The Big Story: Protesters Rally in Belgrade After Arrest of Activists

What happened: Protesters took to the streets in Belgrade last evening after two activists were arrested for throwing eggs at a mural depicting war criminal Ratko Mladic, RFE/RL reports. Activists Aida Corovic and Jelena Jacimovic were detained for a few hours and then released.

More context: Mladic led Bosnian Serb forces during the 1990s wars and received a life sentence in 2017 for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The UN war crimes tribunal found that Mladic “significantly contributed” to the massacre of 8,000 Bosniak boys and men in Srebrenica in 1995 and that he “carried out and personally oversaw a deadly campaign of sniping and shelling in Sarajevo.”

Worth noting: Serbia’s Interior Ministry said the police were enforcing public order and an earlier ban on all public gatherings related to the Mladic mural in the Serbian capital, Reuters reports. “We have targeted the mural of a convicted golden criminal, we will be punished symbolically, and the mural is being protected,” Corovic said in a statement cited by RFE/RL.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Rising construction material prices are threatening EU-funded infrastructure projects in Slovakia, Euractiv reports. The European Commission is assessing the “horizontal problem across all the operational programs,” according to Tomas Swiatlowski from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Swiatlowski said that current allocations are already turning out to be insufficient for completion of some of the projects due to the price increases. “There is a big chance that Bratislava won’t be able to finish the extension of a tram,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Informatization Veronika Remisova, “and it is a problem.” Analysts said one possible solution would be a change in the very tight public procurement law.

The unprecedented death toll of the coronavirus pandemic in Latvia has resulted in a shortage of burial sites and overcrowded morgues, Reuters reports. The problem is “due to low vaccination rates,” hospital chairman Grigorijs Semjonovs said. “There was nothing previously like this wave,” he continued. “Doctors say they are burning out physically and spiritually.” Semjonovs said the number of ICU patients is more than twice than in previous waves, in large part due to vaccination hesitancy fueled by Russian-language media in areas with significant ethnic Russian populations. Compounding the problem, around 30% of hospital workers in Latvia are not vaccinated, despite the vaccination being mandatory for medical staff.

Southeastern Europe

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced that he will stay in office until the political situation in North Macedonia stabilizes, Reuters reports. Zaev’s ruling Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) party reached the decision yesterday after opposition parties led by the center-right VMRO-DPMNE filed a motion of no confidence. Zaev told local media that he respects his party’s decision, saying “I expect the democratic majority to stabilize, especially the majority that is for the EU, for a multi-ethnic society.” Zaev had previously announced his resignation after SDSM was defeated in local elections, including in the mayoral race for the capital Skopje, but he did not formally submit his resignation to the parliament.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Polish prime minister accused Russia of orchestrating the migrant crisis at Belarus’ borders with the EU, the BBC reports. Mateusz Morawiecki said yesterday that “this attack which [Belarusian President Alyaksandr] Lukashenko is conducting has its mastermind in Moscow, the mastermind is Russian President Vladimir Putin.” He accused the Russian and Belarusian leaders of trying to destabilize the EU by organizing the migrant surge, describing the situation as “a new type of war in which people are used as human shields.” After videos on social media earlier this week showed hundreds of migrants heading to the Polish-Belarusian border, Warsaw deployed additional troops to the border and warned of a possible “armed” escalation in the event of an incident. Lithuania, which is also dealing with an influx of migrants, declared a state of emergency at its border with Belarus yesterday.

A new video documenting horrific abuse at a notorious prison in Russia adds more fuel to a scandal that erupted after previous prison video leaks, The Moscow Times reports. Released by the Gulagu.net rights group, the video is from a large number of recordings smuggled out on a USB thumb drive by former inmate Sergei Savelyev, a Belarusian national who is currently seeking asylum in France. Filmed between July 2015 and September 2020 at the prison hospital in the Volga city of Saratov, the graphic video shows rape and torture by prison officers. While saying that the “terrifying videos [are] unpleasant to watch and will cause stress and indignation,” Gulagu.net founder Vladimir Osechkin said that it was important to “show the entire world the torturous essence of Russia’s prison system to punish those guilty and force the Russian authorities to finally end their inhumane secret methods.”

The Caucasus

The one-year anniversary of the war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh elicited mixed emotions in Yerevan and Baku, Eurasianet reports. Azerbaijan celebrated “Victory Day” on the anniversary of the capture of the city of Shusha, a battle that was critical for its success in the conflict; both President Ilham Aliev and his wife, Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, went to Shusha to dedicate a so-called “Victory Road” that goes from Shusha to the Fuzuli region. The mood was different in Armenia, where the anniversary led opponents of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to accuse him once more over his role in the defeat. In an interview on public television earlier this week, Pashinyan discussed a commission that would investigate last year’s war as well as the history between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a ceasefire in 1994.

Central Asia

A criminal case in the capital of Tajikistan where a victim was severely beaten and left in a coma is exposing corruption in the criminal justice system, RFE/RL reports. In August, doctors say Madina Muhammadjonova was admitted to a hospital in Dushanbe “unconscious, with grave injuries” that she might never fully recover from. Initially detained in the case was Aziza Davlatova, the wife of Lutfullo Davlatov, who was Muhammadjonova’s alleged lover. Davlatov is the son of a former lawmaker and adviser to President Emomali Rahmon, and the case was initially closed. After public outcry, a social media backlash, and an open letter from Dushanbe residents addressed to Rahmon and his son and apparent heir, Dushanbe mayor Rustam Emomali, the couple were arrested and face charges of torture, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

