Volunteers in Hungary revive samizdat to chip away at pro-government media’s near-monopoly on information.

Nyomtass te is! (Print It Yourself!) is not the Hungarian samizdat of old but serves the same function: Supplying uncensored information in a country where the ironically named Alliance of Young Democrats (Fidesz for short) and its leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have waylaid Hungary’s democratization.

These modern-day political versions of betyarok (highwaymen)have stalled the country’s evolution since 2010 and instituted “a coordinated system of censorship and content control not seen since the fall of the Communist regime.”

Nyomtass te is!, founded in 2017 to break the stranglehold of government-linked media outside the big cities, is providing unfettered information ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary elections on 3 April and as such it is “an important effort to counter the ideological hegemony of the ruling Fidesz/Christian Democrats party alliance in rural areas,” says Peter Bajomi-Lazar, professor of mass communication at the Budapest Business School University of Applied Sciences.

The regime controls regional newspapers, most of their urban counterparts, and the national television and radio stations.

“Voters cannot access independent news services other than the evening news bulletin of the nationwide commercial television channel RTL Klub,” is a free-to-air channel and one of the few independent media left in Hungary, Bajomi-Lazar says.

The vast majority of Hungarian media “echo the narratives of the government,” but access to alternative information is “slightly better in the big cities,” he adds. Freedom House translates the “slightly better” characterization perhaps too generously, awarding just two points out of a possible four in the “free and independent media” category of its latest country survey; and Reporters Without Borders places Hungary’s media in the lower half of its Press Freedom Index.

In short, the new samizdat certainly is necessary in the media world of the country’s autocratic “democracy,” or what Orban himself calls an “illiberal democracy” and his harshest critics label an “elective dictatorship.”

As Orban cultivates a new genre of “democracy,” why not have a new kind of self-publishing? Nyomtass te is! is quite a non-traditional and not-so-underground “underground press” in the form of a four-page weekly news sheet distributed by volunteers who can freely access it on the web (the internet is “free,” according to Freedom House) and print it for dissemination, in stark contrast to its Communist-era versions. The “conspiratorial circumstances” of producing and furtive ways of disseminating samizdat during the days of the Hungarian People’s Republic are gone, Bajomi-Lazar says. For example, the names of the publisher and editor-in-chief are on the masthead, as required by law.

Unlike their clandestine predecessors – who feared arrest and imprisonment – writers, reporters, and distributors of today’s Hungarian samizdat are safe from “any sanctions by the authorities,” Bajomi-Lazar says.

Orban, who was a liberal dissident, crossed to right-wing, nationalist populism 12 years ago. And Hungary detoured to a socially and politically divided country, increasingly failing to meet the condition of Hungarian philosopher Janos Kis’ “liberal minimum,” which includes press freedom.

The European Union is no happier with Orban and his Fidesz/Christian Democrat leadership than are liberal minded Hungarians; and it doesn’t need samizdat to know about Budapest’s policies that go against the Union’s values. Investigating the undermining the independence of courts, media, and non-governmental organizations, the EU threatened to withhold billions of euros in funding for both Hungary and Poland under a regulation that conditions financial help on a member abiding by its rules and principles.

Budapest was angry enough to mount a court challenge. On 16 February the European Court of Justice (ECJ) responded, decreeing that “sound financial management of the Union budget” could be seriously compromised by breaches of rule of law, and that EU members agreed to common values that the Union “must be able to defend.”

Assuming that now the EU will actually act, the ECJ’s ruling is a step forward even if it does not specifically address the deterioration of press freedom. That is something the EU “has been unable, or unwilling, to stop,” says Brussels-based journalist Quentin Aries.

“Censorship and samizdat depend on each other: While censorship exists, uncensored writing will always be circulated,” in the words of Communist-era samizdat editor Ferenc Koszeg, founder of Beszelo (Talker), a respected Hungarian underground publication in the 1980s.

When samizdat is again no longer necessary in Hungary, we’ll know the EU has taken resolute and successful actions to affirm its values (possible), or that the political betyarok see the error of their ways (highly unlikely) or are voted out (hopefully realizable). Hungary can then return to the path of democratization.

Peter Gross is professor emeritus in the School of Journalism and Electronic Media at the University of Tennessee. He has written extensively on the subject of East European media and their evolution since 1989.