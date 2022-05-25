Plus: Hungary declares emergency, former Moldova prez arrested, Turkey and Greece squabble, and more.

The Big Story: World Leaders Warn of Russian Plans to Invade More of Europe

What happened: Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger has warned that “If Ukraine loses, we will be next” while speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Italy’s SIR news site reports; the Latvian defense minister also expressed the same fear today. Heger said that Western nations had cooperated with the regime of Russian leader Vladimir Putin for too long, and admitted that Slovakia had “bartered its values for cheap oil and gas.”

More context: In an address to Davos via videolink today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the West for lacking unity and not supplying enough weapons to Ukraine, according to The Guardian. “Unity is about weapons,” Zelenskiy told world leaders at the forum. “My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can’t see it.” Zelenskiy also called on Putin to leave “his bubble of this alternative reality” by engaging in direct talks, Newsweek reports. Ukraine suffered its worst single military loss on Monday in a Russian attack on a town north of Kyiv that killed 87 people, Zelenskiy also told the forum, Euronews reports.

Worth noting: Moscow’s occupational forces in yet another Ukrainian region are saying they want to become part of Russia, Ukrayinska Pravda reports. The representative of the local quisling government of the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, told a Russian news agency that “there is only one future,” which is to “become a full-fledged subject of the Russian Federation.” Putin signed a decree today streamlining the process for Ukrainians in occupied territories to become Russian citizens, The Moscow Times reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish President Andrzej Duda has accused the German government of breaking its promise to send new tanks to Poland to replace the ones Warsaw sent to Ukraine, Politico reports. Germany announced the exchange plan last month to supply eastern NATO members with new modern tanks in place of the Soviet-era tanks being sent to Ukraine. “They have not fulfilled this promise … we are very disappointed,” Duda reportedly said yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. A German defense ministry spokesperson said that Berlin was trying to satisfy its “Polish allies” but “There is still a bit of work ahead of us.”

Hungary has issued a state of emergency over the war in Ukraine that gives expanded powers to the government, RFE/RL reports. The increasingly authoritarian Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, made the announcement via social media yesterday, saying the war “poses a threat to our physical security” and represents “a constant danger,” adding “The world is on the brink of an economic crisis.” The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union condemned Orban’s declaration, saying the state of emergency “has become permanent,” because the country is already in a state of emergency, set to expire 31 May, over the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Latvia have arrested multiple suspects in the murder of a corporate lawyer who was shot in in Rigain 2018, news agency LETA reports. The suspects, including the alleged organizer of the murder and the alleged shooter, are accused of involvement in the death of Martins Bunkus, a lawyer who dealt with managing the closure of insolvent companies. The murder was linked to organized crime and seen as a setback to anti-corruption efforts in the post-Soviet countries in the EU, Reuters reported at the time.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova had to apologize for giving awards to three anti-communist leaders that historians later pointed out were involved with the Hlinka Guard that collaborated with the Nazis and participated in the Holocaust, Trend reports. The three men were honored posthumously with the Order of Ludovit Stur “for exceptional contribution to democracy and its development, and for advancing human rights and freedoms,” The Slovak Spectator writes. Caputova said she is launching an investigation into how honorees are selected for the award.

Southeastern Europe

The global resurgence of monkeypox, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, has reached Slovenia and the Czech Republic, the BBC reports. Meanwhile, businesses in Central and Eastern Europe as well as Eurasia are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic via effective government intervention along with the use of financial connections and global value chains, according to a new report by the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, bne Intellinews reports.

Romania could become the first country in the world to use a new type of nuclear power generator known as modular reactors, The New York Times reports. U.S. officials announced Monday that Romania would receive a training simulator for the reactors, which are designed to be less costly and easier to build than traditional nuclear reactors. The NuScale Power company, based in the U.S. state of Oregon, would construct the new power plant at the site of a shuttered coal-fired power facility near the village of Doicesti, north of Bucharest.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon was arrested yesterday on corruption and treason charges related to bribery, BIRN reports. Authorities raided the home in Chisinau of the pro-Russian politician and confiscated tens of thousands of euros and 500,000 lei (25,000 euros), anti-corruption prosecutors said. The case against Dodon stems from cash he allegedly received in 2019 from politician and oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, who later fled abroad.

Russia could default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, PBS reports today, after the United States blocked Moscow’s license to use U.S. banks to pay international bondholders. The move by Washington is the latest in the growing tsunami of Western financial sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Other examples include the freezing of about 50% of the country’s $640 billion foreign currency reserves and the looming EU embargo on Russian oil imports, Reuters reports.

Central Asia

Charges filed against a Kyrgyz citizen by the security services in Kyrgyzstan last week – for fighting with Ukraine’s forces against Russia – show Kyrgyz authorities’ balancing act in regards to the war, Eurasianet reports. Bishkek wants to avoid the perception of fully supporting the invasion while also signaling to Moscow a tough line against “excessively overt” backing for Ukraine, according to the analysis. Authorities announced that the unnamed fighter is charged with participating in hostilities on foreign soil, which carries a sentence of up to eight years.

Borderlands

A new war of words has erupted between Turkey and Greece. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “no longer exists for me. I will never agree to meet with him,” Euractiv reports. Erdogan made the comments Monday while accusing the Greek leader of urging Washington not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. On his part, Mitsotakis criticized Ankara today for overflights by Turkish fighter jets above the Aegean islands, adding “if President Erdogan thinks that I will not defend the sovereignty and the sovereign rights of Greece and not make the case to the international audience that Turkey is behaving as a revisionist power then he is wrong,” ekathimerini-com reports.

…