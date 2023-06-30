The Kremlin’s overreaction to Armenia’s potentially joining the International Criminal Court will further diminish Russia’s power in the South Caucasus.

Although a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 1999, Armenia has long deferred ratifying the Rome Convention that would bind Yerevan to implement any ICC decision. Yet, on 24 March, the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that the Rome Convention is compatible with Armenia’s current constitution. Citing two constitutional changes since 1999, the Constitutional Court gave the green light to the Armenian National Assembly to resume discussions on Armenia formally joining the ICC and ratifying the convention.

This move comes as a culmination of Armenia’s growing engagement with international judicial bodies, and the country’s justification for its ICC move is grounded in the desire for enhanced security and deterrence against violence and mass atrocities, especially in light of the conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan. Yerevan’s recent steps toward ratification also reflect its and other small states’ preference for predictable, transparent, and rules-based operations in world politics. They see international organizations, such as the ICC, as important mechanisms toward supporting a global political climate favorable to small states.

However, Armenia is not just any small state. The country has been democratizing within Russia’s security orbit, even showing signs of trying to distance from or minimizing its dependence on Russia, which has long held near-total dominance over the country in the security, telecommunication, transport, and energy sectors – just to name a few. Furthermore, the Constitutional Court decision came only a week after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Critics of Armenia’s potential move to ratify the Rome Convention have argued, somewhat hastily, that this step would be suicidal for Armenia, as the country would be obliged to arrest Putin if he visited Armenia after the ratification.

Threats of Retaliation

While Russia’s reaction through official channels has been muted and tame, unofficial sources hinted at an economic backlash, which came as a ban on Armenian dairy products. The “dairy drama” could, in fact, be just the start of economic tussles between the two countries. On 27 March, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported that Moscow would impose “extremely negative consequences” if Armenia proceeded with the ratification, citing sources from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Much of the discourse on these recent developments between Moscow and Yerevan, both in Armenia as well as globally, is focused on the way any potential ratification would impact Putin’s ICC arrest warrant. However, the focus on Putin distracts from the much larger issues of the global world order and Russia’s evolving relations with the smaller states on its peripheries. Ratification would make Armenia the sixth post-Soviet state to join the ICC, after the three EU member Baltic states, Tajikistan, and Georgia.

Considering numerous legal studies, it appears that the ratification issue is more complex. If the Armenian National Assembly ratifies the Rome Convention, legally it would be obliged to arrest Putin upon his setting foot on Armenian soil. But politically, however, the chances of Putin’s arrest in Armenia are extremely low. Many ICC member countries have refused to arrest political leaders with arrest warrants. Chile Eboe-Osuji, the ICC’s fourth president, explained in his 7 May tweet that in case of Armenia’s non-compliance, the court “may” refer Armenia either to the UN Security Council or to the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute. The referral is not automatic, and even if referred, the political likelihood in both forums for “reproach” is highly unlikely: Russia is a party to the UN Security Council, and the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute includes numerous states that will stay on the sidelines when it comes to Russia’s leader.

Indeed, from a political standpoint, most developing countries have resisted the push to take sides in the standoff between the West and Russia in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Few developing countries who are ICC members will be willing to execute an arrest warrant and antagonize Russia, a reality that Putin may start exploiting to expose the ICC’s limited political power and its global reach.

In this case, Russia’s strong reaction to Armenia’s possible ratification of the Rome Convention, even through unofficial channels, only elevates the role of the ICC in global politics – not an outcome Russia should desire. Moreover, Russia’s overreaction and possible move against its ally’s desire for a system that could enhance small states’ security could, in time, further erode Russia’s presence and impact in the South Caucasus.

ICC Could Enhance Russia’s Role

First, a move against Armenia’s ICC path would raise the specter of Moscow sabotaging its ally’s attempts to enhance its security amid an increasingly unstable global and regional context. ICC membership offers some deterrence against war crimes, which is particularly significant in a region with very few checks and deterrence mechanisms against violence.

On the contrary, further moves by the Kremlin to stymie Armenian ratification of the Rome Convention would mark a departure from Russia’s centuries-long rhetoric about the importance of Armenia enhancing its own security, a policy that dates back to the Romanov era.

Second, and counter-intuitively, Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Convention also would actually facilitate the Kremlin’s role as a security broker in the context of Armenia-Azerbaijani, inter-state rivalry and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between the two, as well as its image as a historical “guardian” of the South Caucasus. (In November 2020, Russia succeeded in stopping the latest bloodshed over Nagorno-Karabakh, deploying its peacekeeping forces to the region).

Russia’s peacekeeping presence in the region, to enjoy any legitimacy, needs to be effective not only in deterring violence, but also in maintaining accountability for any crimes against humanity, a sad reality of all recent wars in this region.

Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Convention might also constrain Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, whose expansionist rhetoric relative to Armenia has been borne out in Baku’s increasingly militarized foreign policy and creeping annexation of Armenian territory since 2021. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Baku has been effectively challenging the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh while simultaneously breaching the Russia-brokered November 2020 agreement – with Russia seemingly having no recourse to do much about it. Azerbaijan has advanced in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as inside Armenia proper. In the process, Russia has failed to prevent Baku’s closure of the Lachin corridor, which had connected Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia proper, per the very agreement that Putin brokered between the leaders of the two countries. And the severe humanitarian crisis in the region continues unabated as Azerbaijan keeps a blockade in force.

All this has deflated the Kremlin’s claim to be the “historic” and “traditional” security broker in the region while also pushing against the limited levers and instruments of international law. Armenia’s ICC ratification could thus boost international accountability over Azerbaijan, while also improving Moscow’s bargaining power with Baku. Indeed, numerous legal studies on the threat of an ICC case have had restraining effects on governments engaged in conflict in other parts of the world.

Many Armenians hope that the ratification of the Rome Convention would enhance Armenia’s own deterrence capabilities, something that would be useful to Moscow at a time when its capacities are strained by its disastrous and criminal war in Ukraine.

Most importantly, many in the country see Armenia’s role as a full-fledged party to the ICC as a humanitarian and existential necessity. In a personal conversation in October 2022, an Armenian jurist conveyed to this author that “Armenians as a nation have experienced genocide. We owe it to our next generations to ratify the Rome Convention.” That history has served as a powerful driver of Armenia-Russia relations for over a century.

Part of a Larger Strategy

Russia’s ongoing attempts at forcing a Cold War with the West and pressure by both Russia and the West to force countries to pick sides is a dominant factor coloring Russia’s adverse reaction to Armenia’s efforts to ratify the Rome Convention. The Kremlin’s newly unveiled anti-Western strategy, which seems to be a repackaging of a foreign policy direction in the making for over a decade, makes Armenia’s path to the ICC, seen in Moscow as a tool of the West and symbol of an American/European-dominated unipolar world, an uphill battle.

In an interview with the author, another legal expert, who wished to remain anonymous, argued that Russia’s current posturing has less to do with Putin’s arrest and more with Russian bases in Armenia coming under ICC jurisdiction in Armenia’s territory, thereby offering a channel of accountability over the Russian military presence in the country.

Kremlin’s overreaction to Armenia’s alignment with the ICC also highlights a recurrent strategic limitation of Russian statecraft in the Putin era: underestimating the economic and political benefits Russia accrued from full membership and engagement within a rules-based world order.

The ratification process by Armenia makes clear that the heightened security environment amidst geopolitical turbulence in the Eurasian continent can generate a push from below: small states left without security guarantees will continue to offset the emergent power rivalries between greater powers by joining and supporting international organizations. Armenia’s path to the ICC may be a small signal for a broader trend around the world.

Russian restraint and flexibility in the face of Armenia’s potential ratification of the Rome Convention is still possible. In the past, Russia has exercised such restraint, as when Armenia underwent its democratic breakthrough in 2018.

Whether Russia will adopt a similarly conciliatory stance, or resort to sabotaging Armenia’s path to ICC ratification, remains to be seen. Either way, this could send a strong signal about the type of Russia that is emerging from the ruins in Ukraine.

…

Anna Ohanyan is Richard B. Finnegan Distinguished Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Stonehill College in Massachusetts, and a nonresident senior scholar in the Russia/Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her most recent book is The Neighborhood Effect: The Imperial Roots of Regional Fracture in Eurasia.