Plus, cocaine and bananas in Montenegro, a Russian Paralympic champion, and more.

The Big Story: Mass Grave of Stalin Victims Discovered in Odessa

What happened: Research for a planned airport expansion in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa led to the discovery of a mass grave from the 1930s believed to contain the remains of between 5,000 and 8,000 people, the BBC reports.

More context: The graves were discovered after historian Oleksandr Babich found documents in Romanian archives referencing mass executions and burials in Odessa in the 1930s, RFE/RL reports. The documents indicate that the mass graves might stretch even further, into the territory of a present-day military unit located nearby.

Worth noting: Though Ukraine actively commemorates Stalin-era mass deaths, the country has been slow to move away from Soviet interpretations of the Holocaust. “Most places associated with the Jews who once lived on the territory of modern Ukraine are all but forgotten, even though 1.5 million Jews died here during the war – one of every four Jewish victims of the Holocaust,” journalists Tatiana Kozak and Yulia Korchagina wrote in 2017. Rising nationalism in Ukraine and Russia has also hindered recognition of the Jewish Holocaust, they wrote.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

To prepare for a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Poland will give third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people with weak immune systems, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said today, according to Reuters. “(The Medical Council) accepts the use of a third dose for people with reduced immunity and for now we will dedicate third doses to people who have reduced immunity,” Niedzielski told a news conference, adding that the third doses would be made available starting on 1 September.

In related news from Hungary, which is already offering third vaccine doses, an orchestra conductor received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot during a free open-air concert in Budapest, AP reports. Hungarian Budapest Festival Orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer removed his jacket and kept conducting while a doctor administered Fischer’s third dose through a hole in his shirt sleeve, to audience applause. The orchestra’s managing director, Orsolya Erdodi said the move was meant to “further raise awareness of the need for vaccination” in Hungary.

Southeastern Europe

Montenegrin police announced today on Twitter the biggest drug bust in the country’s history after discovering 1 ton of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment, RFE/RL reports. The shipment was discovered in a village near Podgorica and so far two people have been arrested, the police said. Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic praised the Montenegrin police for the feat, writing on Twitter that “We are doing what we have pledged: Montenegro will not be a country of crime.”

Romania and Japan celebrated a century of diplomatic relations yesterday at the site of what will be one of Europe’s longest suspension bridges when finished, AP reports. The bridge over the river Danube in the eastern Romanian city of Braila is a joint venture between Japan’s IHI Infrastructure Systems Co. Ltd. and Italian company Webuild. Projected to cost 411 million euros and with a central span of 1.12 kilometers, almost as long as San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, it is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A Russian former delivery courier has won two cycling gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, setting new records for each of them, The Moscow Times reports. Mikhail Astashov broke the world and Paralympic records in both the men’s cycling track 3,000 meter individual pursuit yesterday and the 1,000 meter race today. Hailing from the republic of Buryatia in eastern Siberia, Astashov won the 2019 Paratriathlon World Cup before taking up cycling the same year. He also made headlines in 2020 after starting work as a Yandex Food courier in a bid to raise money for his participation in this year’s Paralympic Games.

The Caucasus

Debates turned violent this week in the Armenian parliament, which became the scene of three brawls in two days, RFE/RL reports. Two happened on 25 August, with the first triggered by a speech by Hayk Sarksian, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party; Sarksian sparked outrage when he referred to former defense ministers as “traitors.” Later that day, a speech by Vahe Hakobian of the Hayastan opposition grouping was interrupted when Hakobian called Pashinyan a “lying populist,” leading to a brawl on the floor of the chamber. The day before, a similar incident resulted in opposition lawmaker Anna Mkrtchian’s removal from the parliament.

Central Asia

A dry summer with disastrous consequences for agriculture led to rumor mongering in Kyrgyzstan, Eurasianet reports. Some said the water shortages came as a result of Bishkek secretly selling water to Kazakhstan, which is in the midst of a similar drought. A two-decade-old agreement between the Central Asian countries requires Kyrgyzstan to send Kazakhstan 42% of the water flowing through a network of canals across its north, in exchange for the maintenance of the irrigation infrastructure. However, some say that the percentage has been greater than agreed, while others point to structural problems such as water losses from aging infrastructure and also to corrupt management.

Borderlands