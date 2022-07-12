Communist regimes tried to get women into science and technology, with lasting results in Romania and Bulgaria. Not so Slovakia. From Dennik N.

According to Eurostat data, only 15% of Slovakia’s IT sector workers are female. This is the third lowest figure of any EU member state. Only the Czech Republic and Hungary rank below Slovakia.

Notably, the ranking is topped by Romania and Bulgaria, two of the poorest countries in Europe. When it comes to the labor participation of women in IT, however, they score even better than the Scandinavian countries.

Why are the numbers in Bulgaria and Romania so good? During the communist era, boys and girls in both countries were equally encouraged to study science, technology, and mathematics, according to the Emerging Europe portal.

Apart from historical reasons, Romania and Bulgaria rank at the top also because they introduced liberal tax policies and launched campaigns to build girls’ interest in technology.

Women Should Put Family First, Say Men

And why is Slovakia doing less well? Some answers may be found in a recent survey by the pollster AKO, commissioned by IT company Ditec.

According to the poll, more than half of Slovaks still think women should give priority to family over career. “People more likely to say so were men, people living in the Trnava, Banska Bystrica, and Presov regions, ethnic Hungarians, and older people,” AKO director Vaclav Hrich said.

Women, people with a college degree, and residents of Bratislava were less likely to believe this.

“In some regions of Slovakia, girls are still told not to go into IT. Supposedly it’s a men’s sector and women should rather work in the service industry,” says Ditec sales director Anna Zahorcakova about her experience from some elementary and secondary schools.

Fading Stereotypes

The good news is, these stereotypes are on the way out. The AKO poll shows that more than 80% of people would recommend their daughters or granddaughters to look for work in tech fields. Especially because it is well paid and has a future.

Statistically speaking, therefore, people in Slovakia would support equal job opportunities for both sexes. The Aj Ty v IT (You Too in IT) organization says women themselves are very much interested in working in the field.

Women’s interest in IT courses showed a significant rise during the pandemic, said Veronika Pizano from Aj Ty v IT, which helps women succeed in the IT industry.

“Many women were laid off, while others realized they had jobs that they not only didn’t like but that weren’t allowing them to balance their work and family lives. They felt this especially strongly when they stayed home with their kids,” Pizano said.

Another argument is provided by automation, which threatens women more than men. “Positions such as receptionist or accountant are disappearing, which is another reason we need women in positions that have a future and that will still exist 20 or 30 years from now,” Pizano said.

The Technical University of Kosice thinks women entering the IT field is also an opportunity for the sector to grow. “Women, just like men, are users of IT products, so it is only logical that they should be as much involved in their development as possible,” said Jaroslav Poruban from the university’s department of computers and informatics.

“For more women to enter IT, we need to change our thinking, put aside prejudice and stereotypes, and support the development of children. We need long-term systemic support,” he added.

Men Need to Shoulder Their Responsibilities

According to Aj Ty v IT, women have the same potential, capacities, and skills as men. Compared with men, however, they are less confident when it comes to getting ahead in their careers, because they have more duties and responsibilities at home.

“Recently I talked to an analyst who has a demanding job. She comes home after work and needs to take care of her family. She’s basically working a second shift. When I asked her what her husband does at that time, she said he relaxes. Even among educated people, this is still a problem,” Zahorcakova said.

There are a number of initiatives that give girls and women confidence and teach them how to build an equal career. Zahorcakova thinks men also need to contribute more at home.

“Men accepting more responsibility for the household is something that should also be addressed on a political level. In northern countries, for example, the law says maternity leave is so many months, and both men and women have to take time off during part of that time,” Zahorcakova pointed out.

“We have more college educated women than we have men. But we only have very few cases of evenly split childcare, or men accepting a higher share of childcare duties,” former Slovak prime minister and sociologist Iveta Radicova told Dennik N.

How Did Bulgaria and Romania Do It?

No European country has a higher share of women in IT than Bulgaria. Part of the explanation for this, writes The Recursive, a Bulgarian site focused on startups, goes back to the 1960s, when the country started developing its electronics and software industry, exporting technology throughout the former Soviet bloc.

Bulgaria’s and Romania’s high rate of female participation in science and technology is often considered one of the few benefits of the two countries’ communist past. During that era, boys and girls were equally encouraged to study in the STEM fields, The Recursive quoted Boriana Manolova, chief executive of Siemens for Bulgaria and North Macedonia, as saying.

Because the state considered emancipation important, women had better access to technical education. Other countries in the region also emphasized female participation in sectors historically dominated by men. In spite of this, however, they now have a lower share of women employees in the tech sector.

This could be down to a combination of historical factors with liberal tax policies and modern-day campaigns promoting girls’ interest in technology, according to Emerging Europe.

In the 1980s, Bulgaria tried to prop up its rather weak economy by investing in the emerging computer sector. Todor Zhivkov, then the leader of the Communist Party, said Bulgaria’s future lay in becoming a “Japan of the Balkans.”

This generated interest in computers and technologies, to the point where Bulgaria was producing its own computers. They were used all over the country and even exported abroad, to countries beyond the Iron Curtain.

After the fall of communism, Bulgaria attracted many outsourcing companies in the tech industry with a low tax rate of only 10 percent, Emerging Europe says.

In Romania, outsourcing also played an important role, as did generous tax exemptions for the sector.

…

This article by Karolina Kiripolska originally appeared on Dennik N, a Slovak news site. Republished by permission.

Translated by Matus Nemeth.