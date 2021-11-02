A Taiwanese delegation’s visit to Prague underscores a mutual commitment to political and economic ties.

For a day, the Alcron Hotel in the heart of Prague became a hub for businesses focused on new technologies as Taiwan’s biggest-ever delegation to Central Europe met with its Czech counterparts.

The 25 October forum was a product of the policy of the late Senate leader Jaroslav Kubera, who – at odds with President Milos Zeman and the government, who were pushing a more pro-Chinese policy – planned to visit Taiwan two years ago. After Kubera’s death his successor, Milos Vystrcil, quickly adopted the idea and has modeled his own foreign policy around it. Vystrcil visited Taiwan in August 2020 with a large business delegation. The Prague gathering was the Taiwanese group’s reciprocal visit.

The Chinese Communist leadership threatens Taiwan with invasion almost daily, so any ally from a democratic country is welcomed – even a small one in Central Europe.

And the Czech Republic is paving the way for others. Lithuania’s central-right government has changed its long-term approach to Taiwan and China, which has infuriated Beijing.

So it happened that the 66-member delegation from Taiwan in October first stopped in Slovakia, spent a few days in Prague, and then headed to Vilnius. It also is no accident that Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu visited Prague right after that.

A strong new link thus exists between Central Europe and the Asian island country, with democratic values as the glue. Business ties and potential economic cooperation might add fuel to the common engine. Taiwan traditionally is a strong investor in the region, especially in the Czech Republic, where Taiwanese companies have created six times more jobs since 1993 than have the Chinese, according to CzechTrade statistics.

As a result of pressure from mainland China, the government in Taipei – and the owners and managers of large Taiwanese companies – are forced to rethink their long-term strategies and to start to diversify their investments. Central Europe, with its communist past, has understood when someone faces pressure from strong authoritarian rulers. Plus there is a need in the region to change economies from low-skilled, low-paid jobs (mostly) in car factories to something with higher value-added.

Two Taiwanese banks will soon open their representative offices for Central Europe in Prague. Discussions are also taking place about projects in cybersecurity, health care, electromobility, the semiconductor industry, and other future-oriented areas.

There is a great deal of symbolism as well. The Czechs and Taiwanese have supported each other during the pandemic with deliveries of protective equipment and machinery for mask production from Taiwan and vaccines from Czechia. Vystrcil organized his visit last year despite many political and pandemic hurdles.

This example shows that democracies as geographically distant as Czechia and Taiwan can enrich themselves not only in terms of mutual political support but also on the practical level of business development.

Recent years have not brought about many instances of positive news from liberal and open democracies. But the Czech-Taiwanese link is definitely one of them.

Martin Ehl is chief analyst at Hospodarske noviny, a Czech business daily.