Plus, a shrinking Hungarian lake, a German-British-Russian spy story, and more.

The Big Story: Is Serbia Backing Away From Chinese Tech?

What happened: Serbia may be rethinking its decision to make Belgrade one of Europe’s most surveilled cities with the help of China. In 2017, Serbia’s Interior Ministry signed a partnership agreement with China’s Huawei and two years later the ministry and national police announced that Belgrade would join Huawei’s “Safe Cities” project, which meant installing almost 1,000 surveillance cameras with advanced facial and license plate recognition abilities, Wired writes. The country’s data protection ombudsman and others have questioned the legality of the technology, even as Chinese investments continued to flow into Serbia and Huawei came under increased scrutiny in the United States and the EU for its close links to Chinese leadership.

More context: The story grew more tangled in September 2020 when Huawei opened a development center in Serbia just a week after President Aleksandar Vucic signed an agreement in Washington “which appeared to target Chinese involvement in the development of 5G in Serbia,” Balkan Insight wrote. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic denied that Huawei’s role in building a 5G network contravened the agreement, but Serbia then postponed its tender for 5G infrastructure, Wired says.

Worth noting: Elsewhere in the Western Balkans, North Macedonia and Albania “have limited the possibility of Chinese influence in their digital infrastructure, including 5G networks,” aligning themselves with Washington’s stance, writes analyst Stefan Vladisavljev in the website War on the Rocks. Sarajevo has also joined Huawei’s “Safe Cities” program, while Montenegro, deep in debt to Chinese companies, may allow Chinese firms to participate in its 5G development.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

In a move likely to worsen a dispute with the United States, the lower house of Poland’s parliament narrowly approved a bill yesterday to ban companies outside the European Economic Area from controlling Polish broadcasters. Opposition deputies “decried the bill as an attack on media freedoms and an attempt to gag TVN24, a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government,” Radio Poland reports. The bill will now go to the Senate. The conservative government argues the law would prevent Chinese and Russian companies from controlling Polish media, the BBC says. Protests against the law took place in Warsaw and several other cities.

The water level of Lake Velence in Hungary, seen here in January 2017, has plummeted recently. Photo by Christo via Wikimedia Commons.

Hungary’s government has backed away from a project to replenish Lake Velence, the country’s third-largest lake and a major tourist destination. Hot, dry weather this summer has accelerated the shrinking of the lake located halfway between Budapest and the much larger Lake Balaton. Now less than 90 centimeters deep, the lake is barely half its usual size and fish are dying in the oxygen-starved water, Hungary Today writes. The government now says a plan costing 112 million euros to reverse the water loss is too expensive and the money is needed for post-pandemic recovery. Meanwhile, large-scale construction of hotels and other visitor facilities continues apace around the lake, according to Balkan Insight.

Southeastern Europe

Four suspected members of a violent Montenegrin crime gang were arrested in the Canary Islands, Spanish police announced Sunday. The men are thought to be members of the Skaljari clan, known as a major supplier of cocaine to Europe, according to The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. Police seized 408 kilos of cocaine and almost 500,000 euros in cash in the raid. Madrid’s El Pais newspaper named notorious jewel thief Predrag Vujosevic as one of the four men arrested, according to the report. The gang is also active in Serbia and may have associates within state structures, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in July, B92 reported. Vucic vowed to crack down on mafia gangs after a murder on a Belgrade street; he said the killing was part of a turf war between the rival Skaljari and Kavac clans.

The head of the COVID-19 care unit at a Sofia hospital “has spread discredited theories on the virus” by promoting herbal teas as a treatment, AFP writes in a piece on why Bulgaria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU. Just 15 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 53 percent for the EU as a whole, while 42 percent of those polled by Gallup recently said they didn’t plan to get the shots. Disinformation is a factor, AFP says, noting that half the misleading articles tagged by its Bulgarian fact-checking service since March have related to coronavirus. Belarus is one of the few countries in Europe with an even lower vaccination rate, at 12 percent as of 11 August, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data site.

Eastern Europe and Russia

German authorities arrested a British man suspected of spying for Russia, federal prosecutors said yesterday. London’s Metropolitan Police said it had cooperated with German counter-terrorism forces in the investigation into the 57-year-old employee of the British Embassy in Germany, AFP reports. German prosecutors said the man, named as David S., had received cash payments for providing documents to Russian intelligence on at least one occasion; he was arrested Tuesday in Potsdam. “Spying on a close ally on German soil is absolutely unacceptable and we are in full solidarity with our British friends,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, according to the BBC. On 2 August, German prosecutors announced they had charged a German-Italian woman suspected of working with her German husband to give information to Chinese intelligence for years, The Washington Post wrote.

Belarus retaliated against Washington for new U.S. sanctions yesterday, rescinding its agreement to the appointment of a new U.S. ambassador and ordering a reduction in U.S. embassy staff, the Associated Press reports. President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday imposed sanctions on a major Belarusian potash producer and several other companies as well as the Belarusian Olympic Committee for its reported attempt to force a Belarusian sprinter to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz denounced the latest sanctions as “blatant and openly hostile.” Also in Belarus, Iraq flew 370 of its nationals out of the country on Monday and Tuesday, a government source told AFP yesterday, and plans to repatriate others on the Lithuanian side of the border. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have seen a large increase in undocumented migrants from Iraq and elsewhere in recent weeks and accuse Minsk of deliberately funneling migrants across its borders.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is not happy with his country’s haul of medals at the Tokyo Olympics. “The final result of the national team – eight bronze medals and an 83rd position overall – does not reflect Kazakhstan’s sporting potential and the significant amount of money that the state has invested in the development of sports,” he wrote on Twitter earlier this week. As Eurasianet reports, he may have a point: Kazakhstan spent $35 million on its teams for the Tokyo Olympics, more than twice what it spent for the 2016 Rio Games when its athletes won three gold, five silver and 10 bronze medals. An uncharacteristically poor showing by the country’s boxers helped keep the medal count low; for the first time in its history as an independent nation, Kazakhstan failed to win at least one gold medal in boxing, the Astana Times says. The country did make history of a kind: no other country has ever won so many bronze medals without claiming a single gold or silver, according to Slate.

The Caucasus