovic were arrested and investigated, there is always the possibility that he could reveal something harmful or negative. But, as things are going now, the minister himself will be the only loser.

On 11 October, as delegations from more than 100 countries gathered in Belgrade for a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, Vucic opened an international arms fair in the city. Minister Stefanovic was by his side, although that very morning, Srpski telegraf accused him of treason. A journalist asked if it was appropriate to open the fair with a minister like that.

“As minister of defense, Mr. Stefanovic is doing quite a good job, and our guests are too polite to ask such impolite questions,” the president replied, and moved on.

The next chapter of this saga will be published in tomorrow’s Serbian papers.

Tamara Skrozza is a journalist and video production editor with the Belgrade-based FoNet news agency.