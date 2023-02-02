Brussels mulls cutting off Hungary’s access to billions in EU research grants. From Telex.

European Union member states have blocked Hungarian universities from new grant contracts in the world’s largest research program because Budapest has still not resolved the main sticking point in its educational disputes with the EU – the presence of politicians close to the ruling party on the boards of foundations that manage many Hungarian universities. It is precisely these universities that the government wants to power the shift to a research-and-development-based economy. If the government acts in time, there will be no big problem, but researchers could be cut off from billions in EU funding if the European Commission lumps the matter into a package with other “rule of law” disputes.

The decision made by EU member states on 15 December to ban new EU commitments to Hungarian public foundationsand the institutions they manage is commonly referred to as the “Erasmus affair,” and affects 21 universities, mainly outside Budapest, that have been restructured over the past few years. However, in addition to the EU’s Erasmus+ program for student and teacher exchanges, others, including Horizon Europe, which supports research and innovation, are also affected. While this affects fewer people directly, in many ways it is a bigger problem for Hungary:

the government wants to increase participation several-fold in Horizon Europe, a far better funded program than Erasmus

unlike Erasmus+, applications are already affected by the exclusion of public foundations from grant contracts

and public universities could lose funding sooner.

If everything goes according to the government’s plans, however, it can escape the immediate consequences, and a loophole could open up even in the worst-case scenario.

A Piece of a Very Big Research Pie

The decision has put “public asset management foundations” at a distance from more than 95 billion euros in research and development funding, which the European Commission says is the most extensive program of this kind in the world. The amount that could be distributed between 2021-2027 is almost a third more than what was available over the previous seven-year period (Erasmus+ can spend around a quarter of that over the same period).

In 2021, the government announced it wanted Hungarian universities to tap into 2.1 billion euros of Horizon Europe funding, compared to 365 million euros in the previous EU budget period, in line with the government’s plan to rebuild the economy around research and development, with the transformed universities as its “locomotives.”

Horizon Europe is not just about giving money. Typically, institutions apply together, in a consortium. The conditions of the application also make clear that most calls require at least three applicants from different EU or associated countries, but many more are usually involved.

The European Commission confirmed in a statement on 27 January that publicly-funded universities in Hungary can continue to participate in the current tendering process, with the ban only applying to the signing of commitments, which are due later. In addition to the projects that have already been completed or started, there are reportedly “a few” where the application has been submitted but had not yet reached the commitment stage by the time the decision about blocking was made on 15 December.

Erasmus+ applications have not even been submitted yet, with the problematic signature phase coming in the summer, but the funds have already been secured until mid-2024.

The European Commission’s Horizon information site notes that proposals that have already been awarded funding but have not reached the commitment stage could remain active, but the applicant institution would only be allowed as an “associated partner.”

In practice, this would mean that it would not receive Horizon funding, but the government has promised to make up the shortfall.

If, however, the publicly funded institution does not want to participate in this way, the other consortium members would either have to distribute their tasks among themselves (if this does not bring them below the mandatory number of participants), or find one or more suitable partners.

However, there are eight months to sign the contracts, and according to sources familiar with the matter, the first deadline is due to expire in May. The government intends to reach an agreement with the European Commission in March or April, meaning that, if all goes well, no consortium would have to face this dilemma.

The European Commission has also addressed the possibility of a new call for applications from the universities concerned. The institution would be allowed to apply, but if the ban is not lifted by the member states before the grant agreement is signed, the public university would not receive any funding and would remain an associated partner in the project.

All is not necessarily lost even if the government postpones the debate beyond May. The fact sheet says that in principle, associated partners and other new beneficiaries may be added to projects on the fly once the Hungarian government has sealed the deal.

Major Difficulties Still to Resolve

In late January, Regional Development Minister Tibor Navracsics discussed the necessary changes with European commissioners Johannes Hahn, responsible for the budget, and Mariya Gabriel, responsible for innovation, education, and research. He then announced that parliament could amend the law within a month, but that further consultations would be needed to define the duration of trustees’ terms on the public foundations and specify which level of political office-holders would be subject to the conflict of interest ban. Navracsics previously said that the Commission had no problem with high-ranking politicians acting as trustees, and that it was not clear who counted as such anyway.

According to Portfolio’s sources, however, the discussions in Brussels touched on no new topics, sticking to the already well-known conflict of interest rules in the EU budget law. From the European Commission’s point of view, it is perfectly clear that the problem with the foundations lies with the legislators, who, as ministers, state secretaries, or members of parliament, can directly influence the allocation of funds to public bodies on which they serve as trustees.

According to the resolution of the member states, Hungarian legislation, despite repeated requests by the Commission, “still does not prevent top-level officials, including senior political executives from the National Assembly and Hungary’s autonomous bodies, from sitting on boards of public interest asset management foundations.”

The document also objects to the relaxation of conflict of interest rules in November 2022.

According to Portfolio, negotiations on lifting the restrictions could start in late March or early April, but this does not mean that foundations that manage public assets will automatically be allowed back into Horizon Europe and Erasmus+. This can only happen if negotiations are successfully concluded between the European Commission and the Hungarian government. The final say will be made by the member states, which in the past have been more lenient toward Hungary than the Commission,, although not on the issue of public foundations.

…

Marton Balazs is a journalist at Telex, where this article originally appeared in longer form. Donations can be made via Telex’s site. Republished by permission. Translated by Istvan Dezsenyi.