On Thursday, 14 October 1943, 291 American bombers set off from British airfields. The target, for the second time since the war began, was the German town of Schweinfurt. Sixty American aircraft were shot down and more than 100 were damaged by German anti-aircraft defenses. Some 650 pilots died or were captured – more than one-fifth of those who participated in the operation.

The second Schweinfurt mission saw the heaviest losses the U.S. Air Force suffered in a single battle in the entire war. The operation came to be known as Black Thursday. Nevertheless, the Allies kept flying above Schweinfurt. Different sources give different figures: some say 15 bombing raids on the town took place before the end of the war, others put the figure as high as 22.

Schweinfurt was by no means a major city – to this day, it has a population of only 50,000. But during the war, its produced most of Germany’s bearings. Without them, no technology can move – tank, car, boat, or aircraft. That is why so many air raids targeted Schweinfurt’s factories. The Allies wanted to make it as hard as possible for the Germans to make weapons to further their attempt to control all of Europe. It was a strategic target of the highest order.

Almost 80 years later, nothing has changed when it comes to the importance of the seemingly humble ball bearing. All the armies of the world still depend on them, including that of Russia, which is currently trying to destroy and control Ukraine. In spite of this, Slovakia allowed the export of tens of thousands of bearings to different Russian companies linked to the military. And not just ball bearings. Other kinds of machinery can be exported to Russia, as can equipment for making tires. Without these items, no army in the world can fight.

We cannot be 100% certain that every single item will be used to manufacture military equipment, but we do know that for sure about at least some of them. Russia cannot produce any of these items in sufficient quality or quantity, and given that its production of civilian cars is down to virtually zero, it is hard to imagine other destinations for the Slovak goods than arms and their parts.

When the Americans and British were bombing German factories during the war, they were aiding the Soviet army at least as much as their own forces. We cannot imagine that anyone would now be helping Ukraine defend itself from Putin in quite the same way. But our willingness to export goods that will probably end up in Russian weapons factories is akin to a hypothetical scenario in which the United States would both be fighting the Nazis and supplying them with weapons parts.

It was only two weeks ago that we saw the first images of the Slovak-made Zuzana 2 howitzer in action in Ukraine. In principle, we cannot rule out a scenario where such a howitzer may one day be destroyed by a Russian weapon containing bearings made in Slovakia, or moving along on tires manufactured on Slovak-made equipment.

A drive-past of Slovak-made Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers. Photo via Slovak Defense Ministry.

Russia is an enemy of the free world, and this makes it an enemy of Slovakia. That’s what it says and that’s how it behaves. Naturally, we act accordingly. That is why it is unacceptable for Slovakia to provide the Kremlin with anything that even theoretically helps it wage its aggressive war against our neighbor. It is a duty of Slovak and other European politicians (in all likelihood, similar things are going on elsewhere in the EU as well) to set up rules that will prevent this from happening. If this puts a Slovak company in financial jeopardy, the state should help it. That is the price we have to pay for being on the right side in this war.

Roman Pataj heads the opinion and commentary desk at the Slovak news site Dennik N, where this essay originally appeared. Republished with permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.